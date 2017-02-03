Amazon Hands Google Shopping A Major Win

Even if Amazon decides to stop buying these ads, this is still a win for Google Shopping in more ways than one.

In what could prove to be a major win for Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Shopping, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently began buying its product listing ads (PLAs), at least on a trial basis. According to marketing firm Merkle Group Inc., the retailer started running the ads around December 20.

We have seen Amazon running PLAs for a range of product categories including toys and office supplies but its strongest presence has been in the home goods and furnishing category, said Mark Ballard senior director of research at Merkel.

While not all investors may appreciate the significance of this development, I believe a brief review of the two platforms can help them see why this is definitely a win for Google Shopping.

Comparing the two platforms

A number of surveys have been carried out in the past to establish where customers usually begin their product searches before buying, with each yielding interesting results. Amazon and Google are closer than one might think in terms of search volume, judging by the findings. According to one survey done in 2015 by marketing analytics firm Jumpshot, 46 percent of product searches originated from Amazon, while 54 percent started from Google.

Another 2015 survey of 2000 consumers by Survata and BloomReach found that 44 percent of users started their product searches on Amazon, while 34 percent started with a search engine. On the other hand, PowerReviews found that 38 percent of respondents started their search on Amazon, while Google came in a close second with 35 percent of the respondents preferring it as their starting point.

Regardless of how one looks at the findings, it is clear that both companies are neck to neck when it comes to search volume, and the competition is likely to continue heating up. But Google has been sprucing up and refining its shopping platform over the past couple of years in a bid to make it easier to use, and with these revamps, Google Shopping has become one of the top product ads platform which has the capability of surpassing even Amazon.

In addition to this, it is important to note that although both of these platforms have a degree of similarity in that they both rely on data mining and ad placement of target-specific product searches, when it comes to implementation and functionality, the platforms offer significantly different services.

Google Shopping centers its product campaigns on PLAs, with the ads being the driving force of the platform. Bids are then placed on the products themselves, and Google applies the best keywords based on the bids. One of the major reasons why retailers prefer Google Shopping is due to the fact that PLAs lead the customers directly to the retailers' website, unlike Amazon, where products go through the Amazon platform and only benefit from the platform's search statistics.

Since the retailers using Amazon Marketplace cannot direct customers to their individual websites, this presents a major drawback for them, considering that they miss out on the opportunity to develop more sales leads after directing customers to a site other than their own as well as not being able to differentiate themselves from other retailers.

With retailers on Google Shopping being able to direct people to their own sites, this means a couple of things for them. They can, for example, track customer order flows in Google Analytics and AdWords, retain customer data and account for each customer who buys a product, while learning each of their preferences as an individual. On the other hand, once a retailer is on Amazon Marketplace, they become just another vendor and lack the ability to retain customer information or accurate key customer data which can be useful in generating sales leads.

Why Amazon buying PLAs is a big deal

PLAs are simply ads that present product images, prices and business names to users searching on Google. Google is paid by advertisers after customers click through to visit their websites or view their local inventories directly on Google. So, why should investors be excited about this new development? A couple of reasons.

If Amazon decides to fully invest in PLAs for the long term and at similar return on investment targets as other e-commerce advertisers, Google should get direct ad revenue from Amazon, and this could also lead to a surge in the cost of ads for other advertisers. This is because the other advertisers would probably have to bid more in order to maintain the same amount of traffic from Google Shopping.

Exclusive Concepts' performance manager of Google Shopping and Amazon Marketplace, Nolan Antonucci, also believes this move by Amazon will result in a major win for Google.

Amazon's entrance into Google shopping will undoubtedly have a major impact on online retailers. As a paid traffic source, Google shopping has been the most effective ad unit for our clients and often times their biggest source of new customers, Antonucci said.

With Amazon thinking long term, it is likely that the company would be willing to spend more to acquire new customers as compared to smaller rivals. Moreover, the inclusion of Amazon would increase Google Shopping's visibility, since this would be the page that customers see when they click on the results.

The conventional wisdom around why Amazon had initially refused to participate in Google Shopping was that doing so would strengthen Google's position in the battle to be consumers' first destination for product searches. However, a recent report from Canadian price monitoring firm 360pi could have equally far-reaching effects as Amazon's decision to be on Google Shopping.

According to the report, an analysis of 750 products found that Amazon's price is lower than those advertised by merchants on Google Shopping only 25 percent of the time.

The competitive pricing indicates that Google is looking to become the dominant player in e-commerce, says Jehn Markery, VP marketing at 360pi.

Investor takeaway

To put things in better perspective, consider this. Google's ad revenue grew 17 percent year over year to $22.4 billion in the fourth quarter, with paid ads on the company's sites increasing 43 percent. While mobile search and YouTube were chiefly responsible for this growth, two interesting trends were clear. First, although Google revealed that its cost-per-click was still on the decline with the shift towards mobile since mobile ads cost significantly less than desktop ads, growing mobile ad sales was offsetting this weakness.

Furthermore, retailers were allocating more of their search ad budget to PLAs rather than text ads considering that spending on PLAs rose by 30 percent, while spending on text ads grew by only 12 percent, according to marketing firm Merkle. The firm also found that PLAs accounted for 48 percent of retailers' Google paid search clicks in the quarter, further highlighting their strategic importance on the top and bottom line going forward.

Total U.S advertising spending is expected to reach $100 billion by 2021, with a significant chunk of this amount geared towards mobile, and according to Business Insider, mobile advertising is expected to become the primary destination for digital advertising investment as the amount of time spent on phones and tablets. With Google receiving 96 percent of all search ad clicks on mobile devices in the fourth quarter, the demand for its PLAs among retailers will definitely continue to increase, driving up prices.

PLAs are expected to account for more than half of Google's paid search clicks by the end of this year, and with Amazon on board and as shoppers looking for bargains come around to the realization that it would be in their best interest to start their product searches on Google, the future seems quite bright for Google Shopping.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.