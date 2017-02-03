Tableau Software (DATA) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

Q4 2016 Earnings Call

February 02, 2017 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Derek Wong - Tableau Software, Inc.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Analysts

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Brent Bracelin - Pacific Crest Securities

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Walter H. Pritchard - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Derek Wong - Tableau Software, Inc.

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Tableau's fourth quarter 2016 earnings conference call. With me on the call today are Tableau's Chief Executive Officer, Adam Selipsky; Chief Financial Officer, Tom Walker; and SVP of Finance, Damon Fletcher. Our press release was issued earlier today and is posted on our website. This call is being broadcast live via webcast. And following the call, an audio replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the website. Adam and Tom will begin with prepared remarks, and then we'll open the call for questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including our guidance for the first quarter and full year 2017. We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us, and that the actual events or results could differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, in particular our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. These documents contain and identify important risk factors and other information that may cause our actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements made during this call are being made as of today. If the call is replayed or reviewed after today, the information presented during the call may not contain current or accurate information. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements even if new information becomes available in the future.

During the call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally-accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's press release. The projections that we provide today exclude stock-based compensation expense, which cannot be determined at this time and are therefore not reconciled in today's press release.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Adam.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We ended Q4 on a strong note with revenue up 24% to $251 million. I've had the opportunity to speak with numerous customers over the last 90 days, and it's clear to me that more and more organizations are feeling the weight and the urgency to make sense of their data. These organizations are seeking more than a basic tool that can do charts. They're looking for a visual analytics platform that helps them transform their organization to make better decisions with data faster. This can only happen if that platform provides customers the freedom to deploy rapidly, perform sophisticated analysis, and explore questions that they might not even have anticipated.

And Tableau leads the industry in these critical areas. The stakes are high as industry analysts predict the BI and the analytics market are expected to grow nearly to $26 billion by 2020. We couldn't be more excited about this opportunity even though we still have plenty of work to do to get there. Our fourth quarter performance was a step in that direction as we continue to work on improving our execution, product innovation, and relentless customer focus.

Nowhere was this more evident than at our recent Tableau Conference in November where we engaged with over 13,000 customers and partners in person, plus over 12,000 more attending online. Our developers shared a glimpse into our product roadmap for the next several years, ranging from our new hyperdata engine, a new data preparation product, and innovations in data governance, advanced analytics and machine learning.

Turning now to the progress of this quarter, I'll cover four areas in which I'm particularly focused. Our enterprise momentum, customer adoption, products innovation, and, lastly, the subscription licensing transition.

Let's start with enterprise opportunity. We're seeing strong demand from enterprises who want to deploy our product more broadly across their organizations, from thousands to tens of thousands of users. Our enterprise customers are making our technology platform mission critical to their approach of analyzing data. This is clearly demonstrated in Q4 where we closed a substantial number of large transactions, some of which have been pushed out from Q3. In Q4, we had 25 customers with total spend greater than $1 million, up 14% from the prior year. Included in this was the largest deal in our Company's history, a highly-respected Fortune 50 company who chose to partner with Tableau because we're making them more agile and more efficient with their data-driven decision-making. They're now rolling out Tableau to well over 50,000 users across the globe. It's the kind of customer win that we had in mind when we imagined how Tableau would impact the future of enterprise analytics.

And I'm pleased to note that we also saw strong momentum for deals greater than $100,000 as well with 589 deal, up over 42% from the prior year. As you can see, our team really executed in Q4 to help close those deals in our pipeline. Our strength in enterprise demand also means that we need to have a constant focus on product innovation in the enterprise, and large organizations have adopted key features that we've delivered in the past year. Some of those include enabling secure and instant connection with no additional development required to connect to 60 data sources for both cloud and on-premise; also giving customers the ability and the flexibility to deploy Tableau on multiple platforms like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud; and also making it easier for administrators to govern data by monitoring usage, managing permissions and version (06:48) control, and quickly enabling trusted data sources.

Though we're in great position, we still have much to build and plenty more left to accomplish. We're going to continue to enhance our sales and marketing messaging to make the benefits of Tableau clear to multiple audiences within our large customers. And we're working to refine our licensing frameworks for broader enterprise reach. But the demand is clearly there, and our customers want to go bigger with us. The addressable market opportunity is enormous as the volume of data continues to grow.

So, let's move on to overall customer adoption and some of the reasons why they're coming to Tableau. One key reason is because we drive our long-term product design and decisions directly from customer needs. We're engaging deeply with our customers really as vital partners in our product roadmap that helps us innovate and then provides us fresh new perspective. Our developers are often on the road visiting customers to figure out how we can help improve their analytics.

It's been amazing to see how devoted the customers are and how excited they are to join with us in testing new features. For example, our Tableau 10.0 Beta program had over 14,000 customers participate. And the customer results bear this out too. In Q4, we added more than 4,000 new customer accounts, a new record-high for Tableau. And for the full year, Tableau added more than 15,000 accounts, expanding our base to more than 54,000 customer accounts worldwide.

Some of the new customers in Q4 included AT&T Mexico; Bank of Israel; Munich Re Automation Systems; Fujikura, the global electrical equipment company in Tokyo; and Saudi British Bank, just to name a few. And we also saw existing customers expand their deployments, including CarMax; American Family Insurance; Grab, a Singapore car-sharing service; and OVO Energy, an energy supply company in England.

So, as you can see, the demand for data analytics is global. And internationally, outside of the U.S. and Canada, we acquired more than 8,000 new customer accounts in 2016, up 24% from prior year. And our momentum with existing international customers has also been growing, particularly in the APAC region. One great example of this in Q4 was HDFC Bank, the largest private retail lending bank in India. HDFC chose to expand and scale self-service data discovery and analytics across key departments such as wholesale banking, retail assets, credit risk, marketing, and outbound call analytics. With Tableau, HDFC Bank now has automated their reports, enabling their stakeholders to view dashboards and make intelligent business decisions on-the-go.

Now, let's turn to how we're thinking about product innovation here. Our customers want ever faster and more secure analytics in the cloud. With Tableau Online, our fully-managed cloud version of Tableau, we're helping customers get there by delivering a cost effective and scalable way for people to connect, blend and instantly analyze live or extracted data for multiple on-premise databases, like Microsoft SQL Server or Oracle, from cloud data warehouses such as Amazon Redshift, as well as web applications such as Salesforce, Google Analytics, and data from Google Sheets.

Recently, we also announced availability of Tableau Online on the AWS cloud, enabling us to scale to additional regions while also allowing more customers to run their analytics right where their cloud data live. A great example of customers adopting Tableau Online is (10:56) is an organization that offers employment verification services to Fortune 500 companies, reaching 200-plus companies and territories with more than 150 unique background verification services. In December, the Company expanded their Tableau Online deployment to hundreds of users in a broader effort to bring subscription analytics to their organizations and customers.

We're also continuing to push the envelope on data connectivity. Our goal is to make it easy for customers to connect any data source instantly across both structured and semi-structured data. We now have 60 connectors on our platform. And with Tableau 10.1, it's now easier for customers to connect and analyze semi-structured data with our JSON file connector. We've also added connectors to popular web apps like Marketo, Eloqua and Anaplan, which help customers in marketing and finance departments instantly access and visualize mission-critical data.

A unique advantage of Tableau is that we're the Switzerland of analytics platforms, allowing customers to run their premises in (12:10) all major cloud providers, all while connecting to the data sources they require. And because our customers increasingly need immediate responses to their questions, at enterprise scale, we're building a new kind of in-memory data engine for the modern analytics era. Piper, a breakthrough technology we acquired last year, will bring faster analytics on our technology platform by giving our users the ability to simultaneously process transactional and analytical query on large data set without compromising performance. Additionally, we're looking forward to Project Maestro, a brand new product that helps solve a major pain point for our customers by bringing visual data preparation to the masses.

There's still a lot for us to build, and we'll continue to push the pace of product innovation. Innovation matters because our customers have ever-expanding needs and because it differentiates us as we establish new standards for how people work with data.

I'd like to talk about subscription and term licensing, which is an increasingly critical part of our strategy. Our customers are clearly moving toward subscription-based model, and we're working aggressively to enable that shift, from optimizing our sales licensing and messaging to innovation in products like Tableau Online. Importantly, subscriptions align our interest with those of our customers, which we love, and it lowers the cost of entry for customers, which we believe should stimulate more users over time.

I'm excited to say that for the first time in company history, over half of our bookings are now ratable, which, as a reminder, includes (13:58), Tableau Online, OEM, ELAs, and term licenses. And the great news is that giving our audience a subscription-based option will make our product better by sharpening our ability to constantly deliver industry-leading software. It will also make it easier and less risky for organizations to get started on Tableau by lowering their initial investment and provide more flexibility to scale as they need. We believe this should help grow more Tableau customers over time. And, as Tom will talk about shortly, subscription sales also make our revenue more predictable, while delivering better unit economics to Tableau over the long term.

Before I conclude, I'd like to talk about two important additions to the Tableau Team. As I'm sure you saw this afternoon, Tableau has appointed Dan Miller as our new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Services and Support. Dan is a highly-experienced sales executive and previously led the global go-to-market strategy, sales and operations for Oracle's ISV and OEM businesses, in addition to the company's Java business. Before that, Dan was SVP of Juniper Networks' enterprise business.

Dan also brings a global leadership background, including a three-year stint as President and Chairman of Sun Japan within Sun Microsystems. We're absolutely delighted to have Dan onboard here. His deep sales experience, knowledge of enterprise markets, and proven leadership is going to be instrumental as the Company continues to grow.

And, that's not all. We're also thrilled to have Hilarie Koplow-McAdams join our board of directors. Hilarie's sales and marketing experience, her leadership at well-known SaaS companies, and her proven ability to help bring analytics technologies to IT markets will be also be tremendous assets for Tableau. Welcome, Hilarie, and welcome, Dan, to Tableau.

As we look ahead to 2017, there's a lot of work left to do, including building more momentum in certain international markets, increasing our visibility into large deal timing, building enterprise capabilities across the Company, delivering on our product roadmap, and executing crisply on our ongoing subscription transition. There will be challenges and, I'm sure, likely, surprises in each of these areas of focus. Every single one of these areas, however, point to the strong demand we're seeing globally with customers large and small.

So, I'll just conclude by saying that after a full quarter on the job, I'm just as amazed by the talent and the ambition of the whole Tableau Team as when I've started, probably more so. We really have a passionate customer base, an industry-leading analytics platform, and a market opportunity that continues to grow rapidly as data becomes more and more mission-critical in more and more places. And for us, data analytics is not just a market, it's our mission, our only mission. I couldn't be more excited for the road ahead.

So, I'll now turn the call over to Tom, and he can walk through this quarter's result and share our outlook.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Great. Thank you, Adam. Good afternoon, everybody. Today, I'm going to cover three topics in my prepared remarks. First, I will discuss our Q4 and fiscal year 2016 financial results. Second, I'll discuss our Q1 and fiscal year 2017 outlook. And at the end, I'll speak more about our continued subscription transition in 2017.

Let's start with our results. For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016, total revenue was $250.7 million, up 24% year over year. This compares to $202.8 million in Q4 2015, and $206.1 million in Q3 2016. Non-GAAP operating income was $30.9 million, compared to $30.1 million in Q4 2015. Non-GAAP operating margin was 12.3%. Our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.26.

For fiscal year 2016, total revenue was $826.9 million, up 27% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income was $46.5 million, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 5.6%. Our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year was $0.43.

During the fourth quarter, we had 589 transactions greater than $100,000, compared to 414 transactions in Q4 2015 and 360 transactions in the prior quarter. As Adam noted earlier, in Q4, we had 25 customers invest more than a million dollars with Tableau. We anticipate the number of large transactions will continue to fluctuate on a quarter-by-quarter basis when we take into account seasonality and deal cycle timing.

Turning to license revenue. Fourth quarter license revenues were $152.2 million, up 14% year over year. This compares to $133.1 million in Q4 2015 and $116.7 million in Q3 2016. In Q4, 10% of license revenues were ratable, compared to 6% in Q4 2015 and 11% in the prior quarter. As a reminder, Tableau Online, OEM, ELAs, and term licenses are recognized ratably over the agreement period and are typically invoiced in annual installments.

Fourth quarter maintenance and services revenues were $98.4 million, up 41% year over year. This compares to $69.6 million in Q4 2015 and $89.4 million in Q3 2016. The maintenance component of maintenance and services is our largest recurring revenue stream and continues to have renewal rates exceeding 90%. The services component of maintenance and services revenue was approximately 15%, compared to 18% in Q4 2015. When you combine all our ratable revenue sources, which include the maintenance portion of our maintenance and service agreements, as well as our license and subscription fees from Tableau Online, OEM, ELAs and term licenses, our ratable revenues were 40% of total revenues in Q4. This compares to 32% in Q4 2015 and 44% last quarter.

Turning to our geographic revenue segments in Q4. International revenue of $77.1 million was up 44% year over year and represented 31% of total revenue. Revenue from the United States and Canada of $173.5 million, up 16% year over year, and represented 69% of total revenue.

Now, let's discuss bookings. I'd like to remind you all that we define bookings as the first-year contracted revenue only, and do not include additional years beyond the first year unless a customer pays upfront. This means that license bookings do not include contractual backlog not yet invoiced. Licensed bookings grew 25% in Q4 2016, compared to 25% in Q4 2015 and 11% in Q3 2016. Ratable license bookings as a percent of total bookings was 20% in Q4 2016, compared to 9% in Q4 2015, and 16% in the prior quarter. This ratable license bookings mix is in line with our expectations for the quarter. And, as Adam stated earlier in his remarks, for the first time, a little over half of our overall bookings in Q4 were attributable to ratable sources.

Now, let's discuss margins and operating expenses. As a reminder, our margins and operating expenses are discussed on a non-GAAP basis. Please see our press release tables posted on our Investor Relations website for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations. For the fourth quarter, total gross margin was 90%, consistent with Q4 2015 and the prior quarter. Total non-GAAP operating expenses in Q4 were $194.7 million. This compared to $153.2 million in Q4 2015 and $166.6 million in Q3 2016. As stated earlier, our Q4 non-GAAP operating income was $30.9 million.

Note, in Q4, our non-GAAP operating expenses were impacted by a real estate charge. With our new corporate headquarters coming online, we've been able to consolidate our real estate footprint, which has allowed us to consolidate certain properties. As a result, we incurred $13.9 million charge in Q4 associated with these real estate consolidation efforts. We realized the future – we will realize the future expense savings from these efforts over the next several years.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $118.5 (sic) [$135.9] (23:49) million, up 26% year over year. We ended Q4 with sales and marketing head count of 1,407 people. We invested $55.8 million in research and development in Q4, up 33% year over year. We ended Q4 with R&D head count of 912 people. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $20.3 (sic) [$24.9] (24:15) million, up 18% year over year. At the end of 2016, our total head count was 3,223 people. This is up 7% compared to the 3,008 people at the end of fiscal year 2015.

Our non-GAAP effective tax rate continues to be 30%. This brings our non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter to approximately $20.7 million. Our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.26, and our weighted average diluted share count was approximately 80.7 million.

On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q4 were $908.7 million, up from the $864.6 million in Q3 2016. Accounts receivables were $206.8 million, and our DSOs were less than 65 days. Capital expenditures in Q4 was $34 million, of which $26.5 million was accrued for at the end of the quarter. As a reminder, we finished the bulk of construction on our new corporate headquarters in Q4. This drove the majority of CapEx for the quarter. Free cash flow for 2016 was $114.3 million, up 25% year over year. This compares to $91.6 million in 2015.

Lastly, during the quarter, we repurchased approximately 446,000 shares of Class A common stock for $20 million. These shares were repurchased under the repurchase program announced last quarter. As a reminder, this program allows us to repurchase shares opportunistically from time to time when we believe doing so would enhance long-term shareholder value. The repurchase authorization does not have a fixed expiration.

I will now turn to our financial targets for Q1 2017, followed by our outlook for fiscal year 2017. Please note that all forward-looking guidance is being discussed on a non-GAAP basis. We expect first quarter total revenues to be between $195 million and $205 million. Using the midpoint of this range, this represents 16% year over year growth. This outlook incorporates our current pipeline and assumes that the mix of ratable bookings from Tableau Online, OEM, ELA and term license deals will represent approximately 15% to 20% of our license bookings for first quarter. This compares to 12% in Q1 of 2016. As a reminder, our ratable license booking mix can fluctuate on a quarter by quarter basis, depending on seasonal buying behavior, our sales pipeline and deal cycle timing.

Turning to expenses. For the first quarter, we expect a non-GAAP operating loss of $9 million to $17 million, which represents negative 6.5% non-GAAP operating margin when using the midpoint of this range. Note, that in this outlook, it incorporates an additional charge of approximately $10 million related to our real estate consolidation efforts.

We currently do not anticipate any further real estate consolidation charges after Q1. We expect our Q1 non-GAAP loss per diluted share to be between $0.08 and $0.15. Because we expect a non-GAAP loss, we anticipate first quarter basic and diluted share count to be approximately 77 million shares.

Turning now to our fiscal year 2017 outlook. We expect fiscal year 2017 revenue to be between $850 million and $890 million, representing year over year growth of 5% using the midpoint of the range. This outlook takes into consideration our current view on the market environment, our customer buying behavior, and our pipeline. Our revenue guidance assumes that the mix of ratable license bookings will increase each quarter in 2017 and will reach an annualized mix in the range of 25% to 35%. This compares to fiscal year 2016 ratable license booking mix of 17%.

Turning now to expenses. We view 2017 was an important year for our subscription transition. We are planning on managing our expenses and investments prudently during the continued transition, while keeping an eye – while keeping focus on our expanding market opportunity. As Adam mentioned, the opportunities for analytics continues to grow and is now expected to reach nearly $26 billion by 2020, with the leading driver of this growth being from subscription offerings. For fiscal year 2017, we anticipate break-even non-GAAP operating income due – primarily due to our continued shift towards more subscription business. A faster than expected subscription transition would negatively impact our revenue targets and, likewise, would lower our operating margins.

At the low end of our revenue guidance, we anticipate operating loss margin of a couple percentage points. We assume our long term non-GAAP effective tax rate will continue to be 30%. We expect fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures to be between $55 million and $60 million, down from the $77.3 million in fiscal year 2016.

We anticipate break-even non-GAAP earnings per share; however, as noted, at the low end of our revenue guidance, we would expect to generate a non-GAAP loss per share commensurate with our lower operating margins.

We anticipate the full year diluted share count to be approximately 82 million. And in event where we have a net loss and our basic and diluted share count will be – sorry – and in the event when we have a net loss, our basic and diluted share count will be approximately 78 million.

Our fiscal year 2016 performance clearly demonstrates the momentum in our subscription business as evidenced by the increase in our ratable license bookings mix. We fully expect this trend to continue in 2017 and, as mentioned earlier, expect to see the mix increase each quarter as we further execute on our subscriptions go-to-market strategy. As I said before, the benefits of moving a higher portion of our sales to subscription are numerous, provides better experience for our customers through lower adoption costs and increased deployment flexibility, provides us with better unit economics over the long term, improves – and it provide us with approved financial predictability and visibility.

Over the last few quarters, we disclosed several metrics that helped provide insight into the ratable business of Tableau, including the percent of license and total revenue that is ratable and the percent of total license bookings that are ratable. For historical consistency and to help provide a baseline for your models, we provided a metrics table in our press release table that outlines these key metrics.

One more thing. I'm happy to announce that we set a date for our 2017 Financial Analyst Day. Please mark your calendars for May 25. We look forward to updating you all on our corporate and go-to-market strategy, our long-term operating model, and additional details on our subscription transition. I can't wait to see you all there.

In closing, I'd like to thank Team Tableau for continuing to deliver on our mission of delighting customers and helping them to see and understand the data. All of your hard work and efforts is not lost on our customers. And I also want to personally extend a warm welcome to Hilarie and Dan. We are really excited to have their expert experience and leadership onboard. Welcome to Team Tableau.

Thank you for joining us today. Now, I'll turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question is from Jesse Hulsing from Goldman Sachs.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thanks, guys, for taking my question. Adam, one of the big themes at your customer conference this year was the enterprise, both on the product side and on the sales side, and I guess now that you've been in the seat for a few months now, what changes have you made there to be more effective in the selling into the enterprise and where do you see more work to do?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hi there. Thanks for the question. Well, I think, as I mentioned last quarter, what we're really seeing is that enterprises are more and more trying to deploy Tableau as a mission-critical technology platform in very broad fashion, thousands to tens of thousands of users. So, that is the great news. The other news is that we have to up our game across the Company in order to deliver on their requirements. So, it's not just a sales issue – it is a sales issue. We have to create long-term account planning and we're putting into place some great enhanced new mechanisms and processes for making sure the entire sales team is really doing the best job we possibly can at account planning (34:25) marketing. We really need to speak better and as well as we can to all sorts of audiences across the enterprise, ranging from end user to IT to security departments.

It certainly goes back all the way into product development where we need to not only innovate around our data and analytics capability, but also around really important areas like security, governance and compliance. We really can't be a mission-critical enterprise platform without those three things. And then, of course, our support offering. And as you become more and more mission critical, response times, your installation (34:59), your ability to prevent as well as fix, the ante just keeps going up. So, really, I'm focused on helping the entire team across the Company to just keep on enhancing and building the things that have already been in motion for a long time.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Got it. Thank you. And quick follow-up. With the hiring of Dan, do you expect any major changes to your sales force in terms of structure strategy over the next couple of quarters?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

I certainly don't have anything specific in mind. I mean, obviously, as market changes, as customers change, we'll continue to evaluate. You have to be nimble and flexible. But don't have any big structural change in mind out of the gate.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thanks, Adam. Congrats.

Operator

The next question is from Brent Bracelin from Pacific Crest.

Brent Bracelin - Pacific Crest Securities

Thank you. One follow-up here on the enterprise for Adam and one for Tom. Adam, as we think about the enterprise business, this was by far the strongest quarter relative to large deal closures in a couple of years. What do you think kind of drove the change relative to close rates? Do you think the sales force productivity really picked up here this quarter? Was it the selling motion just around being able to compete and win against Power BI and other competitors? Any color on kind of what changed that drove the uptick in large deal close rates?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks, Brent. Well, look, we were really happy with how the team as a sales team and the whole company performed in Q4. At the same time, we don't want to get two exuberant over certain set of deals closing. We had said in Q3 that some deals had kind of pushed out into Q4, and we expected a number of those to close. And then, actually, that actually happened, as it turned out. And so, I think some of it was that was the things we've been working on for a long time, and were able to successfully bring home. I think another part of it is just a general and continued upswell of interest that we keep talking about in terms of big enterprises really wanting to make analytics a more and more core part of what they do every day, and using Tableau as a platform to accomplish that. So, I think there'll be probably some ups and downs, but I would think, in that enterprise journey, just going to continue to see a vector of more and more interest in deploying Tableau and more and more broadly. And then, of course, I think the team just did execute well on the ground.

Brent Bracelin - Pacific Crest Securities

Fair enough. And then Tom, one for you here. As we think about kind of the full year guide, taking into consideration the Q1 guide, you're clearly guiding into kind of mid-teens growth for Q1. The implied guide for the full year implies growth rate will slow to kind of the low single-digits for the next three quarters outside of Q1. What are you baking into kind of the assumption? Is the assumption you get maybe a more amplified shift to ratable in kind of Q2, Q3, Q4? Just trying to understand the logic and the composition of the guide for the quarter versus the guide for the full year.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. Brent, that's a great question. And yeah, absolutely. As we actually saw in 2016, we saw a progressive – the mix in ratable continuing to inch up each quarter. And so, that's exactly what we're expecting in 2017. And, in fact, even though we came in at 20% of the mix in Q4, it was still tremendous, if you look at the (38:44) deals. And so, I expect more pronounced in the second half of the year than I do at the beginning half of the year as we get more and more traction there, and the nature also of some of these larger ELAs, which are also very seasonal in nature. But you picked up on this trend that I was hoping you would.

Brent Bracelin - Pacific Crest Securities

Okay. Fair enough. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Brad Sills from Bank of America.

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just curious to get your thoughts on the shift to the cloud. Why is it happening now? We've obviously seen the cloud shift happen sooner in other application categories, but BI has been kind of a laggard. But, on the other hand, I know you all have seen an increase over the last year and, to some extent, earlier in the year it was a bit of a surprise. In your opinion, why do you think the market is moving more to the cloud today versus, say, two years ago?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Sure. Hey, Brad. I'll take that. It's Adam. I think there are a few things going on. More and more organizations are going to be moving to the cloud, generically speaking. See, there's just kind of that overall groundswell that's going to continue. And you just keep on hearing about more and more large companies who are getting out of their own premises entirely, literally shutting down data centers and moving to the cloud. And so, as that happens, needless to say, analytics will be a part of that. And it's just coming along for the ride like every other application that they have. And I think using cloud adoption continue to accelerate just amongst companies in general, and so the movement of analytics is going to increase at the same pace.

In addition, I think that – there's been a lot of talk about data gravity over the years and will data on-premises keep analytics happening on-premises and talked about security and performance and so forth. And I think that a lot of those issues, number one, are being shown really not to be problems; and number two, ones that have been barriers are being overcome. So, as far as security goes, you can have really, really robust security with your data in the cloud. And many, many of the largest, most sophisticated organizations in the world, both public and private sector, now believe they can have better security in the cloud than they can on their own premises.

And in terms of issues like, well, what about transporting data and moving it around, what if I have some data on-premises and some data in the cloud? That's the type of work we're taking on. So, we're trying to make it possible for you to query datasets which are in the cloud, as well as with that same Tableau installation querying data which lives on-premise. We want to enable all of those hybrid scenarios for our customers, and as we do, I think they get more and more comfortable moving pieces of their analytics to the cloud and not thinking that it's an all or nothing game.

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks, Adam. And then one more, if I may. Now that we have a little bit of context for Tableau 10 being in the market for several months, it seems like your approach to kind of the product roadmap in your investments is more balanced across visualization, performance, data blending, governance, security, compliance. Are there any features that you are surprised you've seen more customer interest that have maybe driven more success in kind of closing deals with Tableau 10? And even in the roadmap, any features that you're seeing customers kind of more interested than you might expect now that you've got some context?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Right. Well, customers are pushing us hard on a lot of different dimensions, and they should be. There's a lot left to accomplish. I think we're still very, very early in our and our customer's journey to really using analytics as a core every day central component of how important decisions are made. And so, that's really no surprise. I would say that – I don't know if it's a surprise, but certainly it's been interesting to see how much interest there has been in the data governance capabilities that we released over the past year. I think the ability for big enterprises, in particular, to make choices about who has access to what datasets and who can publish what information to what other people is really important, and that will be a big unblocker. Features like that will be big unblockers of future enterprise growth.

We also saw a lot of interest at Tableau Conference in a lot of the national language processing and machine learning types of capabilities that we showed really as sort of proofs of concept, and we're very hard at work on some of those things, but they're not all near-term. But, I think there's a big appetite, if you take a step back from that, to make analytics easier and more intuitive and to be able to interact with it in normal human pattern and to have the software itself be more intelligent and tell you more things that you didn't even necessarily know you wanted to know. I know those are big kind of broad themes, but those are the types of things we're thinking about in terms of future product development.

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks, Adam.

Operator

The next question is from Phil Winslow from Wells Fargo.

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hey. Thanks, guys, and congrats on a great end of the year. Tom, a question for you, just in terms of the guidance. Obviously, it was called out in the prior questions on the strength that you had in the larger deals in Q4 here. When you think about the guidance, like I was saying, Q1 and kind of full year, how are you sort of thinking about those sort of transaction sizes and sort of what you're baking in there? Obviously, we've talked about a million plus deals with 100K deals, maybe just give us sort of a sense of how you're building the guidance.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. I think that it's sort of like I commented before, Phil, plus it's nice to hear your voice. We basically are thinking about the seasonality, and a lot of the larger deals do land in Q4. We don't think that that's the only place they're going to land, because historically we land them throughout the year. But there is that trend that we have been seeing, that seasonality that I've been calling out for years, quite frankly. And so, baked in the guidance is absolutely what you're seeing there. And then, coupling that with the trend in some of those larger deals, are now going to be more term-based or subscription-based or ELAs. And so, those are the punch and counterpunch, if you will, that is put into the guidance. And because that would be ratable revenue, it does have an impact on the top line revenue guide.

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got it. And then just one question in terms of just the go-to- market side of things and one of the things we all talked about, too, which is sort of the muscle memory of doing larger deals and sort of how you negotiate, I guess, the pricing dynamics there. How are you – I don't want to say – so, did you learn anything in Q4 in the second half or did you do anything different? And then, how are you, I guess, thinking about that going forward?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hey, Phil, this is Adam. I'll take that one. I think I mentioned a quarter ago that we were going to be taking a hard look at the licensing frameworks that we had for large deals and large enterprises. And we have been doing that. Probably, call it a year ago, we really kind of started to roll out some new frameworks for how we license with big enterprises. And, as you might expect, that's a learning process. Inevitably, not going to get that perfect first time through, but we are always going to continue to learn and grow and refine and make it better. And that's what we're doing. So, we have indeed, as we said we would be, been hard at work, really trying to quantify some of those and figure out what are the simplest structures that we can actually conclude deals with, what's responsive to customers' needs while still making long-term sense for us. And I think we're just baking some of those better.

I would say, if you don't have a standard, then everything is an exception. So, we're trying to really make sure that we have standards and that we have processes for making exceptions, so that you know how far away from your standard you are. Anyway, I don't think we're done with that. I've talked many times about how there's going to be a lot more work for us to do and there's a lot of things for us to improve as a team, and that's going to continue to be one where we stay focused.

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Operator

The next question is from Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley.

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi. Thank you for taking the question, and congrats from me on a strong end to the year. I actually wanted to follow up on the previous question, and particularly as it relates to fiscal year 2017 guidance. When we think about the mix going to 25% to 35% of license bookings, Tom, I wanted to understand if the assumption is as we're still thinking about $1,000 of desktop converting to a $500-dollar annual subscription, given the fact that we could have more mix of term, maybe more mix of OEM, is that still the right ratio, in your mind, in terms of playing out fiscal year 2017 guidance?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. Hi, Sanjit. This is Tom. So, I think that's a great question. And I just want to clarify, because, right, the Tableau Online example that I gave you, that's one of the streams that we're talking about, right? We also have ELAs, which have a different nature. They're much higher volumes, right? And so, you're not looking at them kind of in the same kind of metrics as the perpetual. And then, you've also got our OEM business, which is completely different, and kind of that's both deals that we have with companies. And so, you've got three different discrete streams there that have different kind of mechanisms there. But, for the Tableau Online one, you had it right. But, it's just – it's going to change in, so that's why that mix and that range from 25% to 35% – it's a wide enough range because those are three material streams.

What I expect the most out of is more the ELA and the term license traction, and that's including Tableau Online. Those are the ones that I expect to be big drivers in that. And it could go faster or it could not because, again, we've got 54,000 customers now, so we've got a very strong customer base, and if we don't anticipate, that's just flipping a switch and everybody is going to magically just switch over, because people have invested millions and they've got a very substantial maintenance streams, and we want to make sure that we're working with our customers in the best – what's best for them, but also making sure that we have good value to continue to innovate.

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

That makes sense. I guess, all things equal, if we do see higher mix of term license and ELA deals relative to the expectations, that would have more downward pressure on fiscal year 2017 revenue. That would be fair?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

That's right. Yes, that's fair.

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. And then, when it comes to profitability relative to consensus, it was a little bit below expectations. Looking beyond this transition here, how are you guys thinking about the growth versus profitability trade-off?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. And so, outside of 2017, I don't want to discuss too much, but, in general, I think even with 2017 is – we want to be very, very prudent in the way we manage our expenses. I think what we've done in the second half of 2016 proves that we do have discipline and we are – we know how to adjust things accordingly. And so, we will continue to do that. But, as Adam was talking about earlier, this opportunity and this space is growing and we are the leaders in this space and we want to continue to maintain that, and that's going to come through innovation and it's going to come through investing in expansion. And so, that's what we're going to do and that's how we're going to balance it. But I don't think it's going to be anything that's too crazy, right? That's not our approach.

I think we've got a tremendous team as it is right now, and the goal is to make them as productive as can be from the sales and marketing standpoint, from the development and operation standpoint. And so, that's what we are focused on. But, we're going to continue to keep an eye on that. But, again, in 2017, if that mix is on the high end, it's going to put pressure on the margins, but a couple of percentage points there of negative operating margin.

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Walter Pritchard from Citi.

Walter H. Pritchard - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Hi. Thanks. I had a question for Adam and then one for Tom. Adam, I think – you've come in from Amazon and I think the strategy there was definitely one – is definitely one around volume and potentially driving price lower to drive elasticity. And I'm wondering, as we think about the future of Tableau, how important is it, do you think, that you hit price points that may be even lower than the price points that you're hitting with term licensing cloud to try to drive that user count substantially higher?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hey, Walter. Thanks for the question. A couple of points on that, one of which is I think a big, big thing that customers want from us and that we can do to help get more and more of them into this market is to lower the upfront cost for them and to reduce the risks that they take. And the way we're doing that is precisely by subscription. So, obviously, for example, one-year commitment is going to be a lot lower price point than buying a perpetual license, and therefore the lot less risky bet for a customer to make. But I think there's a lot of people probably sitting on the sidelines thinking about CapEx, who now cannot only have it be OpEx but have it be a lower amount. So, I think there is potentially a significant additional demand over time.

Secondarily, I really think it's important to think about value and total cost of ownership and ROI for customers, not just price point. Sometimes, free can be too expensive for you. And we're confident and we've got a lot of TCS (53:12) studies done by third parties which show that for just an enormous (53:18) customers, that Tableau is a great investment and produces tremendous return. So, we're going to continue to be really focused on making sure that we have incredibly high TCO, better than a tremendously high ROI, better than anybody else in the industry. And that's where our most sophisticated customers want us to focus.

Walter H. Pritchard - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Got it. And then for Tom, I guess the bookings disclosure, I think, is super helpful for everybody here in trying to understand the transition, and so I think that's really welcome. I'm wondering if there's a way you can talk about what you expect cash flow to look like in 2017. I think that might help to level set the profitability discussion, which is pretty influenced by some of the factors you talked about with the ratable.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, overall, the operating cash flow for this year was about, I think it's 22, just in the 20s of our revenues as a percent. And so, I think going into next year, we expect to maintain cash flow positive posture. You saw that the CapEx guidance is coming down from this year of $77 million down to $55 million to $60 million. And so, and the money that we'll be collecting for the subscription will be deferred and ratable over time. So, I expect it to put some pressure on cash flow, but not a tremendous amount of pressure on cash flow overall, if that gives you kind of a direction on that.

Walter H. Pritchard - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Okay. Great. Thanks, it does.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. Okay.

Operator

The next question is from Matt Hedberg from RBC Capital Markets.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Adam, I want to circle back, bringing Dan in to run sales. Do you expect any changes to sales force incentives to push for more ratable deals in 2017, or is that still strictly up to the customer?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

No. Irrespective of sales leadership, and I couldn't be personally more delighted to have Dan joining us in the coming weeks, but independent of that, we're absolutely providing incentives for our sales team to help customers make that transition to subscription and term licensing. We certainly don't want any headwinds blowing in anybody's face.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then, Tom, I want to circle back on the expense guidance or the operating margin guidance for 2017 for call to break-even. Is that more a function of revenue growth and ratable mix or is it added investments or sort of a mix? How should we think about the components of flat operating margins?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. I think you've got both because we're going to continue to grow, so the team will continue to grow and will continue to make investments. But I think the bigger contributing factor there is the revenue mix shift and growing from – up from 17% this year to 25% to 35% next year. So, that has got the bigger haircut, but we are going to continue to invest and grow, but that will be a smaller component of it.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Operator

We have time for one more question. The last question is from Mark Murphy from J.P. Morgan.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yes. Thank you. So, Tom, I noticed that head count declined sequentially in Q4. It's true for total, I think it might be true for sales and marketing head count as well. I'm just wondering, considering the strength of the results here in Q4, is it reasonable for us to expect that perhaps that's sort of marking a low point and that the hiring cadence of the business would actually be added inflection point? Or maybe another way of asking that, has demand caught up with your distribution capacity such that you can add new resources productively?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. Mark, this is Tom. So, overall, we've been really, really focused on sales and marketing productivity in 2016, and so I think you're absolutely seeing that. And when you look at 2017, we're going to increase our investment, and so we will be adding sales and marketing resources, and that is the plan to do it. The key is to do it in a very measured way because as – in the second half of 2015, that's where we hired a lot of people. I would say we got ahead of our skis is the way Christian put it back at that point in time. And so, we'll continue to do it, but it's going to be at a much more measured way where we feel like we are making traction. And now, having Dan join us also is going to help us, making sure we're putting the right people and right resources, focusing on the right opportunities.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

So, just to be clear. When you say in 2017 we will increase our investment, does that mean a larger absolute number of net head count additions?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yes.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then, I had another quick one. I was wondering, Adam, how material were the deals that slipped out of Q3 and closed in Q4? And is there any similar set-up in terms of the heading into Q1? In other words, I think there's always an ebb and flow of deals that close and slip every quarter. Is there anything similar to that that you have going into Q1?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Well, look, I would love to say this is a total science, but you're dealing with finite number of customers for a finite number of weeks and everyone is different, and sometimes they happen more quickly and sometimes they happen more slowly. So, it's really not kind of a single consistent pattern. We pointed out what happened in Q3, and we felt confident at the time. A lot of those deals were still on track. Turned out we were right, and team managed to get those customers what they needed to conclude those deals.

Every quarter, including Q4, there is some that we had hoped for and thought that would come into the quarter that didn't. So, we do have some of those going into Q1 as well, but I wouldn't say there's any big particular trend there. I think it will just kind of wax and wane a little bit quarter by quarter in that respect.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah. And then, just a final quick one. Going back to the AWS announcement. What percentage of Tableau Online do you envision running out of AWS in the long run? I think we're trying to understand if it is a kind of a tactical sporadic addition for new geographies or perhaps if it's kind of more of all-encompassing lift and shift in the long run?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. So, yeah, Mark, this is Tom. So, overall, I think that the – when we first started Tableau Online and Tableau Public for that regard, we started with our own kind of data center because we wanted to kind of figure it out if we got the application. I think the AWS and hosted infrastructures have come so far and the costs are so compelling, and it's so easy to basically fire them up and get them in regions that we wouldn't want to do. So, I think, long term, it is absolutely hard for us to continue to do that and go take Tableau Online to different geographies. I think it's extremely important with different countries (01:00:15) with sovereignty, so it allows us to do that, and so I think we'll continue to evolve that way. The one we have running right now is doing quite well and it's great, and you can imagine us expanding that, and potentially weaning off of our own data centers over time.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions, and congrats on the results.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks, Mark.

Operator

And I will now turn the call over to Derek Wong, Investor Relations, for closing remarks.

Derek Wong - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks, everyone, for dialing into the call today. And, again, do mark your calendars for May 25 for our Analyst Day. See you next quarter.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

