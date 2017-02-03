Esterline Technologies' (ESL) CEO Curtis Reusser on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Esterline Technologies Corp (NYSE:ESL)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 02, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Julie Albrecht - VP, Finance and IR

Curtis Reusser - President and CEO

Bob George - CFO

Analysts

Howard Rubel - Jefferies

Robert Spingarn - Credit Suisse

David Strauss - UBS

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

George Godfrey - CL King

Ken Herbert - Canaccord Genuity

Julie Albrecht

Curtis Reusser, Esterline's President and CEO; and Bob George, Chief Financial Officer, are here today to discuss Esterline's 2017 fiscal first quarter performance.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. As you know, forward-looking statements always involve risk and uncertainty, which we detail in our public filings with the SEC. We also will discuss certain financial information on this call that is considered non-GAAP under the SEC's Regulation G.

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to the section in today's press release titled non-GAAP financial information. You can also refer to our supplemental financial information that we provide in PowerPoint presentation format further supporting our earnings release. If you do not have the release or this PowerPoint, they can both be found on our website at www.Esterline.com.

I will now turn the call over to Curtis. Curtis?

Curtis Reusser

Thank you, Julie, and good afternoon to everyone on the call today. We off to a strong start in FY17 with sales just above the top end of our expected range and earnings well exceeding our expectations. On an adjusted basis, earnings per diluted share from continuing operations increased over the prior year by 32% to $0.82 per share driven by higher sales and gross profit.

Compared to our earnings guidance for Q1 2017, we saw a benefit from lower R&D spend and a lower tax rate but we expect these two items to normalize to our original expectations for the full year. Before getting into the details on the financials, I would like to take a few moments to highlight some of the important activities from this quarter. A few weeks ago, we held our annual leadership meeting with almost 90 members of our global management team to reflect on the accomplishments and challenges of 2016, and it's best to keep priorities and strategies going forward.

Over the past couple of years, we have made significant progress to reposition Esterline for future growth. We have refined our business portfolio with a focus on core competencies, and we launched our Esterline operating system across our business to increase standardization and efficiency. We view our work in 2016 as setting a new baseline from which we can launch our growth. Going forward, I have instructed our global leadership team to put a heightened focus on two areas, sales growth and margin expansion.

With respect to sales growth, in addition to solid commercial aerospace and defense market conditions and our development of superior products and technologies, we continue to build strong customer relationships involving both senior executives and technical experts. We also know that our operating system will positively impact sales growth as we continue to improve our various customer satisfaction metrics. Our goal is to make Esterline the supplier of choice for our customers.

On margins, with our accelerated integration projects essentially complete, we can now put the primary focus on improving our efficiency. Improving efficiency is a core value that has taken root in our culture and is beginning to materialize in our operating results. We have implemented the Esterline Operating System throughout our global business and trained more than 1,000 leaders on these principles.

I am pleased to announce that we have almost 40 academies in the pipeline for this year, and that should double the number of employees trained in the operating system. The entire business is aware of our efforts, and with around 80% of our global footprint involved in some level of lean transformation I'm very encouraged by the strong alignment across our global teams. We're not done yet and certainly we're not letting up on the problem, but I'm encouraged to see us getting closer to our goals one step at the time.

I would also like to highlight that we are now complete with the acquisition integration activities for the advanced displays business that we added in early 2015. This business continues to be very exciting for us as we leverage their strong products, technologies, and customer relationships. In a few weeks, we will be celebrating the grand opening of the new building in Belgium that we purchased and upgraded in 2016.

This facility, which has been laid out using our operating system, will enhance the operational efficiencies we're striving for and help our advanced displays teams to service to customers even better. Another factor that is going to help us increase efficiency in our business is the completion of our commitments with the State Department in our consent agreement, which we entered into in 2014. We have successfully completed the second of two directed audits and continue to expect that we can close out the agreement at some point this year.

Turning to a high-level review of our operations for the quarter, on the sales line, we reported first-quarter revenue of $457 million, which was up almost 4% from the prior year. This sales growth was led by our sensors and systems segment where a nearly 10% increase in revenue was driven by broad-based volume gains across our product categories. In our avionics and control segment, sales increased almost 4% primarily due to higher shipments of interface technology products in our adjacent markets.

These gains were partially offset by an approximate 5% sales decline in our advanced materials segment resulting from lower shipments of engineered materials compared to prior year and the impact of a measured start-up in our defense technologies facility. As we disclosed previously, an incident that occurred in May of 2016 at one of our defense technology plants forced a temporary shutdown of operations. We have been very careful to bring this volume back online at a cautious pace to ensure the safety of our team members.

We continue to expect this site to return to full capacity later in this fiscal year. Consolidated gross margins on a GAAP basis improved 30 basis points to 31.5% and were in line with our expectations. Higher gross profit reflects several positives in our sensors and systems segment including sales leverage, a favorable product mix, and efficiency gains. This was partially offset by lower sales and margins in the advanced materials segment and unfavorable mix shift in avionics and controls.

On a GAAP basis, consolidated net income from operations was $21.5 million or $0.72 per diluted share, which was up considerably from $9.9 million or $0.33 per diluted share in the prior year Our adjusted earnings from continuing operations for $0.82 per diluted share compared with $0.62 per diluted share in the prior year. Higher earnings resulted from margin drop through from higher sales and from lower than expected R&D spend. We still expect to spend at anticipated R&D, just later in the year.

We also received a $2.6 million business interruption insurance payment related to the defense technologies incident that I just mentioned. And finally, similar to our first quarter of 2016, the first quarter of 2017 had an exceptionally low tax rate as we realized several one-time discrete tax benefits. Bob will go into this in more detail in a minute but our full-year effective tax rate expectation is 24% to 25%.

Before I turn it over to Bob, I would like to give an update on some high-level observations regarding the state of our end markets. The outlook in our OEM business remains positive driven by increased production on the 737, A320 and C-Series, as well as for the A350 and 787. We also have notable content on the E2 that will provide additional volume as this program enters service.

As we noted last quarter, this is partially offset by lower year-over-year volume on widebody platforms, including the 777, the 747, and the Airbus A380. Net-net, we continue to expect modest growth in our commercial OEM business driven by higher overall rates, new programs adding more meaningful contribution, and the capture of additional market share in our connection technologies business systems and engineered materials. In aftermarket, which accounts for about 10% of our total sales, we had strong start to the year with good increases in volumes over last year.

In our commercial aerospace aftermarket, we have positive demand for various products including engine sensors, clamps, and power systems spares and retrofits. In our defense aftermarket, demand was strong for engine sensors and cockpit controls. We continue to expect mid-single-digit growth in aftermarket through the full year.

In our defense markets, while our first-quarter sales were relatively flat over the prior year, we are experiencing strong orders in our defense technologies platform. In addition, there are positive market developments that give us an optimistic feel about the future global demand of our defense products including newly developed power systems technologies for use on classified programs.

In our adjacent markets, we had a very good first quarter, especially in our interface technologies platforms where there was strong demand for our gaming, industrial, and medical products. However, we're watching our adjacent markets closely as 2017 progresses due to the continued low oil prices and some global economics uncertainties. We are off to a solid start in FY17 and I am pleased with the execution focus our teams and the important cultural framework that's being embraced and exhibited by our employees.

While we have a lot of work ahead of us and a steep climb expected through the balance of the year, we are encouraged with the progress we've made and are excited to build from the solid base we've established. Now, I will turn the call over to Bob for a closer look at the numbers. Bob?

Bob George

Thank you, Curtis, and good afternoon, everyone. As Curtis has mentioned, our first-quarter results were solid overall, a good start to our FY17 and a continuation of our momentum coming out of 2016. I'm pleased to highlight that in the first quarter, we grew sales by 3.7% and improved gross margin and operating profit over last year's first quarter.

We demonstrated continued focus on expense control, generated higher cash flow from operations, and free cash than the prior year period, and we maintained a solid backlog supporting our sales outlook. With these highlights as a baseline, let's drop down a little and take a closer look at some details. First-quarter 2017 sales were $457.7 million, up 3.7% from $441.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. The primary driver to this sales growth was nice organic growth in many of our platforms within the sensors and systems and avionics and control segments.

Consolidated gross margin was $144 million or 31.5% of sales compared with $137.7 million, 31.2% of sales in the same period of 2016. Adjusted to exclude the impact of integration costs, first-quarter 2017 consolidated gross profit changed only slightly at $144.3 million. Still, 31.5% of sales. Now this compares with $139.3 million or 31.6% of sales in the first quarter of 2016 on an adjusted basis.

There were two primary pluses in this year's first quarter, lower R&D investments and a lower tax rate, which contributed to the stronger than expected bottom-line performance. I will address each of these in a little more detail in a few minutes. But first, let's turn to the segment details. Avionics and controls sales were up a solid 3.5% from $186.2 million last year to $192.7 million this here.

Interface technologies was the primary contributor to this sales growth where gaming, industrial, and medical products were all strong. Adjusted operating income in the avionics and control segment was $18.6 million or 9.6% of sales compared with $13.4 million or 7.1% of sales in the prior-year period. Product mix and timing had an effect on our gross profit margins this year compared with the prior year.

This was particularly true at our advanced displays business where a large project shifted to a delivery date later in the year. This segment also benefited from lower R&D spending in the quarter. We expected a front loaded R&D effort but our customers' requirements have resulted in a more level loaded R&D investment throughout the year. We do expect, however, that our full-year effort will remain consistent with our prior projections.

In our sensors and systems segment, sales were $167.1 million, up a very strong 9.6% compared with the prior year. The higher sales were driven by strong demand for aerospace products in each platform in this segment. This includes positive aftermarket sales volumes in the advanced sensors and power systems platforms.

Adjusted segment level operating profit in the first quarter was $19.9 million or 11.9% of sales compared with $13.3 million or 8.7% of sales in the prior year. Higher segment level operating profit reflects higher gross margins in each platform, and this is especially true in advanced sensors and is due to both the higher sales volumes and beneficial sales mix. In our advanced materials segment, sales decreased by 4.7% year over year to $98 million. Adjusted segment level operating profit was $9.9 million or 10% of sales compared with $13.3 million or 12.9% of sales in the prior-year period.

The two platforms in this segment are both systematically working through certain operational challenges. Engineered materials continues to be negatively impacted by lower volumes and uneven execution in certain sites. Partially offsetting these challenges is outstanding performance at other sites within the platform.

In defense technologies, we recognized a $2.6 million benefit from a business interruption insurance payment. This payment served to offset lower profit due to the incident that occurred last May. We are proceeding with a slow and steady restart to this facility. As a reminder, we received a $5 million insurance payment in the fourth quarter of FY16, and we expect to receive a final business interruption payment in our fiscal Q2.

Now, for our consolidated results. We reported operating profit of $30 million or 6.5% of sales compared with $17.1 million or 3.9% of sales in the prior-year first quarter. The key drivers here were improved sales, higher gross profit, solid SG&A expense controls, and a lower R&D expense. As we identified previously, our expectation was for a front loaded R&D effort in avionics and controls and sensors and systems. Customer requirements and timing needs have now shifted this effort to the right.

Adjusting out compliance and integration expenses in both periods, first-quarter operating profit was $32.9 million this year or 7.2% of sales compared with $25.7 million last year or 5.8% of sales. Interest expense during the period was $7.9 million compared with $7.2 million last year. This increase is due to slightly higher interest rates as LIBOR has been moving up in fiscal Q1 2017.

Our effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2017 was 1.9%. This compares with the benefit of 0.3% recorded in the prior year. In each of these years, our tax rate was positively impacted by certain discrete tax benefits. Once again, as we identified previously, international tax structure was going to affect our tax rates in 2017, but we did not expect the French government to announce a significant tax rate decrease on the last day of 2016.

This decrease will take effect in 2020 but the announcement required us to make a non-cash reduction in our French deferred tax liabilities, and this reduction was the primary tax benefit in Q1 2017. The earnings per share impact of this lower tax rate and anticipated was approximately $0.18 per share. As Curtis mentioned, and as we project in the supplementary slides, we continue to expect the full-year 2017 tax rate to be approximately 24% to 25%.

Despite the low tax rate in Q1, our earnings ramp throughout 2017 coupled with the impact of certain changes in UK tax regulations that will influence the balance of our year minimizes the effect on the full-year tax rate. I'll add that the 24% to 25% full-year rate does not include any impact from any other potential changes in tax regulations in the US or other countries in which we operate.

Bottom line, in the first quarter of 2017, GAAP net income from continuing operations was $21.5 million or $0.72 per diluted share compared with $9.9 million or $0.33 per diluted share in the prior-year period. On an adjusted basis excluding compliance and integration costs, net income from continuing operations was $24.4 million or $0.82 per diluted share, and this was a nice improvement over the adjusted $0.62 per diluted share in the prior-year period.

In the first quarter of FY17, cash flow from operations was $45.5 million compared with $40.7 million in the first quarter of last year. Depreciation and amortization in the first three months of 2017 was $25.6 million. Capital expenditures were $15.3 million. Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2017 was $30 million compared with $26 million in 2016.

As we have discussed previously, we are focused on our leverage levels and at the end of Q1, our leverage ratio was approximately 2.9 times on it gross debt basis. This improvement from the prior quarter end's 3.1 times is due to both higher EBITDA and lower debt balances. We will continue to prioritize bringing this ratio into the 2.5 times range going forward.

We did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter of FY17, and we have $91.5 million remaining in repurchase authority on our $400 million share repurchase program. First quarter of 2017, bookings were $422 million. This is somewhat lower than the $458 million reported in the first quarter of 2016 and is principally related to timing within the avionics and control segment. Our backlog of $1.26 billion is effectively flat versus the prior-year backlog of $1.24 billion.

Based on solid first-quarter sales, we continue to expect to our FY17 full-year sales to be in the range of $2 billion to $2.05 billion. Further, we are reiterating our FY17 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.50 to $4.90. Sales, margins, and expenses remained consistent with our previous forecasts. In addition, our full-year free cash flow guidance remains at $165 million to $185 million and EBITDA at $295 million to $315 million. And now, turn it back to Curtis before taking your questions.

Curtis Reusser

Thanks. As Bob's final statements illustrate, we are on track for 2017. There is still a lot we plan to do this year but we are pleased to be starting out of the gate on a solid footing with a great team focused on executing our plan. With that, we're ready to take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Howard Rubel from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Howard Rubel

I have two questions, one on cash flow. Bob, it looks like you used to pay down some debt and receivables were sharply lower. Is it just the seasonality of those two items? ,

Bob George

Certainly on the receivables side we had of varies very strong year and as you recall and we collected those receivables. We did you see cash flow to we paid down some debt. Obviously we have a low seasonality in Q1 but we are expecting a strong two, three, four. And then, Curtis your book deal was slightly and web is that timing related is it mix it's also a slow quarter.

Curtis Reusser

It's timing related, Howard again. Our overall backlogs bookings visibility is pretty strong. We have some large lumpy projects in avionics and controls. So I think it's just timing.

Operator

Thank you. Our next session comes from the line of Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Robert Spingarn

Curtis since we last saw you a couple months ago any different view on the macro particularly on the commercial OE cycle. You feel that it's maybe strengthening here, weakening, obviously Boeing cut the 777 in the interim but how do you feel?

Curtis Reusser

Pretty much the same Rob, the 777 is down a little bit, we have seen some pressure obviously on A380. We keep watching what they're doing on narrowbody rates but I don’t see any since we talked I don't see any big difference.

Robert Spingarn

And on the aftermarket you mentioned you had some pretty solid aftermarket growth, do you see that as sustainable throughout the fiscal year? Are your bookings lining up with continued momentum there? ,

Curtis Reusser

I think so again they were probably - they were strong in the first quarter but again, it does get lumpy. It's encouraging again our sense is a big piece of that and that had good momentum. Overall that platform is doing well. So we were pleased with it. Overall we still think kind of mid-single digits for the year.

Robert Spingarn

Okay. And then Bop for you, just margins by segment. How trend as the year progresses especially given - it sounds like there is volume pressure at engineered in the first quarter and that’s maybe even a slightly elevated number because I think you mentioned you got a favorable item in there, too. So how do we think about the three segments, from margin perspective for the remainder of the year?

Bob George

You are exactly correct, Rob. The first quarter is a little lower primarily driven by value considerations but also by the slow careful steady start up to the defense technologies platform. We expect a very nice ramp, backup to our expected levels in Q2, Q3, and Q4 as those volumes come back up and also as the defense technologies platform comes back online.

Robert Spingarn

Yes, you are speaking specifically to advanced materials.

Bob George

No, actually those, supply really to all three segments. And thanks for the clarification on that. Because you're right I did intend to focus on defense technologies side but we are seeing very nice movement across all segments. Avionics, controls, central and systems and advanced materials.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of David Strauss from UBS. Your line is open.

David Strauss

Obviously your quarters tend to bounce around a fair amount from an EPS perspective. Any help you want to provide in terms of calibrating Q2, Q3, Q4 just to make sure we’re in the right place?

Curtis Reusser

We didn't included this time, but I will point you back to is quarter supplemental deck where we did show a couple years history. We typically had low - Q1 is low we thought because some of the R&D timing that would be a little bit lower than normal and that did balance top but Q1 was the lowest, a slight built to Q2 - Q2, Q3 building a little bit on each other and then a stronger Q4. Again, that’s been last three years pretty typical. Q4 being the strongest quarter and that's where we see sales progression and really margin progression on that sales ramp. Because this year is a - Q1 was a little bit stronger I would say we don't have to ramp quite as much in Q4 so maybe leveled out a little bit.

Bob George

Just add a comment on that one, David. Curtis is exactly right. Particularly with the research and development investment shift, we did think that Q1 was going to be a little bit lower it has R&D was going to be frontloaded The way the five forms are looking right now with working with our customer requirements, a little bit of that are R&D spent is going shift to Q3, Q4. So we basically are really compared to what our forecast was when we talked a few months ago, it's a little more level load although it still is a steep ramps from Q1.

Bob George

So there's a little cautiousness. On the R&D is just one other thing to reiterate. We did not cut R&D it was more timing, there was some pretty large hardware delivery, hardware pieces that go into some of the development testing. So it's really just with the customers are demanding with their schedules.

David Strauss

Then, Bob probably one for you. Just wanted to get your initial thoughts on the potential corporate tax reform that’s been floated about what it might mean for you guys obviously you have a fair amount of international manufacturing and I think a fairly high balance of overseas cash.

Bob George

Yes, that is one David that we along with everyone else are following very, very carefully. I will say I think given the global nature of our company and the fact that we are located by virtue of the acquisition in many countries we’re kind in the tax mode. The one that we follow the closest and we're trying to ascertain the best is what the repatriation of cash might mean. We're trying to figure that one out. But right now I will be interested in anyone else's views it seems as though the administration is doing a lot of one hand to the other hand back and forth and there isn't a lot of clarity. So it's tough to tell.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Carmel [ph] from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Curtis, I don’t want to put the cart before the horse but nice quarter and nice start. I mean at one point we were talking about, you guys were talking about 16% margins being attainable with this target market model. Looking at the improvements you have made, it certainly sounds like you obviously delivery timing the start-up, restarted at defense tech. How are you guys looking longer term at the margin trajectory here? Do you still feel like that long-term target that was issued a couple years ago is coming back into focus?

Curtis Reusser

You know I'm not going to give you a specific number or time for that, but definitely feel good about the progress we're making. I don't see a lot of things different other than we were expecting probably little bit stronger topline growth with the oil and gas come down not only effected some of the adjacent markets but some of the helicopters and some of the basic industrial. So that has been a little weaker than we thought. We had again some push out on some of the commercial programs. So that's that a little bit of a concern and the consent is the time and effort we spent consent did have a little bit of a negative impact on a top line and definitely has increased some of our cost.

We’re starting to get that behind us again, I will just reiterate you take down the things that I mentioned in my script. This feels a lot different today than it did a year ago with the consent agreement we just had the second audit that looks positive, the projects are behind us. The integration activity that we were doing are behind us. My leadership team is really good. So I feel very really bullish about it. I think we're going to strive for those. I'm not going to strive for those original targets, I'm probably a little bit softer on the timing of that but we’re going to push forward and hopefully demonstrate it as we go.

Unidentified Analyst

And just one more to clarify or elaborate, you talked about some positive defense trends - can you give any more color, I mean are you seeing an uptick in bookings, are you seeing more potential program wins or are you referencing what's happening in Washington with the budget, can you just kind of give some color on what you're seeing in the defense markets?

Curtis Reusser

Yes, I think the activity and tone of some of the discussions that we've had with our customers and on our defense technologies side. There we have had some program wins, that business had probably more activity in the last six months both from winning some new programs, we’re introducing some new programs which have some startup challenges with them but feel good there. Obviously, some classified programs we've had some good looks at our technology and feel pretty well-positioned there.

We have got some pretty good bets on the TX [ph] program on a couple of those platforms, stronger on a couple of those. So if PA looks good, so there is a pretty broadbased for a number of programs and it's a little bit rosier than it was I think a ago.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk a little bit about the 11% organic growth in the sensors segment that - I'm just wondering is that an easy comp or is there something that has changed in that business and was that part of it?

Curtis Reusser

FX was very noise level if anything this quarter. So I will say our connection business had the strongest quarter that they have had since we did the acquisition. We had some operational challenges at our North American business, some moves there that has done well. We had some aftermarket growth in sensors. We had a strike last year at our sensors business over in France that we are working through and we've got some new leadership teams there.

Our power business had some - they really had to hunker down last year with a huge number of drawings they had to go throw and classified [indiscernible] reasons, redo them, they have done them once. So a lot of pressure on the business so overall pretty much across our business other than defense technologies they have the slow startup in some of the operational plan by plan challenges. We had nice, good growth but that segment did a nice job. No one specific thing but pretty broad-based.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Then Bob, it looks from a guidance for the year the average share count looks like it's up about 3 million shares from prior quarter to now. Why is that changing?

Bob George

Sam, I'm going to tell you right now. Either you're picking up an incorrect number or we have something - I will get back to you on that. We show a slight increase from where we were at the end of last year, but our expectation continues to be our shares will be roughly flat. I mean, I'm looking at numbers that are within a couple hundred thousand shares of one another. So why don't you and Julie confirm that.

Curtis Reusser

Okay. I will.

Bob George

Okay, that’s just a factual item.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Noah Poponak

So in the quarter you beat where you had guided earnings planned by I guess exactly 100% but there's no revision to the full-year. Is the right categorization of the quarter that you had R&D slide out. You had the insurance recovery and then you had a little bit of better sales and better operating performance but those weren't the predominant drivers and therefore you are leaving the full-year as it was before.

Bob George

I will jump in here and then Curtis may add some things. I basically reiterate what you said. If you just look at the quarter the way that we have, first of all, the first quarter is the lightest quarter of the year. We have a really steep ramp between now and end of year as we discussed. So there's a lot of ground to cover.

Certainly, while earnings-per-share was a really strong beat as you’ve said, let's look at the details. Sales are more or less where we expected. At the upper end of the guidance, gross margin rate is as we expected.

SG&A was as we expected, R&D expense was less than expected as we talked about it's all fell timing. So it's basically shifted from the first quarter into Q2, Q3, Q4. And taxes are the primary or a big driver of that EPS and they were unexpectedly light. The French tax changed that I mentioned is really what drove it but similar to research and development we're really looking at a timing here. The combination of light earnings that we had in the first quarter plus slightly higher tax rate in Q2, Q3, Q4 results in essentially the full-year tax rate mainly as we expected. So we are reiterating our sales guidance where we were, our margin guidance is online and those two primary drivers to the Q1 are going to normalize over the balance of the year.

Noah Poponak

If I give you $5 million or $6 million of extra R&D in the quarter and normal tax rate, that puts you pretty much at the high-end of where you thought the earnings would be in the quarter?

Curtis Reusser

That’s correct.

Noah Poponak

And then, for the full year I guess this was true before today but remains true, so I'll ask about it again. I can get to the middle of the range with essentially no adjusted segment margin expansion, maybe it requires 10 or 20 basis points to get you there. I would just love to get a sense for how much of that is you want to see the business continued to perform and you’ve a ramp through the year versus it being some other non-operational headwind that we are not thinking of.

Curtis Reusser

No, I think you're right. We do expect to see a little progression, especially if the time increases. We’re not expecting any big things but we're still going through, we have moved our plans, they are done, but there's still some ups and downs trying to flush through some of the inventory that we moved round. We still have some business to go book and shift especially in the adjacent markets that’s a little bit of a question and sometimes the margin on those fluctuates a little bit, but there's nothing big out there. I want to see some progression. We have had enough quarters where we have had surprises. I feel better about the visibility of our business leaders, the consistency and the discussions we've is much better. So I'm not expecting any major things

Bob George

Just go back to our conversations that we had you now in November when we provided guidance. Again, you're exactly right. That conversation was - we've got a little bit of sales increase at the top, we've got a little bit of operating profit margin which is going to drop through because we've got solid expense control we’re projecting and the other big driver the kind of held down the EPS to the level we talk about is that our tax rate from last year from '16 to '17 jumped quite a bit. But fundamentally on the operating basis is that as you and Curtis had both said we’re looking at some sales increase over '16, a little bit of profit operating margin, maintain strong expense control and get the bottom line results we projected and that’s - the story we’re still looking at.

Noah Poponak

And then Bob do you have the number, the specific number on how quickly commercial aerospace aftermarket grew in the quarter?.

Curtis Reusser

I don't know the precise number - mid- to upper single digits.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of George Godfrey from CL King. Your line is open.

George Godfrey

I just wanted to follow up on the margin structure for the company and thinking about some of the targets there out there at the 2014 analyst day. Curtis I understand you don't want up specific number timeframe on it. So let me is my question this report is there any reason that the businesses structurally different today or would be different over the next three years 16 1/2 or 18 and have percent margin sensors at the analyst day was 16 to 17. If I looked at the individual businesses and looked at where the target range was at the analyst day. Is there any reason to think that over time this range is today are not realistic to

Curtis Reusser

You know. I don't think so [indiscernible]. There is as always some pricing pressure. We've got some repriced LTA's. But that's reprice in the and continue to wait it out. You know we don't have any big additional big restructuring plans and really just starting down the path of making really solid project on our Operating system. So I don't think structurally you know there are things like partnering for success that are pressure but again as I said before those are you know different levels of intensity and we definitely have to sharpen our pencil to try to perform on those and drive more volume. Really, for us right now I think we have got a really solid this opportunity at Marseilles and is looking at Marseilles, we have our head are on operations right now.

We are anticipating toward the end of this year looking at you know both on and then a that might help there. But really is a mentioned the two biggest focuses on margin and topline is use the tools and processes that we've had in place. We've trained a lot of people. It's pretty exciting this leadership conference we just had walked away from that out to our power system business great examples of were in good traction on all of our initiatives. The other side of that is how do we go wrap up the sales answer to leverage some of that? I don't think anything structurally is different.

Operator

Our next question comes from a line of Ken Herbert from Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Ken Herbert

I just want to first confirm all of the issues and spend around the consent agreement is wrapped up in fiscal 17? And if debt security just highlight maybe one or two messenger facing or key hurdles -

Curtis Reusser

Absolutely. As with any consent agreements it is not all fully and our control. But we had a second directed audit that audit went to states on December 23. It was a really solid audit again, there's a punch list of things. We anticipate sending in our final certification that I sign on my business unit leaders will sign at the end of Q1, calendar Q 1. and then it's a period of time in a couple of months to get back-and-forth dialogue with State Department on a questions concerns at they have, but probably target our Q3 to Q4 timeframe when we're done. But again, that's we are working very diligently on it is not all in our control but we're definitely - the finish line is insight is what I would say at this point.

Ken Herbert

Okay. So that they can audit sounds like less major hurdle barring additional incremental increase the contract from state excess

Curtis Reusser

Yes it is. And you know that audit had a number of open items or special compliance officer had some question that he wants. He needs to do his quarterly report in the state so we just reviewed those this week there's a punch list now with the set number of items and we are probably 40% to 50% through the punch list item and again there is still some work to do there, but it's finishing off.

Ken Herbert

And if I could just following up with you have talked about obviously getting the teams focused on sales growth. I'm just curious, Curtis, philosophically how much are you prepared to share the savings you are generating with your customers maybe drive a little bit more sales growth versus a beginning a little bit holdings line of pricing to drive more margin. I know obviously it's probably something that mixed as you look across the organization but just how would you characterize your willingness now to sacrifice a little margin for sales growth considering you could have a little bit more flexibility on some of the cost you’ve taken out.

Curtis Reusser

Yes. Well. It really depends on the product and the business. There certain products that have voiced ago. So I would take harder line on some products are businesses than others. Philosophically, so that's why we wanted up this because long-term that's how we want to be the supplier of choice. If we could get more volume we could share more benefit. So I philosophically okay with doing that. I would rather have more profit dollars can higher-margin number. It's philosophically where I would like it to. But I still think we have some room to go to get to where I think our margin should be, but I'm definitely willing to get some very of that if we can add incremental bottom line dollars to the corporation and strengthen our relationship with the customer.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from the line of Howard Rubel from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Howard Rubel

Bob a couple questions. One is first on this recovery from the insurance recovery, he did not quantify. Could you please do that? The

Bob George

We're currently negotiating with our insurance carrier. We have got a range that we have more or less got a handshake agreement on, but the carrier has insisted on a final visit to the site before we finalize that number and that site visit is in a couple weeks. So we felt uncomfortable providing a number in an ongoing negotiation.

Howard Rubel

I get it, but it could have a material impact with what you end up reporting in the second quarter/

Curtis Reusser

Yes so let's put it this way, Howard, it is not a huge number. It is not a number that is going to blow the doors off the relationships. So I will characterize it this somewhere in the range between the numbers that we have received both the low and high side so far. How does that sound?

Howard Rubel

That’s very good of you to do that. You also talked about tax rate kind of staying in this range, somewhere in here were going to see a lumpy large tax quarter or is it going to be just smooth from here?

Curtis Reusser

We tried to put a pictorial of what we expect in the supplemental information. We expect the second, third and fourth quarters to range between 26% to 20%.

Howard Rubel

And then just two last items on this. Sorry to do this. One is given that you've done with the audit, and that that I think Curtis that was done, what's really left in the way of meaningful restructuring items because it seems you’re ahead of schedule and in fact that gap should narrow between one and the other.

Curtis Reusser

Yes. You're exactly right. We are very focused and getting rid of our adjustments. This should be the last - I don't think you will see any more movement or restructuring adjustments after this quarter. So I think we're done with that.

Bob George

Done on the integration fund.

Curtis Reusser

You know we still have the consent agreement cost which - that's the lion share that we have talked about for the rest of the year and it's the rest of the audit, it's still legal bill closing out, IT systems. So that's winding down and we tend to - be able to a lot of self-induced pressure to get rid of that adjusted earnings and hopefully we’re done with that this year and it tails out towards the third quarter and fourth quarter.

Howard Rubel

Just one last question this is very, very helpful but one last question on connectors. That's a very important economic indicator of a lot of things and it probably also represents some improvement in terms of your market share. Could you add a little more color around this, Curtis?

Curtis Reusser

Sure. So the Sunbank acquisitions that we did which was back-shelves [ph] and we did a move, a consolidation of our North American connector business into kind of one operating unit in North America has gone well. They are using the lien tools, there on time delivery was in the 48% to 50% and they up at 90% now. So we are with a lot more confidence can go out and talk about assured delivery and quality.

We have realigned the sales organization in North America and globally, which has had some benefits. Our European operation continues to perform at some of the highest levels. They have excellent, excellent relationships with Saffron, [indiscernible] specifically and Airbus. We are leveraging that relationship across our business units to open some doors at those companies. So, they also - there is a couple of, every couple years the Airbus does a 60:40 award on certain connector types. We've been the beneficiary of the lion share of that one this year specifically, a rectangular connection package so they are really starting to hit on all cylinders operationally and so we're really - that one more than anyone we are say go get more sales and try to capture more market share and be creative and if we need to get more volume and share some pricing, we will do that.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Noah Poponak

So the 2.6 million of insurance recovery that you had in the quarter, is that any segment and if so, which one?

Curtis Reusser

It is in the advanced materials segment and it is shown on the face of the income statement as a line item.

Noah Poponak

And so I guess that begs the question if I were to strip that out of the advanced materials segment EBIT, the margin there would be well under 10% and kind of at a low point over time by a decent amount. Could you maybe just elaborate on why that is?

Curtis Reusser

Well I will go back to my scripted comments, Noah, that segment we are challenged with the two platforms. Certainly in the case of the defense technologies which is where this occurred. We have been taking a very slow ramp-up of that facility and that facility is a very, very significant contributor to the top line and the bottom line of the platform. So, fundamentally, as you said, the $2.6 million that we received in business interruption offset the fact that we are not producing as we expected there. So you are totally correct on that.

The engineered materials platform we have within there, we have several businesses, four actually, two are performing exceptionally well, exceptionally well. Two are working systematically through different challenges. One is in the Alaska America area it's got some lower volumes than they would like and also they have uneven execution in the operation. The other one in Europe is dealing with some market structural issues. The business is performing operationally at a very high level but some of their adjacent markets, nuclear, oil and gas specifically are weaker.

Bob George

As well as Rolls-Royce and A380-

Curtis Reusser

Thank you. I wasn’t going to add that - but yes that is correct. And that is the story of the advanced materials segment and you're correct it's performing at a level lower than we would like.

Noah Poponak

Okay. So I guess maybe back to my prior question on the full-year guidance sort of at the midpoint implying reasonably flattish total company segment EBIT margins. We should maybe think of advanced materials as having a noticeable year-over-year compression with the other two segments having a noticeable expansion, is that directionally accurate?

Bob George

Well, if you just speak with advanced materials again, as I said, within the advanced materials. So if we again take defense technologies as Curtis said in his comments, we anticipate the defense technologies platform to be up and running at capacity in the second half of the year and we have not lost any business there. Customers understand the nature of that business and we're working hard to reschedule the deliveries and shipments we have there.

Within the engineered materials business, we are seeing improvements as we go forward in at least one of two challenged businesses and we anticipate that we're going to see improvements in those operating performance as we go forward. Compared to a couple of years ago, yes we have compression in that segment from where they are. We are anticipating that the operating performance of the segment is going to be, comparable to where it was last year.

Noah Poponak

Okay. And then just finally from - in the adjacent you mentioned industrial stronger if you could elaborate specifically on where you're seeing that and then in gaming, you had discussed for a while a customer consolidation headwind. Is that now behind you? ,

Curtis Reusser

Yes, Gaming, it continues to be a pleasant surprise. So two comments I will make there. I think the consolidation has gone well in our favor. We continue to have good success with our customers through all this movement back and forth.

You know, there were some puts and takes on maybe upgrading or changing mix in some of the products that we have, but we've continued to have really strong growth. Our team is really good with innovation on looking at addressing - that market with very fast as we’ve said before. The sales team there is really close with the customer and it's really kind of fun to go out and see them with their customers and some of the shows, so that has gone very well.

The growth there has been solid. We have pretty good market share with a lot of our big customers. So I'm cautious going forward that they keep winning and growing. We haven't seen any downturn but I'm cautious there because our market share is high. Some of the industrial products again on industrial side, we have got some work that we do on our structures business for thermal structures in our [indiscernible] business. They've got some that's off-road, the diesel market. So we've seen some good work there, the nuclear market again is slower than I would like to see it more from a regulatory standpoint but they continue to push forward there.

So still not the solid oil and gas pull through that we see on things like connection, we've seen some rail business on the power side that’s been solid. So some good things where we can leverage in our aerospace businesses, the same capacity, the same engineers.

Operator

Thank you. I'm showing no questions at this time. I would like to turn the call over to Julie Albrecht for closing remarks.

Julie Albrecht

Great. Thanks very much. We really want to thank everyone for taking the time to join us today on this call. As we have mentioned at the beginning there is a replay available on the phone and on our website and of course you can contact me on the phone or by email if you have any questions. So everyone have a good rest of the day.

