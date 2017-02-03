UMH Is On Borrowed Time, Says Who?

"You have to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em, and know when to walk away." - Kenny Rogers.

Anyone who has shorted this REIT for over a year is the real gambler living on borrowed time.

The Boy Plunger claimed UMH was worth less than $6.00 per share and that has not worked out well for him.

Last week I wrote an article titled Sizing Up Small Cap REITs in which I provided a list of 10 REITs that were poised to pop!

Actually, several of these small-cap companies have already exploded, leaving investors wondering whether or not there was any room left to run.

One of the top performers on the list was CorEnergy (NYSE:CORR), an externally-managed Energy REIT that returned over 147% since January 2016.

Another big mover on my list was NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) that has also exploded by returning over 78% in just over a year. See my recent article on NXRT here.

The third big time mover and shaker on the small-cap list was UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH), a New Jersey-based manufactured housing REIT that has returned over 50% since January 2016.

On the comment thread of the article, one reader commented,

do you honestly not know that dividends get paid from AFFO, not FFO??!! and because a company, like UMH for example, is expected to earn the dividend in FFO DOES NOT MEAN IT IS COVERED.

I assume that the reader has not read any of my articles on Seeking Alpha as I frequently address the subject of FFO and AFFO. In fact, my co-author and I recently published a book, The Intelligent REIT Investor, aimed to educate REIT investors on terms such as AFFO (Adjusted Funds from Operations). Here is the definition found in my book:

AFFO represents a more normalized, recurring measurement of a REIT's FFO (i.e. it's earnings) because it incorporates adjustments for noncash items and deduces recurring capital expenditures (addressed in Chapter 8).

The reader went on to explain,

You and your readers may be quite surprised when the cut happens instead of a raise. They will also have pretty meaningful unrealized losses in the securities portfolio in Q4, good luck.

I then asked him why he had not disclosed his short position and he added,

my positioning has nothing to do with facts, but since you asked I am short have previously disclosed this. Surely you must know the difference between FFO and AFFO, so it begs the question, why are you making misleading statements about the dividend and cheerleading management?

He then quipped,

This stock is on borrowed time, caveat emptor.

Hmmm. Borrowed time?

It seems that anyone who shorts a stock is living on borrowed time. Keep in mind, The Boy Plungers' article claiming UMH was worth less than $6.00 per share has not worked out well for him or his followers...

Let's Examine UMH

UMH Properties commenced operations in 1968 and the company has been operating as a REIT since 1985. As of the latest quarter, UMH owns a portfolio consisting of 101 manufactured home communities containing 18,100 developed sites located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan.

UMH rents homes to residents and currently has over 4,400 rental units. The company anticipates adding 800 new rental homes per year with an investment of $32.0mm in rental homes which will yield $6.4mm in gross revenue annually.

UMH has continued to execute its growth strategy by purchasing well-located communities in target markets including the energy-rich Marcellus and Utica Shale regions. With 5,300 acres in existing communities, UMH benefits from having 2,700 acres in the Marcellus and Utica.

In March 2014, UMH acquired 8 manufactured home communities for $24,950,000. Additionally, over the past 5 years UMH has more than doubled its portfolio by acquiring 54 communities totaling 7,700 developed home sites.

Since 2011, UMH's portfolio of developed sites has grown by 102%:

During the third quarter, UMH acquired two manufactured home communities containing 165 home sites situated and approximately 71 acres for an aggregate cost of approximately $3 million. The portfolio is comprised of 100 communities with 18,000 developed home sites located throughout seven states.

These two communities are part of a five-community portfolio all located in Ohio with the total purchase price of approximately $17 million. The portfolio contains a total of 821 home sites situated on approximately 342 acres. The acquisition of the remaining three communities closed in late 2016.

The primary driver of UMH's occupancy growth and performance is the rental home program. The demand for rental homes continues to be strong demonstrated by a rental home occupancy of 93.5%. This demand is driven by the need for affordable workforce housing in key targeted geographic areas. UMH seeks to provide quality housing at a lowest cost in any given markets. Here's a snapshot of total portfolio occupancy:

Here's a snapshot of same property occupancy:

Investing in Affordable Housing

Annual housing demand is estimated at 1.7 million new needed units. This is composed of 1.2 million new family formations a year. Replacement of obsolete homes requires 325,000 new units per year. The second home market requires 175,000 new units a year.

The difference between annual demand and annual supply is estimated at 500,000 needed units. There is a shortage of affordable housing and the shortage grows larger each year. As evidenced below, the manufactured housing sector is well-positioned to participate in the ongoing recovery of the US housing market:

There are 3 manufactured housing REITs and UMH is the smallest:

The Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, UMH's capital structure consisted of approximately $342 million in debt of which $285 million was community level mortgage debt at a weighted average interest rate of 4.5% and $57 million were loans payable at weighted average interest rate of 3.4%, 85% of total debt is fixed rate.

UMH has continued to take advantage of the attractive interest rate environment; subsequent to quarter-end, the company completed the refinancing of the Fairview Manor community by placing a new $16.3 million Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) mortgage at an interest rate of 3.85% with a 10-year maturity and principal repayments based on a 30-year amortization schedule.

Proceeds from these mortgages were used to repay an existing 5.785% mortgage and to pay down the inventory financing line. This new loan saves UMH approximately $350,000 annually on interest expenses.

At quarter-end, UMH had a total of $187 million in perpetual preferred equity, including the 2 million shares of 8% series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock issued in the second quarter. The preferred stock combined with an equity market capitalization of $337 million and $342 million in debt results in a total market capitalization of approximately $866 million at quarter-end, representing a 29% increase year-over-year.

From a credit standpoint, UMH's net debt to total market capitalizations was 39%. The net debt plus securities to total market capitalization was 26%.

UNH's fixed charge coverage was 1.7x, the net debt to EBITDA was 6.8x and net debt plus securities to EBITDA was 4.6x.

From a liquidity standpoint, UMH ended Q3-16 with $4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $111 million in the securities portfolio, encumbered by $17 million in margin loans and $15 million available on the credit facility with an additional $15 million potentially available (pursuant to an accordion feature). UMH also had $18 million available on its revolving lines of credit for the financing of home sales and the purchase of inventory.

As noted above, UMH owns ~ $111 million in REIT securities and while I can appreciate the fact that the company owns REITs, I am not in favor of the exposure for a few reasons:

(1) ~$31.6 million of the REIT portfolio is invested in an affiliate company, Monmouth REIT (NYSE:MNR). The Landy family owns large stakes in both UMH and MNR and because of this common ownership there is higher risk - if one REIT corrects, the other one will likely be impacted.

(2) UMH should consider hiring a 3rd party independent manager if it continues to invest in REITs. As much as I like Gene Landy, he is not a REIT analyst and I believe that there should be a dedicated analyst instead of conflictive ownership.

(3) As we will see at the end of the article, UMH is generating sound returns and I believe that the company should use its capital to grow, instead of investing in REITs.

By the way, MNR has performed well over the last year and we recommend trimming shares:

Borrowed Time, Says Who?

As I said earlier, it's hard to imagine a short seller boasting about his strategy when it was a complete bomb! There's no argument that UMH's dividend was unsafe (we explained that in great detail here) but we would never have recommended shorting shares.

When examining UMH's AFFO it's important to understand the costs related to maintenance expenses.

At one point UMH absorbed the highest percentage growth of new communities operating expenses (hit 54% of revenue) but that's down to 47% today.

UMH's main capital expenditure in communities owned more than three years is paving. (Paving is capitalized not expensed because it generally lasts a longer time). Other capital expenditures include:(1) Purchase of new revenue producing, value adding rental units. 800x$40,000=$32,000,000. (2) Capital improvements to increase the value, desire ability, occupancy and income of acquisitions (this varies year-to-year). (3) Capital expenditure to build expansions.

The Boy Plunger failed to recognize that UMH finances approximately 1/2 of the cost of its revenue, thus growing and long-term value adding capital expenditures with new equity and debt.

In Q3-16, UMH's Core FFO was $5.3 million or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the prior year period, representing an increase of 27% on a per share basis.

Normalized FFO, which excludes realized gains on the sale of securities and other non-recurring items, was $4.5 million or $0.16 per diluted share for Q3-16, compared to $4 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the prior year period representing an increase of 7% on a per share basis.

Normalized FFO was $13.1 million or $0.48 per diluted share for the nine months compared to $10.4 million or $0.40 per diluted share a year ago, representing a 20% increase on a per share basis. Here's the FFO history:

On an FFO basis, UMH has not covered its dividend in 2013, 2014 and 2015. In 2016, it looks as though UMH will barely cover its $.72 per share dividend.

Now, as The Boy Plunger argues, UMH's AFFO provides a different picture:

In 2015, UMH has not covered its dividend and in 2016 the estimated payout ratio is 102% (based on AFFO). However, the 2017 analyst estimate suggests that UMH will cover its dividend… Borrowed time?

Now let's compare the AFFO growth estimates with the peer group:

Hmm. UMH generated the best AFFO growth in 2016 (~15%) and the analyst estimates for 2017 suggest that UMH will also be a top AFFO grower in 2017. Borrowed Time?

Still a Buy?

Although UMH has elevated "small cap" risks, I would not go as far as using the term " caveat emptor," especially after witnessing the company post 50% returns 10 months after announcing a short position (and then acknowledging "I am short" last week). That's high risk poker!

Let's take a look at UMH's dividend yield compared to the peer group:

Clearly, UMH's yield is higher than the peers, but I'm not convinced it's a BUY. Let's take a look at the P/FFO multiple:

Again, compared with the peers, UMH looks attractive. However, as illustrated below, we don't see a margin of safety. UMH has become a bit expensive and we would recommend waiting on Q4 earnings and a pullback.

The payout ratio will provide us with meaningful clues but we don't believe there are any catalysts that support shorting this REIT. It's well known that the Landy family has substantial interest in UMH and MNR - with plenty of skin in the game - but from our vantage point, above average AFFO growth does not mean the company is operating on borrowed time.

As I said, anyone who has shorted this REIT for over a year is the real gambler living on borrowed time… tick, tock, tick, tock, says the clock. Says Who?

Check out The REIT Beat if you'd like to get more of my ideas, including early access to my highest-conviction REIT plays, access to Q&A's with management teams, weekend REIT reports and more. We'd love to have you on board, so have a look.

Source: FAST Graphs and UMH.

Other REITs mentioned: SUI and ELS.

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APT, ARI, BXMT, CONE, CORR, CCP, CCI, CHCT, CLDT, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GPT, HTA, HASI, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, QTS, ROIC, STWD, SNR, STAG, SKT, SPG, STOR, TCO, UBA, VTR, WPC, PEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.