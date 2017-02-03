SunCoke For Yield And Nevsun For Gains Led Basic Materials January Dogs

February Basic Materials Underdogs

Yield (dividend/price) results from here verified by Yahoo Finance were calculated as of 1/31/17 for Basic Materials sector stocks. XN Micro-cap firms showed values below $200M(illion). Small cap firms were valued at $200M(illion) to $2B(illion); Mid cap firms were worth $2B to $10B; Large caps were valued above $10B. Those yield results led to the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned in three steps: (1) any stock paying a reliable, repeating dividend (2) whose price fell to a point where its yield (dividend/price) (3) grew higher than its peers (such as this Industrial collection), is so tagged. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically these are in fact, best called "underdogs."

Fifty Dogs On The Money

Since late 2011, this report series has applied dog dividend methodology to uncover possible buy opportunities in each of eight major market sectors listed by Yahoo Finance.

Last year, the series was recently revised to report on 11 sectors as defined by Morningstar and tracked here: Basic Materials, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Real Estate, Technology, and Utilities.

This article intended to reveal bargain stocks to buy and hold up to one year. See Dow 30 article for explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Graded Basic Materials Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1): Industrial Metals Show Top Yields As Agricultural Inputs, Paper, Coal, Chemicals, And Building Materials, Trail

Coal, agricultural inputs and chemicals, industry firms accounted for seven of the top ten basic materials sector stocks showing the biggest dividend yields for January/February.

Top yield two underdogs were small-cap coal firms, SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) [1], and CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC)[2]. Two more coal companies placed eighth and ninth on the list, Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) [8] and Alliance Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AHGP) [9].

Agricultural inputs firms claimed the third and seventh positions, CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) [3], and Terra Nitrogen Co (NYSE:TNH) [7]. A Peruvian building materials firm placed fourth, Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) [4] and a lone lumber and wood products leader from took fifth place, Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) [5].

The Brazilian chemical leader followed in seventh, Braskem (NYSE:BAK) [7], and one more small-cap industrial metals firm made the list, Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) [10], to complete the top ten Basic Materials sector dogs by yield list as of January 31. Gold industry firms, by yield, were seen near the top ten by yield, in the twelfth and thirteenth places.

Basic Materials Top Ten Price Vs. Dividend Compared To Dogs Of The Dow Results

Relative strengths of the top ten Basic Materials sector (under) dogs graphed below by yield were plotted as of market close 1/31/2017 and compared to those of the Dow. Projected annual dividend results from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the total single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (2) Basic Materials Top Ten Charged, As (3) Dow Dogs Retreated

Dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the basic materials top ten dogs plummeted after December, as their aggregate single share price soared. Dividend dropped at a rate of 21.5%, while total single share price took off skyward 339%.

Dow dogs pulled back after December. Projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten increased 0.18%. At the same time, aggregate single share price sagged over 3% to sound the retreat.

The Dow dogs overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend) shrank from their December record girth.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Dow Dogs Continue In Overbought Mode

The January 2016 Dow overbought gap was down at $215 or 53%. February put the gap at $208 or 48%. March saw the chasm at $293 or 73%. April pushed the gap to $394 or 102%. May shrank it to $357 or 93%. June expanded the price over dividend distance to $408 or 112%, and July pushed the new 2016 record to $438 or 122%. August put the gap higher at $479 or 131%. September shrank it to $368 or 98%, but October got the gap back to $455 or nearly 121%. November/December did its best to get the spread to $467 or 126%. January/February 2017 open a new year for the Dow overbought bloat at $440 or 118.5%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested defines the Dow over-bought condition. Meaning these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dog stocks. The Dow top ten November average price per dollar of annual dividend was $27.71.

Compared to the Dow dogs, the Basic Materials top ten, while volatile, are far from, but headed toward, overbought, still maintaining a "normal" pattern of dividends greater than price.

In contrast to the Dow, Basic Materials Dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend came in at $12.07 as of 1/31/17, which is nearly 2.3 times less than the price of an annual dollar of Dow dividends.

Wall Street Wizards Watched Upside And Downside Dogs In January/February 2017

One-year median target price set by brokerage analysts, multiplied by the number of shares in a $1k investment were used to compare ten stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2018 out of 30 selected by yield. The number of analysts providing price estimates was noted after the name for each stock on the second chart below. Three to nine analysts have proved the most accurate for mean target price estimates.

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Ten Basic Materials Sector Dividend Dogs Showed 13% to 82% Upsides Per Analyst 1-Year Targets As Seven Revealed Downsides -0.68% to -31.9%

Dog Metrics Measured Basic Materials Stocks By Yield

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates are another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Forecast (6) Average 11.35% Upsides; And (7) 14.7% Net Gains from Top 30 Basic Materials Dogs By February 2018

Top thirty sector dogs graphed below per 1/31/17 closing prices were compared to those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The share number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price was used to gauge the stock upsides to 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created the data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividends.

Analysts as reported by Yahoo Finance projected a 7.6% lower dividend from $10K invested in this group while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 5.2% in the coming year (February to February).

Notice the dividend over price pattern of the vectors in the graph for the coming year. Analysts assert Basic Materials dogs will NOT join the Dow dogs in an overbought situation (as this graph once showed in May 2016).

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each analyst rated stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Analysts Alleged 10 Basic Materials Dogs Would Net 18.5% to 85% By February 2017

Three of ten top yielding Basic Materials sector dogs were counted among the top gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month analysts graded the (under)dog strategy as 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were revealed by Thomson/First Call as reported in Yahoo Finance for 2017:

Nevsun Resources (NYSEMKT:NSU), the Copper supplier, was projected to net $850.25 based on dividends plus the lowest annual price estimate from one of seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was projected to net $668.39 based on estimated dividends plus mean target price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% opposed to the market as a whole.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was projected to net $487.54, based on dividend plus median target price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

Dominion Diamond (NYSE:DDC) was projected to net $443.54 based on the median target price estimate from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners was projected to net $340.24, based on dividends plus upside estimates from three analysts. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE:SWM) was projected to net $247.31 based on estimated dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

CNX Coal Resources was projected to net $217.47 based on the low target price estimate from seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CNXC.

Enviva Partners was projected to net $193.13 based on a median target price estimate from six analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for EVA.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was projected to net $191.72 based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from sixteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

DRDGold (NYSE:DRD) was projected to net $184.70 based on the median of estimates from one analyst plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 128% opposite the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated by analyst targets plus dividends less broker fees at 38.24%. The average Beta number showed these estimates subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (9): (Bear Alert) Analysts Projected Three Basic Materials Dogs To Show Losses Of -4.4% To -29.4% By 2018

Three probable losing trade revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance in 2018 were:

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was projected to lose $44.84 based on dividend and a median target price estimates from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) was projected to lose $178.47 based on dividend and median target price estimates from five analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was projected to lose $293.83 based on dividend and a median target price estimates from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% opposite the market as a whole.

The average net loss in price and fees including dividends collected was 17.22% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

Broker Projections For High and Low Basic Materials Upside Dogs Are Totally Contrary To Year-to-Date Price Histories

Highly 79% positive three month price performance of Kronos Worldwide, Inc., the basic materials sector "big loser" red lined by analysts, contrasts 7X stronger against the mildly 11.2% positive price history for analyst tagged upside leader, Nevsun Resources Ltd. Broker forecasts again fail to align with current events.

Dog Metrics Detected 61% LESS Gain From Five Lowest Priced Highest Yield Basic Materials Sector Dogs

Ten small, mid, and large cap basic materials equities were culled by yield from 50 common stock choices from here. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Actionable Conclusions: (10) Analysts Project 5 Lowest Priced Of Ten Highest Yield To Fetch 17.75% Vs. (11) 14.18% Net Gains From All Ten Basic Materials Dogs As Of January/February 2017

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten basic materials dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 25.2% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in each of the top ten. The third lowest priced basic materials dividend dog, SunCoke Energy Partners, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 34.02%.

Lowest priced five basic materials dividend dogs for 1/31/17 were: CVR Partners, Cementos Pacasmayo, SunCoke Energy Partners, CNX Coal Resources, and Braskem, whose prices ranged from $6.35 to $20.69.

Higher priced five basic materials dividend dogs for 1/31/17 were: Alliance Resource, Enviva Partners, Alliance Holdings, Ciner Resources, and Terra Nitrogen Co, whose prices ranged from $23.80 to $113.00.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. It works here too, this time.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change. (See contrarian NSU vs. KRO graph above).

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see below the 1-year result of ten analyst target estimates for Challenger stocks per YahooFinance data covering this Seeking Alpha article from early-February in 2016. These graded the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint, poor results tinted yellow, gains tinted green, no tint means no difference.

The "basic method" top ten annual analyst accuracy score for The Top Ten Contenders by yield between early-February 2016 vs. last day of January 2017 was ten gains. O'Higgins basic method completed this test at a 100% success rate for price. However, all ten dividends declined and all ten yield percentages dropped. So in the past year, basic materials stocks moved from being dividend dogs to becoming price gain dogs.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a small, mid, and large cap Basic Materials equities dog dividend stock investment research process in late-January/early February 2017. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported did not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com; dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog Photo: custommade.com.