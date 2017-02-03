Gigamon's (GIMO) CEO Paul Hooper on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gigamon, Inc. (NYSE:GIMO)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

February 02, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Jennifer Gianola - Investor Relations

Paul Hooper - Chief Executive Officer

Rex Jackson - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Alex Henderson - Needham

Jason Ader - William Blair

Catharine Trebnick - Dougherty & Company

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Jennifer Gianola

Thank you, operator. I’m pleased to welcome you to Gigamon’s conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results. With me today on the call is Paul Hooper and Rex Jackson. After the market closed today, Gigamon issued a press release through PR Newswire. The release is also available on the company website at Gigamon.com. The call is being webcast live on the investor relations page at the Gigamon website, and will be available for a period of one year.

During the course of today’s presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include but are not limited to statements related to our business and financial performance and expectations and guidance for future periods, our expectations regarding our product go to market initiatives and the related benefits and our expectations regarding the market and our customers. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

These risks include those set forth in the press release that we issued earlier today, as well as those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Please note that other than revenue or as otherwise specifically stated, the financial measures to be discussed on this call will be on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A discussion of why we present non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this call to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings press release and it’s available on our website.

On this call we will give guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 on a non-GAAP basis. We do not make available the reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the changes with are excludes from these non-GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to Paul Hooper, Gigamon’s CEO.

Paul Hooper

Thank you, Jennifer. And thank you all for joining our call this afternoon. On the call today, I will review our Q4 and full year 2016 results, examine the drivers for continued growth of our three core markets, security, mobility and the cloud, ask Rex to cover our results in further detail and provide guidance for Q1 and I will then discuss our growth priorities for 2017.

As we reported in our preliminary release, Q4 revenue is $85 million, below our guidance and primarily due to lower than expected bookings in our North America west region, as several significant larger accounts deferred purchasing decisions into 2017.

We understand that the reasons for the deferrals range from changes in their purchasing patterns to network upgrade decisions that we believe are unrelated to our customer’s commitments to add solutions. These customers are frequent purchasers of our solutions, have large existing installations that they continue to extend and have a number of future projects contemplated in 2017. While we see a few competitors increasing their attention on this fast growth market, we do not believe our win rates in Q4 or 2016 declined from historical levels.

With the exception of top line revenue, our metrics for the quarter and for the year was strong. Although lower than expectations, Q4 revenue remained above market, up 27% year-over-year with notable growth in EMEA.

We delivered record worldwide bookings in the quarter, with broad customer participation and without as expected any large bookings over 3 million in the period. We also so very strong worldwide service bookings exceeding our expectations and we continue to invest in our business at a healthy right, while delivering earnings of $0.37 per share, the midpoint of our guidance.

Our drive to capture more new accounts, one of our key initiatives during the second half of 2016 showed good results with the admission of 126 new customers in the quarter, another record for the company.

Our investment and focus in the security market continue to pay dividends, as the percentage of bookings directly related to security projects grew from 60% of the business in 2015 to over 70% in 2016. Interestingly, that increases to over 80% for new accounts. Our security delivery platform continues to gain momentum on both customer and reseller interests.

Examining our product portfolio, in November, we launched the industry's first and only pervasive visibility platform for private, public and hybrid clouds in partnership with Amazon Web Services. The move to the cloud or lift and shift as it’s called, is an architectural change we expect to accelerate in the coming years.

While small and mid-market enterprises may exist only in the cloud, we believe large enterprises and federal customers will embrace the cloud as an expansion infrastructure and in doing so, operate a hybrid architecture, a combination of both on-premise and cloud-based applications and systems.

By extending our visibility platform into the cloud, we addressed all use cases, on-premise, those that are cloud-based exclusively and majority that will run as hybrid deployments.

In January, six weeks after we launched our AWS product, CME Group, the worlds largest and most diverse derivatives marketplace, selected our AWS visibility platform and became our first Fortune 1000 customer for this new solution. We are excited about our relationship with Amazon and our mutual alignment around the importance of security for the public cloud and this quarter will see us adding our solution to the AWS marketplace.

We are also developing further capabilities for our cloud platform and applications and we'll be delivering several major enhancements for AWS during 2017, with solutions planned for both Microsoft, Azure and the Google environments, cloud to follow later in the year.

In early Q4, we extended our HC family, with the introduction of the GigaVUE-HC1. This is a low cost, high density modular version of our best selling HC2 product, primarily targeted at age [ph] applications of large applications and driving penetration into small and medium-size accounts.

The new HC1 complements our most successful product, the HC2 and support the GigaSMART family of applications, providing door opener and a fast proof of concept platform for our direct and indirect sales teams to leverage. During its first quarter of shipments, representing 36 weeks, 30% of HC1 bookings were for new accounts around the globe.

Turning to the fiscal year. 2016 was our second consecutive year of 40% revenue growth. We increased our gross and operating margins and grew earnings per hare over 55%. Our customer count grew almost 20% year-over-year to 2300, with repeat purchase multiple of our top 25 customers now impressive 119. This repeat multiple compared to lifetime relationship value against their first purchase and by way of contrast was 79 at the end of 2015.

Our largest customers continue to expand their visibility and security platforms with the lifetime investment of our 25th largest customer now at $7.1 million, an increase of 34% year-over-year. As a measure of future potential and our cohort [ph] analysis, that we have share previously, we believe that we have over $2 billion of revenue to capture from our existing customers over the longer-term, when using the buying behavior of our 2009 customers as the baseline. Overall, we are very pleased with our full year performance in 2016, as we were in 2015.

Turning to our three core markets, security, mobility and the cloud. Security threats continue to increase exponentially, while enterprises, service providers and government have invested heavily and reactively in security, tools and applications. The successful attacks continue.

We see many companies being more thoughtful and strategic regarding their security investments. We've been focused on longer-term platforms rather then point products. The world of security continues to evolve, but free fundamentals drive the demand for new approach.

First, a shift from defense to detection that requires pervasive and intelligent visibility to information in motion. Second, the pragmatic understanding of what you cannot see, you cannot secure. And finally, gaining leverage across a number of products to accelerate the response cycle it is essential to be attacked.

\

All three fundamentals represent a genesis of the design criteria for our security delivery platform that continue to evolve in response to customer and partner requests and suggestions.

One such evolution is the powerful combination of our in line capability that’s attached to over 60% of our midrange HC2 in Q4 and the new GigaSMART application, in-line SSL decryption encryption that will be formally announced later this month.

As the volume of encrypted traffic continues to increase and the performance burden that decryption and encryption processes placed on security implementation, we saw an opportunity to combine the versatility and intelligence of our security delivery platform with a high demand requirements.

While there isn’t established market for SSL solutions with a number of vendors already in space, we believe this extension of our platform highlights our ability to capture surrounding markets, while delivering increasing technology leverage for our customers.

In mobility world, we believe the shifting focus from revenue to profitability per subscriber is demanding the mobile carriers to consider more cost-efficient approaches to manage, monitor and secure their mobile by funds. We continue to see more service providers around globe, explore, evaluate and adopt our mobility solution, enabling them to truly do more with less.

Over the course of the year, we have seen new customers for our mobility solutions in all geographies and while mobile carriers can create significant lumpiness in a business, as it rapidly develops, they represent long-term and valuable customs.

And finally, the cloud. As network operators look to migrate or lift and shift, business critical applications to the cloud, we believe the demand for visibility and security of cloud-based services and applications will continue to increase. Again, we expect the majority of our existing and future customers will be operating hybrid infrastructures composed of both on premise and public cloud infrastructure and we firmly believe they have a compelling need to see and secure across both environments.

Our successful portfolio solutions that deliver visibility across physical and private cloud infrastructure is now complemented by our AWS platform release. These in combination are well-positioned to enable a transition to the cloud by solving the visibility and security challenges of the hybrid world.

Our AWS platform release will soon be extended by additional functionality and we plan to extend our public cloud offerings to both Microsoft, Azure and Google environment.

I'll hand it over to Rex now and ask him to cover Q4 and 2016 results in detail and provide guidance for the coming quarter. Rex.

Rex Jackson

Thanks, Paul. Unless otherwise noted, our comments refer to our non-GAAP results, excludes stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes and certain tax items. We reconcile our results to GAAP in both earnings release and in the supplemental financial presentation we posted to our investor relations website today. This supplemental presentation is intended to give easy access to the financial information we have provided today in this call.

As Paul stated, that we did not hit our revenue guidance, Q4 was a strong quarter for Gigamon. We posted solid booking in Q4 of 14% from last years Q4 with good percentage increases in service provider and federal and up 30% sequentially on higher enterprise bookings.

Booking by vertical market were 67%, 19% service provider and 14% federal, more in line with our historical distribution after federal particularly strong Q3. As expected we had no 3 million plus customers as in recent quarters, so we were pleased to a high customer participation rate in Q4. We were also pleased to have a record $17million customers in a period.

Product bookings were lower than expected leading to revenue mix, but renewals were excellent in Q4, increasing our deferred revenue balance $14.6, $9.3 million of which will be recognized over 12 month term and the balance representing longer term commitments from our customers.

Q4 revenue was $85 million, below guidance, but up 27% from last year and up 2% sequentially. Product revenue was $59.4 million, up 26% from last year, due to strength in our HC and TA products but slightly down sequentially.

Recurring service revenue was $25.6 million, up 28% from last year and up 8% sequentially. We're driving a stronger tax rate from continued product sales and [indiscernible] rate, as customers confirm the ongoing value of our solutions and software support.

America's contributed 75% of revenue, EMEA 18% and Asia Pac 7%, compared to a year ago, fourth quarter revenue in the America's grew 25%, EMEA grew 46% with a particularly strong quarter and APAC grew 4%.

The product service revenues stood 70-30 and vertical revenue with 61% enterprise, 24% service provider, and 15% federal. Gross margin was 84.2% higher than our guidance range, due to generally lower product cost, as we continue to focus on operational excellence, a reduction in market developments spend in quarter that is cost revenue and spend and slightly higher absorption.

Q1 operating expenses was $50.5 million, up 3% sequentially, but well below our guidance range at $54.5 million to $55.5 million, due principally to lower than expected variable compensation. OpEx was up 22% over last year, as we continue to invest to support our growth.

We believe we are investing nicely with 27% year-on-year increases in both R&D and sales and marketing to accelerate product development, increase brand awareness and drive sales. G&A increased 5% and remained effectively flat during the year, as we delivered leverage in this area.

And slight moving below our revenue range, better than expected gross margin and lower than expected operating expenses resulted in a 24 9% operating margin, $21.1 million operating profit, $14.2 million net income and EPS of $0.37 in the middle of our guidance range.

Operationally, we added 29 employees in the quarter, principally sales and R&D, exiting with over 680 employees, up 42% year-over-year with our Elia [ph] R&D operations scaling from 20 last year to over a 100 today. These operations performed very well for us, as our India team thus follow the same development and support capability, while Exane BNP [ph] to be responsible for the successful on time development of our new HC1 product released in Q4.

Our DSO was up significantly to 81 days, principally due to much higher services bookings in the quarter, which generate higher receivables developed as we low quarter revenue and so many areas. And this [indiscernible] historical levels to $11.3 million due to our HC1 launch and to lower than expected shipments.

Healthy product backlog at quarter end was $3.1below our range of approximately $6 million to $8.5 million of proceeding six quarters. Looking at the full year,2016 was a great year for Gigamon and grew revenue 40% for a second consecutive year to %310.9 million, driven by increased sales for our flagship HC2 product, accelerating adoption of GigaSMART application suite and TA products.

Products grew 41%, while services grew 38%, again, reflecting healthy tax and renewal rate. We had a 372 new customers to cross 2300. Gross margin expanded from 80.2% to 83%, due mainly to outsource manufacturing, operational improvements and ongoing product cost reductions.

Operating margin increased to 19% to 33% to better gross margins and our emphasis on investing slightly slower then the growth rate of our business. For the year we generated $704 million in operating profit and posted solid cash flow, ending the year $258 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment, up from $210 million exiting last year.

We continue to GAAP profitable, with GAAP EPS at $1.31 per share, non-GAAP EPS was a $1.26 per share, up 58% year-on-year.

Now for our Q1 outlook. For our fiscal first quarter ending April 1, 2017, we expect revenue to be $67 million to $79 million, that a good price, it represents 3% year-over-year growth over a tough Q1 2016 compare.

As you may recall, first quarter of 2016 had an [indiscernible] from service revenue in approximately $10 million customer. As in Q4, we do not expect any particularly large bookings in Q1 and thus again expect backfill from a large and healthy distribution of customers to be deemed with and slightly ahead of Q1 '16.

We remain confident in our market opportunities and plan for our visibility solutions to believe a pragmatic guide to Q1 is appropriate. We expect Q1 gross margin to be 8% to 82%, reflecting lower revenue, the essence of certain in quarter benefits we saw in Q4 and incremental investments from customer support.

From an OpEx standpoint, we expect to maintain our investment in Gigamon particularly sales and marketing and R&D. Accordingly, we expect Q1 OpEx to be slightly above our Q4 exit rate and therefore for our EPS to be $0.04 to $0.08 based on an estimated diluted share count with approximately $41 million and 1 point higher in 2017 non-GAAP tax rate of 33%.

So our Q1 operating margin will be substantially below the 23% we posted for 2016, we remain committed to our long-term model, which includes 25% to 28% operating margin and that would judicious regarding further extent emphasis. We plan to update our financial results at our first quarter 2017 conference call, scheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Now I would like to turn the call back over to Paul.

Paul Hooper

Thanks, Rex. Our first quarter guidance is not a year-over-year performance you come to expect from Gigamon. Before we take questions. I want to address a few points regarding Q1 and the full 2017 year. We continue to lead our market. We've been taking share from our competitors for the last two years and we expect to do so in 2017.

Our guide for Q1 is light, of a tough prior year comparison, but our goal is for Q2 to be a glide path to act above visibility market growth rates in the second half of 2017. During the year, we plan to continue our investments in sales and marketing and R&D, albeit at a more measured pace.

While we recognize that the continued investment will impact operating margin during the year, we firmly believe that the significant amount of both electrical and geographic white space around us represents all the ingredients that we need to return to a historical growth rate ahead of the visibility market.

Our 2017 investments will drive 3 initiatives, first, capturing and developing customers. We added over 370 new customers in 2016, representing over 40 million in bookings, a 35% year-over-year growth in investment over the first 12 months by our first year customers.

While the pace of addition is good, the one space in our market suggest we should be on-boarding more . We are investing significant time and attention in our go to market efficiency and execution, as we believe we have the appropriate capacity in a sale structure to scale our business significantly.

While we may add additional resources in sales to target specific opportunities for markets, the combination of our existing direct sales team, our reseller community that was recently extended through the addition of 145 security guards, to the broad reach that our new distributor Westcon provide, we have the ability to grow the top line.

To accelerate the demand generation pipelines, we have been and will continue to invest in our marketing and inside sales functions, with the latter on plan to have doubled in capacity by the end of Q2.

The focus on new accounts will not be at the expense of our existing customers, a number of which will benefit from specific large cost account management initiatives that we're currently executing.

Second, vertical markets. While our focus on the service provider and federal markets will continue, in the enterprise segment we will target a critical few vesicles, finance, healthcare and technology where we have a number of marquee customers already and our solutions higher, with attractive greatest marketing, demand generation and field activities.

Through this focus, we will extend recognition of the fact that our platform represents the most efficient, effective, scalable and reliable solution to deliver empowering visibility to information in motion.

And finally, the delivery of innovative technology, we have proven track record of first to market products and solutions. And we believe our roadmap in 2017 will maintain and extend that leadership position.

We remain very excited about our public cloud solution for which we have several significant and valuable enhancements planned in the next 12 months. We plan the continued extension of our platform and applications for the security market, with major launches scheduled during '17.

We also plan to deliver the next level of platform density and performance to further extend our lead in this market. To support this additional R&D capacity, we will be expanding real estate presence around two - around our two primary development centers, Santa Clara in California and Chennai in Southern India.

I am also pleased to announce that Dario Zamarian has joined the board of Gigamon and will be bringing strong security and network market experience that will immediately be put to use as we consider strategic opportunities ahead.

Two 40% growth years, proven leadership in the fast growing visibility market, highly relevant solutions for the security, mobility and cloud markets and an energized focused and committed global workforce. While we are measured in our view for first quarter, we are committed to ramping to a strong back-half of 2017.

And with that, I'll now like to open the call up for questions. Noah?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question today from Alex Henderson with Needham.

Alex Henderson

Hey, guys.

Paul Hooper

Hey, Alex.

Alex Henderson

So couple of questions if I could, as you look at the roughly $14 million or so that we'd estimate you missed the numbers by in the fourth quarter. What percentage of those customers actually bought product in the quarter, as opposed to didn't buy it at all and to what extent was it just a matter of the size of what they purchased, as opposed to you know whether they bought or didn't buy?

Paul Hooper

Hi, Alex. It’s Paul. Good question. The large customer, the west coast customers that we refer to, there was a number of limited purchase something in the quarter albeit, smaller than we had originally forecast earlier in period. And as it happens one of them has purchased now in Q1 again.

And probably what maybe it’s interesting, is to think about top 25 customers and how many of them purchased in the quarter and we saw 96 – in other words, we saw 24 out of 25 customers continue to purchase from us in the same period. So we had as Rex mentioned on his call, on his note, we had a very good and very widespread participation across our customer base in Q4.

Alex Henderson

Is it reasonable to say that half the missed gain from customers buying less as opposed to not buying?

Paul Hooper

I would suggest it is reasonable to suggest that, I would suggest it’s probably more than half, but it’s reasonable to suggest that.

Alex Henderson

I see. And as we look out to the first quarter guide obviously a very sharp reduction in numbers for 1Q, I assume that you basically scrubbed that to the point where your fingers are bleeding, so that you have no risk of missing it. Is this a very conservative guide relative to what your norm would be or how would you characterize it?

Paul Hooper

I wouldn’t want to characterize it as conservative, we're optimistic. I would however clearly state yes there has been deep diligence into the pipeline, substantial diligence in the pipeline. I would say deeper than we've done for a period of time, so Alex I can get very comfortable with what we're proposing and what we're guiding to the street here. So they've got the pipeline that we saw certainly supports our guidance and provide us with the confidence of offering up today.

Alex Henderson

So one last question, I'll seize the floor. Just to be clear there was no change in the way you are recounting for rev recognition or anything else, ass result of the change between the two CFOs which happen to coincide with this downdraft, is that a correct statement?

Paul Hooper

Yes, that is correct. And let me also state the record that Dan Rock [ph] it should not reflect on Rex any way shape or form. So there has been no material change to the operation execution of our finance process of approximately since Rex has joined.

Alex Henderson

Great. I'll seize the floor. Thank you.

Paul Hooper

Thanks, Alex.

Rex Jackson

Thanks, Alex.

And we'll take our question from Jason Ader with William Blair.

Jason Ader

Thank you. Where to start here, what I am struggling with I guess is, you have such a strong first nine months of the year, and you have a bunch of different customers basically turning to stick it off at the same time, it just seems really strange. And I know you said its changes in network upgrade plans, I mean, that’s pretty vague.

Do you think that there's something else going on here in terms of may be customer digestion. Maybe it's something - somewhat competitive. Maybe it's sales execution, maybe its - you've exhausted to some extent, some of the existing accounts and you haven't had enough new logos in the last couple of years, I know that’s been something we've noticed in terms of how much of your business every quarter comes from existing customers around 90%.

Of those, let's call it four different items, customer digestion, competitive, sales execution and kind of not enough new logos, were any of those factor in here, I'm just trying really we reconcile this 180 that's you've seen in your business?

Paul Hooper

Jason, its Paul. Okay, four question. As I said on my prepared remarks, win rates have not fundamentally changed, therefore we do not believe it could be a competitive issue, from a digestion perspective we had royalty folks, one of the broadest and my wide spectrum involvement from our customer base in the quarter, so we don't believe it to BE digestion, as I just mentioned, a lot of you might heard my answer, 24 out of 25 - 25 purchase from us in the quarter. So there is no slowdown materially of martially out there. So we don’t believe to be saturation in account.

I will say that although we had 126 new logos in the quarter, but ultimately sort of 126 ultimately represented 12% of the - of the revenue in the period, its not enough and I think I said that in the prepared remarks, so that’s an area I want to focus on.

But I will take one more minute to kind of dissect the sales execution comment. If we -

As Rex I look deeper Q4 and even deeper at Q1, it becomes apparent that there are a range of - pockets so to speak across the company and if you for second allows us to call down service provider and called out federal, they both have pretty unique characteristics, federal obviously been humbly be lumpy in Q3 and we had a very strong Q3 for federal. And service provider just being naturally lumpy and we've had – as the straight note, as we've had a very service provider contribution for three quarters of this year, plus a good number quarters in the prior year.

If take those to a side recognizing small high growth fast moving company, those lumps can create challenges. If I look at the enterprise segment for a second, there are some pockets of significance strength across the company. If I look internationally, whilst Asia - Europe grew 46% year-over-year and as Rex and I look for the pipeline ahead, the growth internationally is really strong and which is an element of the confidence we have been providing in the guide. And if I look across the domestic US, areas of domestic US that are also very strong, but in that areas of US that are weak.

And so that's where I tied a little bit of attention on to sale execution, because I believe that this was a macro event, okay, market level, competitive level, product availability level then I think we see it pervasively and we certainly haven’t, so there are pockets of our company that are performing exceptionally well and the guide gives us strength that – but there are pockets that certainly have a lot of work to do, to kind of get both the pipeline built, plus also get the growth forecasting diligence more robust.

It was a long answer to the short question, but I think it’s appropriate to give you the color.

Jason Ader

Yes, that’s great. So it sounds like just to review what you are saying as there are some sale execution, nothing competitive, probably you wish you had more logos over the last couple of years, that would have maybe helped filling some gaps here.

And then just on a customer digestion, I know its 24 out of the top 25 accounts, but were some of the big orders that didn't come through were those from top 25 accounts, just maybe some of them sent a little bit not what you're expecting?

Paul Hooper

Yes, that is a fair - its. kind of dove setting a little bit on Alex's question by yes you are correct of the top 25 customers a number of them were in that – were the ones in the west coast that deferred transactions. But I did still purchase something hence they appear the purchaser.

But in the spirit of full disclosure and clearly not trying hide anything here, if I look at the average purchase from one of the top 25 customers in Q4 and compare that to per se Q2 direct it, it’s actually identical, it’s within $10,000 on $1 million, so sure strength – with $50,000 million on a $1 million.

So the average purchase value from our 25 was still over $1 million. Even though some of them that we had at the time of initial guide we had contemplated for a larger transaction, they did trop aback, but they still place sizeable orders.

Jason Ader

All right. Thank you.

And we'll go next to Catharine Trebnick with Dougherty & Company.

Catharine Trebnick

Hi, thanks for taking my questions, sorry I am bouncing between three calls. One quick one, I came in on the latter half of the commentary that basically I – could you clarify this that you had said that half of your customers or more than half your customers about less than they did in previous quarter, could you clarify that, if I heard that right?

Paul Hooper

No, I am trying work out, where you heard that from, hi, Catharine, its Paul

Catharine Trebnick

Hi. I know, I might must be on the other call. No…

Paul Hooper

I think that’s going to be aside. I did talk about our 25 customers and they will purchase 24 to 25 purchase and you may – may be heard one of the annual questions of payment.

Catharine Trebnick

Okay. All right. 24 to 25, but as according following up on Jason's question now, even though they bought – they were spending as much as they had in the past, correct?

Paul Hooper

Well, as I mentioned the – if you look at the average purchase from the top 25 in Q4, it was just over – in hair over $1 million, it was not the average and if I go back to the same two quarters, it was 50,000 roadmap. So it was - it was within very, very normal round and branded.

Catharine Trebnick

Okay. And then the other question is on EMA [ph] it looks like you did a little bit better here, but can you explain why give me some – give us some background on why that seem to perform better than it had been on last year?

Paul Hooper

Happy to do so. So Europe is been an area of investment for us, we spent a lot of management attention on the operations, the structure and the team and its certainly starting to pay dividend. But I will admit they didn't have a strong Q3, if I recall it a 2% year-over-year in Q3. And so they came back very strong 46% in Q4. So they had a very strong quarter and some part of that was I will call it organically driven by the team, some part of that is because we hired a new leader – Jeff [ph] joined us on January the 3, so we can take no credit for the prior quarter. But his influence in his arrival certainly created a buzz. And so there is more attention.

As I look ahead, and as I mentioned to Jason's question, Europe represents one of our strong performers or potentially strong performance in Q3, late Q1, at least from a pipeline development.

Catharine Trebnick

And then the other one and I'll seize the floor. You have been developing your channel, so I did notice last quarter you talked about Westcon coming on, now Westcon up for sale, any I mean, probation, any of your channel whatsoever that we need to look at when we do our checks and talk to individuals, if there is any issues there?

Paul Hooper

No, we don’t, Westcon, they maybe going to a transaction. Westcon is still a very small portion of our business, but growing quickly. We just came off last week annual sales kick off where we had a few big distributors there. Westcon and a company called GCI, thanks Rex.

And they are all very strong participation, very exciting and very committed to a healthy growth and Westcon certainly appear to be putting all of it behind that and hope they do that.

Catharine Trebnick

All right. Thank you.

Paul Hooper

Thanks, Catharine.

We'll go next to Simon Leopold with Raymond James.

Simon Leopold

Great. Thank you for taking my questions. A couple of things, just quick housekeeping, I saw you did not have 10% customers in the quarter, but was wondering if you had a 10% customer for the year and if we could find out who that might have been?

Rex Jackson

Yes. T-Mobile [ph] was approximately 10% for the year.

Simon Leopold

Okay. And when you talk about the West region, it sounds like there were multiple customers that caused the issue, can you give us some - a little bit more granularity filled multiple could easily be two or it could be six, so I think just trying to understand the scope of the challenge in terms of how many customers were at issue?

Paul Hooper

So it’s reasonably 5 – excuse me, its reasonably finite, it’s between the two numbers you described there and as it’s says, west coast enterprise customers.

Simon Leopold

Okay. And then…

Paul Hooper

And let me – let me clarify, with price enterprise, primarily enterprise and a small representations from service provider, sorry Simon, I cut you off.

Simon Leopold

No, that’s okay. I guess the other thing I'm really struggling with this, in terms of guidance is - is trying to think about seasonality, in that one, one could easily argue that you got a relatively easy sequential comparison on the weak December, so this guidance is the midpoint would be down sequentially 19% .

So I'm not sure if I'm interpreting this correctly, but it would suggest that there's an incremental challenge in the March quarter. So beyond what you experienced in December something incremental is affecting you in March, can you help me with this interpretation?

Paul Hooper

Yes as I've said in my the prepared remarks, Q1 isn’t where we want Q1 to be in a guide level and the challenge that we experienced in Q4 has really put a shelf to our system and I got a feeling that’s put a shock into a number of sale organizations to become much more diligent recognizing much more focused on a very comprehensive growth of the pipeline such that we be maniacal regarding probability of many of the transactions.

We don’t have - as in Q4, we don't have any large transactions planned in the pipeline for Q1 and as said to Simon's earlier comment -+ Jason sorry, earlier question, Simon. This is a little bit of a lumpy effect and we've got a pretty unfavorable comp with Q1 of '16 having 14 weeks. Having a pretty large so spotted transaction that we're not going to repeat either those two for this quarter. So it’s pretty prescient.

When we kind of think about backing out the large service provider transaction from Q1 of '16, the growth is - it still represents 20%. So you could describe it as the organic growth of our business is kind of at the market and it’s a big transactions that swing us up now.

We got to work on that and we got to work on taking the lumps out and making much more predictable, which is absolutely very good. But Q1 guide I recall it to be appropriate with just to be clear and that would be just fair game for the – everybody on the call.

Our expectation is Q2 corrects the glide path where the back half of the year, we'll back at market growth rights. So kind of that the expectation, that’s what we're managing to and that’s what we're going to be continuing to drive there.

Simon Leopold

Great. And that was actually my next question is, what is your view of the market growth rate, can you quantify that?

Paul Hooper

We still remain greatly convince the growth rate is in that 20% to 25% range. I'll be honest Simon, it’s a little bit – its somewhat challenging to do it, to build a comprehensive market growth rate because we are market leaders, when we slow down the markets slows down.

But I think backing out Q4 and Q1 activities here, I think 20% to 25% is the number that we always think of its being market growth right much at target.

Simon Leopold

Great. And one last kind of trending question, you were once suggested that the relationship with Amazon, AWS would be beneficial in terms of introducing Gigamon to new enterprise customers. So on your base of just over 2000 customers compared to the number of AWS customers, can you help us understand that particular opportunity of the 126 new customers this quarter, do you know how many came through the AWS awareness and how we can maybe quantify this as a – let's say a marketing tool?

Paul Hooper

So we are convinced. It’s a very strong marketing tool. And we do know that our customer base 600 of them are active users of AWS and as look at the 126 that we had in Q4, I haven’t got the actual number on top of my hand regarding how many originated in Amazon. But I say, I mentioned in the prepared remarks, it went from low to order to speak by Chicago Mercantile, very quickly. And so were pretty excited by the momentum we've shown there and also by the number of leads we picked up a reinvention show that are all top of the list of active choices right now.

So well, its simple question, let us take that and let us have something for you to get to the end of – end of Q1 and we get to the next earnings.

Simon Leopold

Great. Thank you for taking my question.

Paul Hooper

You're welcome.

Jennifer Gianola

Thank you very much for joining us today everyone. We look forward to speaking to you on our next call in April. Thank you.

