Transocean: Put Your Money In Quality

Crude oil has only just begun its cyclical recovery and while fundamentals are stagnating, I expect the commodity and RIG to trader higher by the end of the year.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has traded down double digits since the initial post-OPEC agreement announcement. Shareholders, in light of Seadrill's (NYSE:SDRL) restructuring failure on Monday, likely have heightened concerns about their positions in this offshore drilling company. The two companies are entirely different from a financial standpoint, but it's nonetheless a wake-up call that these are not the run of the mill E&Ps. However, investors have to recognize that these two names are in completely different positions and that I am optimistic that if there's any one driller to excel during the recovery, it's Transocean.

Seadrill As A Case Study

When a big name like Seadrill has news like it did at the start of this week, we have to think about what this means for Transocean and the industry at large. I read an interesting Barron's article this week that said the industry is not in a recovery simply because crude is not at the level it needs to be. This is relaying a Royal Bank of Canada research report where they downgraded RIG to an underperform and gave the stock a $15 price target, down from $17. That analyst is bearish on all offshore drilling names and has underperform ratings on all of them. Now, Transocean dropped less than 1% on the news and flow for that day still proved to be highly correlated with crude oil trading, so I'm inclined to believe that the market brushed this off.

As a reminder, Seadrill was not a small player in this industry and the graphic below clearly illustrates that. It was mismanaged finances and far too much leverage taken on when debt was cheap such that the cyclical downturn prevented far too great of an obstacle to overcome. There may be a chance for Seadrill to avoid bankruptcy and avoid becoming a penny stock, but for now, I've written that investors just need to avoid that stock and place an allocation in a more quality O&G E&P name.

To provide some calm to the situation, Transocean has an industry leading backlog of $12.2 billion and a hefty liquidity position of $5.5 billion, which includes a $3.6 billion cash position. This company is not walking on eggshells, but rather simply taking all of the necessary internal actions to become cost efficient and to bolster the liquidity position while they wait for the macro environment to repair itself. Transocean, in my opinion, is the top offshore driller, in terms of quality, and I do not see this company having the same problems as Seadrill.

Where Are We In The Recovery?

A lot of what I've been reading and hearing from analysts and fund managers is that offshore drilling really needs $60-$70/barrel crude oil in order to have viable operations where leverage fears are subdued and profits are present. That's obviously a large gap up from where we are right now. With crude hanging around $53/barrel, seen below, most price targets among the investment community see $60-70 crude not being likely until the end of the year or early 2018.

I previously thought that crude oil would be close to the $60/barrel mark right now, but the stagnation post-Vienna has really left the crude oil market in a catch 22. How is this the case? First, let's think about the critically positive factor present in the market: decreased OPEC production. As you can see below, crude production has really begun to decline, in accord with the agreement made at Vienna. So, OPEC is clearly pulling its fair share of the weight and this decline is obviously expected to continue as the group has only just begun these cuts. This is what caused the initial pop above $50/barrel and is one of the key reasons why $50/barrel, now, is such a critical support level.

However, American producers are taking advantage of the best average prices in over a year and have trended against the progress made in 2H 2016 in terms of inventory withdrawals. This means the new production coming online is gluttonous and if we assumed demand to be constant, this is offsetting the progress made by OPEC. Thus, we can see why there is a catch 22 present.

And, who suffers the most when it comes to poor crude fundamentals? Those operating companies with the highest breakevens in the industry: the offshore drillers. Transocean's stock rallied considerably after the Vienna announcement back in November, even at one point trading around $16/share. However, it has since declined to below $14/share after holding ground above $15/share for nearly two full months. Perhaps dollar cost averaging for long-term shareholders is the best move at this time.

Just remember that the uptrend that started in the last week of November, which even caused an overbought reading on the RSI, is just a microcosm of what will happen over the long run. This is a stock that used to trade close to $60/share when crude oil was trading around $100/barrel. Now, I'm not saying it's going to return there in the next five years, because frankly, no one knows where crude oil will trade then. But based upon just simply how cyclicality works, I fully expect this name to trade at a higher level by the end of the year. These very short-term price fluctuations for longs should be ignored.

Conclusion

To answer the question, the recovery has only just begun. Offshore drilling, as industry, isn't going to evaporate because of one cyclical downturn, as they have sustained downturns before. Yes, the industry definitely needs $60-70/barrel crude oil, but you take what you can get in tough times. Additionally, this company is in a drastically better position than it was twelve months ago. I think the case study of Seadrill is a great wake-up call in terms of re-evaluating your position, but know that this company is in a much better financial position.

