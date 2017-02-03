Gold: Bears On Thin Ice

It's been a strong start to the year for precious metals, and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) continues to grind higher despite the bears' best efforts to thwart this rally. The metal is now back above $1,200/oz for the third time this month, and a close above the $1,220/oz level is beginning to seem inevitable. Despite the vicious move off the December lows, bullish sentiment is still very subdued and nowhere near euphoric. This is a testament to how few people are participating in this move, and is a bullish contrarian sign in my opinion.

We've come a long way from December levels when Yellen swooped down and sunk her talons into the remaining gold bulls. Bullish sentiment registered a 4% reading just before Christmas, and most of the remaining bulls (including myself) were razzed for clinging to our positions. Despite my articles trying to keep my readers cautiously bullish, each week that went by there was a couple less pulses to take. This did not stop us from continuing our tireless sentiment work, and today we have our pulses to thank for holding onto our positions.

The 21-day moving average for gold sentiment reached its lowest level in history in 30 years during December, and it was hard to find anyone interested in buying gold stocks. Currently the metal is sitting $80/oz higher, yet sentiment is still nowhere near optimistic levels. It's as if the majority of the bulls are sitting on the edge of their seat expecting the rug to be pulled out from under gold at any moment. I can completely understand this sentiment, as 2016 was a rollercoaster ride of a year for gold investors. We began the year at 7% bulls, climbed to 85% bulls by February, fell down to 12% bulls in May, rose back to 80% bulls by August, and finally ended the year at the exact same level we started 2016 at. These highs and lows emotionally is enough to take a toll on any investor, especially those who had just sat through a 4-year bear market.

If someone had told me a month ago that we'd be sitting at $1,210/oz and bullish sentiment would be at 35%, I wouldn't have believed them. Amazingly this is where we currently sit, and I believe this to be a silver lining for the bulls. The fact that so many bulls still remain on the sidelines means that if this rally continues they will be forced to chase. This will likely fuel the rally and there's a still a long way to go before euphoria sets it as only 1/3 traders are currently bullish.

I still believe being bearish gold and the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) to be a crowded trade, and this is evidenced by articles like "Mining Stocks Could Halve In 2017". Many will argue that the majority of commenters on Seeking Alpha are bullish, but I do not believe this to be an accurate measure of sentiment. Fortunately DSI readings give me an exact reading of sentiment, and I've built charts for my readers so they can see exactly what I am.

When I am looking at Daily Sentiment Index data, there are two things I am looking for:

1) How many bulls are in the market?

2) What are the sentiment moving averages telling us?

Depressed sentiment readings alone are not buying opportunities based on my system. While some traders scale into positions on depressed sentiment readings, I prefer not to do this. Extreme pessimism often leads to more selling, and therefore sentiment readings under 20% can be very dangerous for longs. The strongest buy signals are generated when bullish sentiment comes off a depressed reading, and then moves higher above its sentiment moving averages.

In December of last year I noted that we got a 'max buy signal' based on the system I've built from DSI data. This system uses custom moving averages to define the current trend in sentiment in a hopes of profiting from it. As of December bullish sentiment had come from below the 5%, and had managed to close back above all of its sentiment moving averages. This was an extremely bullish development, and the reason I went long a half position in gold at $1,176/oz. This is shown in the below chart in late December when the white line crossed above the blue, green, and red lines.

So what is the current sentiment chart currently telling us?

As we can see, all of the sentiment moving averages are trending higher, and we are now back above the most important 21-day moving average (red line). This leaves us in a very bullish alignment, and gives gold a very similar look to the one it had in late January of 2016. The recent spike down from 42% bulls to 21% made me elated to see, as this served to shake out many of the bulls that managed to muster up the courage to come back into the market. The precious metals are known for frustrating as many people as possible before they make their real move, and this was a perfect head fake to force those with the least conviction to exit.

Based on today's action I would expect a close around 40% bulls, and this would make it the third test of this level in 2 weeks. It seems that it's only a matter of time before we take out 40% bulls, and this would be exactly what we need to get the real move underway. Just as pessimism begets more pessimism, optimism begets more optimism. The strongest moves in asset classes tend to happen above the 65% bulls level so this is ideally where we want to move towards going forward. Given that sentiment is trending higher, I expect the dips to continue to be bought in gold.

Moving onto the technicals, we will start with a weekly chart. Gold has bounced from the level I expected it would in my Christmas Eve article, and has kept the bull case alive. A breakout from this descending channel is what ignited the 2016 bull market for gold therefore the fact that it made a successful back-test of this channel is very encouraging.

Taking a look at the uptrend line in gold, we have bounced off it and have now recorded 5 straight up days. This is very positive as I would have been quite concerned if price did not find strong support at this level. In the early stages of new uptrends, you do not want to see weak or pathetic bounces off trend-lines. This bounce in gold is the exact opposite and has been very elastic, something the bulls can take comfort in.

Moving to my short term trend system, we are back in bull mode. The blue line (short term moving average) has crossed back above the yellow line (medium term moving average), therefore we have 2 of 3 time-frames being bullish. The only time-frame that is not bullish is the weekly time frame as I currently see it as neutral until $1,270/oz is overcome. As long as gold remains above $1,210/oz, my short term trend system will remain in bullish alignment.

Finally moving to the GDX, we saw a spike higher yesterday that stopped dead at the 200-day moving average. I have noted that I expected this would be resistance in several articles, and the 200-day moving average stopped the index dead in its tracks yesterday (to the penny). For those critical of squiggly lines and 'monkey moving averages', this is a lesson that they do hold some weight.

The 200-day moving average (yellow line) is the bears' last line of defense, and they must guard this level with their life. The 200-day moving average sits at $24.98. As we can see the Gold Miners Index remains above $22.50 resistance, and also above its descending channel. This is quite bullish, and I expect $22.50 to continue to provide support on dips. The 50-day moving average (blue line) is rising after assuming a negative slope for 4 months, and will likely catch price if the correction is any deeper. The 50-day moving average currently comes in around $21.60.

As long as we remain above $21.60 on the GDX, I see no reason to be bearish. The bears continue to play with fire shorting this index, especially given the fact they're short from much lower levels. I warned the bears in December we were due for a violent short squeeze, and will continue to warn them here. If the Gold Miners Index closes above $25.00, there is blue skies ahead for the index. The risk to reward on this trade was terrible when they were staying short above $22.50, and it's no better here as they hope on a prayer. I have no interest in predicting the next 3% move for the GDX or gold as I position myself for the 'big swings' as Jesse Livermore did. I expect the next 5-10% will be higher on the GDX and have positioned myself accordingly.

I am currently long my most aggressive weighting in gold stocks since December of 2010. I am 62% long across my main accounts as of this morning, as I added two new positions into the open, Nighthawk Gold (OTC:MIMZF) and Endeavor Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF). In addition to this I am long gold from $1,176/oz with a half position, and would move to a full position above $1,200/oz.

For full transparency I have put all my accounts on display below so readers can see my money is where my mouth is. My top 3 weighted miners in no particular order are:

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG)

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF)

Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, TORXF, MRLDF, BTG, EDVMF, MIMZF.

