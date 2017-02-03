Xplore Technologies' (XPLR) CEO Philip Sassower on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xplore Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:XPLR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 2, 2017 16:30 PM ET

Executives

Philip Sassower - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Holleran - President and Chief Operating Officer

Tom Wilkinson - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

William Gibson - ROTH Capital Partners

Chris Witoski - Private Investor

Jeb Terry - Aberdeen

Joseph Dedona - Alexander Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Xplore Technologies' 2017 Fiscal Third Quarter Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded and will be available for playback. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Statements made by Xplore management during the course of this conference call that are not historical facts are considered to be forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a Safe Harbor for such forward-looking statements. The words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, will, and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Xplore public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Participants on this call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect management's belief only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to its forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

I will now turn the call over to Phil Sassower, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Philip Sassower

Thank you for joining us today as we discuss the financial results of Xplore's fiscal third quarter which ended December 31, 2016. Joining me on today's call are President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Holleran; and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Wilkinson. After our prepared remarks we will open the call to a brief question-and-answer session with analysts and fund managers.

The highlight of our third quarter is of course profitability. We reported GAAP net income of $219,000 or $0.02 per share on revenues of 24.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $822,000. We also generated $5.7 million in positive cash flow.

These results demonstrate the strong profit capability of our new operating model. We remain focused on revenue ramp to maximize profitability and are executing on a number of initiatives to further that goal over the next several quarters. We also continue to see strong backlog and rising demand for our products, especially our newer platforms. These include our popular Android D10 and Bobcat platforms.

If you recall, we entered the third quarter with a record backlog of $11 million, primarily due to a large purchase order that was fully shipped in the quarter and we entered the fourth fiscal quarter with a backlog in excess of $5.6 million. This compares to typical backlog of just $1 million to $2 million historically.

We remain very excited for the next several quarters. While the fourth quarter is typically a seasonal decline from the third and we expect the same trend this year, we’re seeing a very good pipeline of replacement and add on orders from existing customers as well as growing number of prospective customers moving toward their first orders, setting the stage for further increases in fiscal 2018 as we continue to execute on our strategic goals.

Perhaps just as important, we maintained our significantly reduced operating expenses during the third quarter, down more than 17% from a year ago and continue to exercise tight control on spending. This has greatly reduced the breakeven in our business year-over-year. However, I want to be very clear that we are not satisfied.

In order to drive revenue growth and increase profitability in the coming year, we need to resolve supply chain constrains, expand our sales force and execute on our European sales team efforts. All of these efforts are already in motion and Mark and Tom will discuss them in more detail.

Finally, we continue to bring resources to the table that we believe will benefit Xplore, as we transition into our profits driven business focus. We previously announced the appointment of Tom Pickens as the Independent Director just prior to our last call. Tom brings tremendous experience in developing and commercializing technology for specialized end market at an opportune time in our evolution as a public company focused on profitability.

We also recently announced the appointment of Don Neville, who brings not only deep operational expertise, but also qualifies as a financial expert. Don will be the Chairman of the audit committee going forward.

Let me conclude by saying that I’m very excited about the coming quarters. We remain focused on leveraging our position as the leader in rugged tablet computing to drive sales, expansion, profitability and cash flow.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mark Holleran, our President and Chief Operating Officer to discuss our operations and outlook in more detail. Mark?

Mark Holleran

Thank you, Phil and thank you to all the participants on the call today. As Phil described, our focus remains on execution and profitability. The third quarter reflected a further sequential ramp of revenue and we maintained our disciplined cost structure resulting in GAAP net income and sizable cash flows.

Shipments continue to accelerate, a trend that began late in the second quarter including fulfillment of a record order for our rugged android tablet devices. That order included a pricing discount to teat size causing our gross margins to come in slightly lower than the target this quarter.

In spite of the rising demand environment and increased revenue, third quarter revenue was unexpectedly capped due to supply chain constrains on certain components and overall capacity limitations at our ODM partners. These were not unique to explore as our ODM partners have told us others in the PC industry were also impacted by these constrains to varying degrees.

We are working closely with our production partners to solve these issues as quickly as possible, including lengthening company order forecast, secure increased ODM capacity and moving to larger inventory orders on popular platforms. This is a multi-quarter process.

In order to help document the rapid expansion and demand, we disclosed record backlog of 11 million going into the third quarter. We executed extremely well against that number, but we also continued to book orders faster than our ODM partners could produce. This resulted in another large backlog of 5.6 million entering the fourth quarter. In other words, we could have shipped more revenue in the quarter were not for the capacity constrains we’re experiencing.

These capacity constrains will continue into the fourth quarter and as such we’re adjusting our full year outlook to a range of 78 million to 82 million due to the strong demand environment that is temporarily outstrip the supply chain.

I want to reiterate that we do not plan to report backlog every quarter, but are providing the figures in order to help investors better understand the rising demand for our products as well as the specific issues we must solve in order to maximize our financial performance as a company.

For example, the European orders are lower than in prior years and a key factor in the year-over-year decline in revenue. Motion catch-up orders also inflated last year’s revenue number by 20% to 30% over the real run rate of the combined Xplore and Motion business at that time.

Our European sales team has been largely re-staffed with higher performing professionals including a new VP of international sales who is based outside of London. We’re also rebuilding our European distribution channel, an area where time and resources must be invested ahead of results.

Addressing these issues in Europe is a multimillion dollar upside opportunity each quarter. When we exceed in these efforts, we’ll realize further profit potential. We’re seeing clear positive results from these changes, but will take a couple more quarters to convert pipeline into sales orders.

Sales are typically a nine to 12 month process for our products in large opportunity. We’re also dedicated to maintaining our greatly reduced operating cost structure. In fact, last quarter we lowered our annual operating expense guidance by approximately $2 million, from a range of 27 million to 29 million to a range of 25 million to 27 million.

That compares to almost 30 million a year under our OpEx model, a change that provides a significant profit leverage as revenue increases. We do plan to reinvest some of these savings into necessary sales and marketing additions to help further fuel our growth, but these costs will be carefully controlled.

In summary, Xplore is well positioned and executing against specific mandates to improve European sales, increase production capacity and maintain our lean operating structure in order to not only drive revenue, but more importantly to generate increased profitability and cash flow.

I now turn the call over to Tom Wilkinson, our Chief Financial Officer, who’ll present the financial results for this quarter. Tom?

Tom Wilkinson

Thank you, Mark. I’ll now review the more significant aspects of the financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016. As discussed revenue for the quarter was $24.5 million, an increase of 22% compared to $20 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2017 and compared to $27 million in the year ago third quarter.

The year ago quarter included a notable amount of one time catch-up orders related to Motion’s inability to ship certain models for more than a quarter. Approximately 19% of our quarterly revenue was generated outside of the United States. As Mark indicated, increasing revenue generated from customers outside of the U.S. is one key to further growth and a strategic priority for the company.

Gross profit in the third quarter was $6.7 million or 27.4% of revenue, slightly below the company’s stated quarterly targets. This was primarily due to heavy fulfillment against an unusually large purchase order coupled with capped volumes of other sales in the quarter.

This compared to $5.6 million of 28.2% of revenues preceding quarter and $8.8 million or 32.7% of revenue in the prior year third quarter. The year-over-year change in gross margin also includes changes in products mix and the prior catch-up orders.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter remains significantly lower compared to the prior year at $6.3 million. OpEx was $6.1 million in the preceding quarter and $7.6 million in the year ago quarter. The 17% decline in year-over-year operating expenses reflects the effect of approximately $2 million in annualized headcount reductions plus accelerated benefits derived from an additional $2 million in annualized reductions in August, also other cost savings values of approximately $1 million annually.

For the quarter, Xplore reported profits of $219,000 or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $536,000 or $0.05 per basic share in the second quarter and net profit of $786,000 or $0.07 per share in the prior year third quarter.

The prior year third quarter profit was only achieved due to the unusually high revenue and gross margin reported in association with the Motion catch-up orders. As such, Xplore is far better positioned today and we are focused on the key revenue and production initiatives Mark outlined, in order to secure increased profitability going forward.

Turning to the balance sheet, net cash provided by operating activities was $5.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to net cash used of $3.9 million for the prior quarter. This almost $10 million swing in cash trend reflects profitability, sell balance of inventory as anticipated and collection of our higher than typical receivables associated with our large purchase order customers.

We continue to manage our increased working capital requirements associated with our revenue ramp to increase efficiency and lower our balance sheet cost. At quarter end, cash was $4.1 million and short-term debt was $5.1 million. Inventory declined at the end of the quarter, which is reflected in the accounts receivable increases and the company expects to continue to ship substantial bids from inventory in the fiscal fourth quarter, which would drive continued high accounts receivable and ultimately generate further cash flows from operating activities.

While we have orders in hand and documented backlog, the supply chain constrains have not allowed us to fully catch up from the soft first fiscal quarter as originally anticipated. As such, we’re revising our annual revenue guidance to a range $78million to $82 million. Gross margin for the full fiscal year is still expected to be between 28% and 30% and operating expenses are expected to be approximately $25 million to $27 million, compared $30.3 million in the prior year.

That concludes my review of the financial results. Before turning to Q&A, I want to remind you that there are some questions we’ll not be able to answer because of competitive legal considerations. Our new policy of providing annual guidance and long-term operating targets provides a framework for expectations, but we do not provide specific expectations on a quarterly basis as a matter of policy.

In order to facilitate the Q&A process, participants are permitted to ask one question and one follow-up question. You may then rejoin the roaster for additional questions and follow-up if time permits. We now welcome your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We’ll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Yeah, great, can you quantify the revenue from the D10 during the December quarter in ‘16 versus ‘15?

Philip Sassower

We don’t have that data on hand. I would say to you that last quarter was the highest volume shipment in numbers of tablets that we’ve ever had in our history. And that was weighted really towards the D10 and our Bobcat and very heavily weighted towards the D10.

Brian Kinstlinger

Yeah, so then that leads to my second question. Can you talk about the factors leading to the lower than expected March quarter revenue? And I mean that is, I think you already knew there was supply chain issues for the D10, so since that’s growing still significantly year-over-year, what’s going on with Russia business base declining, I would have expected that increased backlog is getting work through would have offset that seasonal weakness.

Philip Sassower

One thing you have to think about on our supply chain is that there are - let’s say, three of our products share components of the supply chain, therefore when you get pressure of demand on one of them, it can actually affect more than one model. We also - we did release and refresh one of our privilege [ph] product during the period. The shipments of that really began in kind of towards the end of period, its independent supply chain, but that was announced towards the beginning of the quarter and we’ve just now started ramping up those revenues.

Brian Kinstlinger

Alright, I’ll get back in the queue. I’ve got a bunch more, but I’ll wait for some others.

Operator

The next question comes from William Gibson with ROTH Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

William Gibson

Yeah, I’d like to zero in on the supply chain constrains. Can you share with us what components, is that a screen issue.

Philip Sassower

Bill, there’s various components that are being constrained. One as you mentioned is the screen, the other is batteries, the other is wacom digitizers and then also SSDs to name a few.

William Gibson

Okay and then just regarding - it seems like forum was lower than normal since you acquired Motion and is that because so much of the quarter where shipments to the telecommunications customer.

Philip Sassower

I would say to you Bill, for the first time in the company’s history, we were sold out of two products we couldn’t get anymore, the D10 and Bobcat.

William Gibson

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Chris Witoski, a private investor. Please go ahead.

Chris Witoski

So could you confirm that for the upcoming quarter, the March quarter, you’ll see supply constraints and you would be able to sell more than your guidance had not for those supply constrains matters.

Philip Sassower

Yes, we’re forecasting that. We’re still going to experience supply constraints. We’re working those issues as I mentioned, taking a number of steps. But some of these steps take a quarter or two or few to resolve because some of the lead times have moved out over three plus months on some components.

Chris Witoski

And for some things like SSDs you - obviously there’s [indiscernible] you probably have today’s prices, would that result in future margin pressure because declines in the spending I believe would share prices on those components.

Philip Sassower

I think you’re a very smart guy, you can understand that we’re looking at, obviously doing some price increases on our most popular products. We’ve had beatings on that and we’re also looking at and have started to dual source some of those components and put them through higher process to evaluate and make sure that they are compatible in our product.

Chris Witoski

Alright, thank you. I’ll get back in line.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is a follow-up from Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great, so can you remind us the seasonality that is in the June quarter, I mean March is going to be weaker than we thought and year-over-year is flat to marginally down. So when we look at the June quarter, are we thinking that - and the September quarter, the first half of the year, will also be on profitable than before those supply chain issues improve?

Philip Sassower

So we aren’t really prepared to talk about anything past this current fiscal year, we expect to complete our work on projections knowing what our supply chain reality is, knowing what our pipeline is and get new guidance out for next year as soon as possible.

Brian Kinstlinger

You mentioned cost cutting efforts and if it’s not a major change from this past quarter, it will be around 25 million for the year, so can you talk about the opportunity to cut cost and what kind of value you may be looking at in cutting for the year?

Philip Sassower

Well, as we’ve given in our long-term guidance, if you do the math, 25 million is kind of our - a steady state position for us in the future. I think there are some areas where we can know that we can still cut some cost, but we also want to reserve the ability to reinvest some of those cost in sales and marketing to further bolster revenues. So I don’t have anything to explain to you at this moment in detail. I think Mark hit the point that we’re carefully, constantly reviewing every cost and every contract that we enter into with the focus on operating in a lean manner. And as we went through major cost cutting, obviously we were able to identify sort of the large saving areas and we continue to look to the accumulated effect of small savings as we keep going along.

Brian Kinstlinger

And then back to my original question, outside of the D10 and Bobcat, what are you guys seeing in terms of demand? Is there solid demand, are we seeing declines, is the global market seeing declines in terms of these types of tablets?

Philip Sassower

I would say, we’re seeing good demand for these products overall. I would say, we’re seeing at the very top-end our ultra rugged product a little less demand, but we’re seeing increasing demand. And we mentioned, we announced our Xslate R12, which is a refresh and our new 12.5, so we see several pilot projects going on in that product. And really - I mean, we really got sold a ton. I mean we have the best rugged android tablet in the market variant and that’s reflected - if we had more supply, we’ve got to sold a lot more. So we’re definitely working on those issues so that we can increase our capacity and as a matter of fact, I would just spend two weeks in Taiwan and China, working with our ODMs to get that increased.

Brian Kinstlinger

I agree and I think that is the opportunity I think you have, the one fantastic product in the market. My question is really around the products that are not annexing supply chain, what’s happening there that - on a weaker fiscal 2016, we’re not seeing growth in the rest of the business.

Philip Sassower

No, as I mentioned to you, we were sold out of our Bobcat, our windows product too and what we see for in the future is excellent growth opportunities and some large projects for our B10, which is the best fully rugged windows tablet in the marketplace and it’s also the best looking fully rugged tablet in the marketplace.

Brian Kinstlinger

Alright, great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is a follow-up from Chris Witoski, a private investor. Please go ahead.

Chris Witoski

So about Europe, why do you think it’s now time to invest more in sales force when you are supply constrain, to look at to do with the long lean times, could a little bit about what gives you the confidence in Europe that there’s more business to be had if you spend more money on the sales force.

Philip Sassower

To answer your question, as you look at the historical revenues, the amount of business we’re doing in Europe as a percentage of the business, for example, on the Motion line is less, so we see opportunities. As I mentioned in my comments, for large projects the sales cycle is really nine to 12 months and then you get revenue for the next year to two years, so you really got to invest now. And when you have strong products like ours, which I’ve never - in the history I’ve been, I’ve never had a quarter where we’ve sold out of product. So the market likes our products, I believe Europe has potential and we’re now engaged some large opportunities and pilots in those opportunities and you need to invest in that.

Chris Witoski

So you’re confident that in those nine months the supply constrains will be completely gone?

Philip Sassower

I’m confident that the present supply constrains will be gone, I can’t predict if there’s going to be other things pop up, but we’re acting very quickly, we’re on top of it and we expect to resolve these things. But this is an industry wide thing as you yourself mentioned and so the ODMs conveyed to me.

Chris Witoski

Alright, that’s it from me. Thanks. Congratulations on the success in the market and thank you again.

Philip Sassower

I appreciate that and feel free to call me anytime.

Operator

The next question is a follow-up from Jeb Terry with Aberdeen. Please go ahead.

Jeb Terry

Well, good afternoon gents. Mark, it’s great to hear the excitement in your voice though, I haven’t heard that in a long while and to hear that you sold out on those products is - well, it’s a good thing. On the supply chain, I know in the past there was supply chain issue and it had to do with the - I think there might have been a fire in the factory or something that - an interruption that was going to take some time to resolve. If I’m hearing you correctly, it seems like this supply chain issue might have been due to some planning issues or resource allocation issues within the ODMs. I’m thinking, are those more resolvable than having to move into an entire different supplier or someone had to build met league capacity for a limited product or part. I’m just kind of trying to get some understanding of - from the ODM perspective how long it might take and what resources or investments are necessary to increase capacity.

Philip Sassower

Yeah, well, you’re absolutely correct, I mean this is an industry wide in certain of the areas and of course those companies don’t want to leave a penny on the table and so they’re working very quickly to increase their capacities and their yields. And I think part of it is from the industry perspective, as we’re all aware the PC business was going in the downturn in the last couple of years and then in the last quarter it started to uptick and it’s caught some people unexpectedly. And from what I’m talking to the ODMs, they’re now much more excited and looking at better opportunities in 2017 and they’re quickly gearing up for that. So I expect them to get result, Jeb.

Jeb Terry

Okay, okay and some of the recent various things, we’ve seen some reports on ISMs and PMIs around the world and seeing that the global economy ticked up in the fourth quarter. Are you seeing that in your sales channel, are you seeing some strength instead and perhaps CapEx grow across your marketplaces?

Philip Sassower

Yeah, I would say, we’re seeing an uptick in large opportunities and companies becoming more comfortable in going and proceeding in the pilots with these large products.

Jeb Terry

I know you wanted to limit people to one question, but if I might -

Philip Sassower

You can take another one Jeb.

Jeb Terry

Last year there was the big multinational free service restaurant company that was a very mounting fast with that kind of order, can you get there some of the status there?

Philip Sassower

They have been constantly restructuring and actually firing people. We’re now in pilots in several regions, our products are now being moved into those different regions. These huge - they take a long time Jeb. I mean I’m amazed. They apologized to me, I was over visiting them, but now we’re actually got some of our equipments out into pilots.

Jeb Terry

So therefore the strength you saw in this quarter really did include, those shipments are yet to come I guess. The scale of that is not yet in the numbers.

Philip Sassower

There was zero in the numbers for last quarter of that opportunity. And I remain positive on that opportunity in the future.

Jeb Terry

Perfect, on your headcount, I know you are controlling cost, but can you give us a sense that how do you feel about your sales and marketing, you have been investing in three point systems, I don’t know where you stand with your new SEM system but kind of where do you feel you are in that process and how much more upside can we look at in terms of your sales cycle efficiency, sales manager processes?

Philip Sassower

We filled some of those positions but we do still have a few open position in sales and marketing and it actually we are interviewing for VP of marketing and we expect to fulfill that position in the next 30 days.

Mark Holleran

I think for the system as well, we are on track for Phase 1 of our system implementation; it is going to be a continued expansion of the system over time as we adopt more and more of its tools to the next year. It should be operational for our next fiscal year.

Jeb Terry

Last comment or question, I know you don’t want to give guidance for fiscal ‘18, but it seems that if none of the recent sales are included, the large order and I know that you had record number of large opportunities in to pipeline over the last six months or so, is it fair to say that at least 2018 or where you sit today versus like this time last year that as your pipeline bigger, or I guess you got more people selling, you got more products selling and it seemed that you still have the same pipeline available or same pipeline are interest in your sales funnel. Can you say is the sales funnel more for now in this time last year or about the same. What would you say about that?

Philip Sassower

I would say the funnel is larger than it was last year and I actually reviewed that with the board yesterday. I see some real nice opportunities out there. I'm excited because I have been here, I've never been sold out a product, I mean it is great to see that the man al right but the product is shifted from the high end products to the lower end products and thank god we got great products and I am very encouraged to see the opportunity in the future with the B10 and this new Xslate R12. It is a beautiful product.

Jeb Terry

That’s great. Well, thanks fellows, congratulations on a good quarter and keep up the good work.

Philip Sassower

Thank you, Jeb.

Operator

The next question comes from Joseph Dedona with Alexander Capital. Please go ahead.

Joseph Dedona

How are you?

Philip Sassower

I' m excellent.

Joseph Dedona

I've a question, if you didn’t have the supply constraints, how would the March quarter be looking?

Philip Sassower

It would have been a lot larger in the tune of -

Joseph Dedona

So it has been pretty much you were expecting then?

Philip Sassower

No, we were sold out and we couldn’t ship product. Some of that moved into the next quarter, but some of it we lost because we just couldn’t ship the product.

Joseph Dedona

No, the coming quarter I am saying.

Philip Sassower

The coming quarter, I expect we are going to have some supply constraints as we mentioned in our guidance and in our scrip and we are working those issues.

Joseph Dedona

No, what I am saying if you didn’t have the constraints will the revenue be higher?

Philip Sassower

Yes, definitely.

Joseph Dedona

So, it would be pretty much what you expected it to be?

Philip Sassower

Yes, it would.

Joseph Dedona

So, then wouldn’t it be fair to say that some of that revenues are going to kick in 2018.

Philip Sassower

Some will, and some you lose, like this same last quarter because of end of lot of companies fiscal years and they have to spend funds, some of that ones are competition, okay. Others rolls in and we work with them and they are waiting. It is a combination of both.

Joseph Dedona

Okay, no problem.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session time. I'll now like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

Philip Sassower

Well, I want to thank you for participating on today's call. Fiscal 2017 began with challenging market conditions, we responded with cost reductions, and focused on profits and changes in our sales and marketing organization. We have now shown that these steps can create profitable operations. We are now taking steps to ensure increased capacity to meet the rising demand to achieve our goals. We plan to participate in multiple investor conferences in the coming months including the Source Capital Conference in New York this month and Roth Capital conference in California in March as well as additional outreach opportunities. Thank you for your participation today and have a great evening. Thank you all.

Operator

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.