Chipotle: Reasons To Get Excited

At this stage, SSS and traffic are the only things that matter, not costs.

However, we are more bullish on the stock.

Last time we discussed why we believe that Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) turnaround is on its way. Today, although Chipotle missed on both fronts - revenue and earnings - we are more bullish on the stock.

Here's why.

Chipotle's net income decreased more than 70%, while its revenues increased 3.3% Y-O-Y. However, the company's same-store sales decreased only 4.8%, that's terrific for a company that witnessed its SSS decline by more than 20% after the E. coli outbreak. Here's the chart that we used in our latest article on Chipotle.

Not to forget that last quarter, its SSS declined 21.9% compared to Q3 2015.

So, when you see a low one-digit decline, compared to high double-digits decline, this means that customers are starting to forget about the scandal.

In addition, don't forget that these are the "sales" of the stores, which don't take into account the traffic into the store, which matters the most at this time.

This divergence between traffic and sales is due to Chipotle's latest efforts to get customers back (free meals, burritos' promotions, free drinks for students…), which affected its store sales negatively. People may be coming more into the store, but are ordering less due to free meals and other promotions.

Another reason for why we are more bullish on the stock after the earnings release is the SSS getting a huge boost in January 2017. According to management, its January 2017 SSS increased 24.6% (!), making SSS, in that month, slightly less than the January 2015 levels (pre-crises level).

The company also opened 72 new restaurants in the 4th quarter (243 in 2016), with no relocations or closures (3 in the whole year). That's magnificent for a company that issued no debt and is emerging from a crisis that threatened its existence.

What's more?

In 2016, the company bought back $837 million of its stock, or 7% of its current market cap, without issuing even short-term debt.

Chipotle is also having a current ratio of 2, making it a safe play in the short term.

Last but not least, the effective tax rate for Chipotle in the fourth quarter was 40% and management is expecting this high rate to remain in 2017.

However, with Trump's promise of a tax reform, this will no longer be the case for Chipotle.

So, if things are getting better, why isn't Chipotle's stock?

It's margins, margins, margins. This is the only issue that is worrying investors.

Chipotle's operating margin decreased from 26.1% in 2015 to 12.8% in 2016.

We believe that this is a temporary issue; once Chipotle's management makes sure that its customers are no longer afraid of eating there, margins will expand.

That's because there are extra costs incurred as a result of the outbreak, which includes training employees, more cautious food sourcing and promotional activities. That's why Labor costs increased 5% of revenue from Q4 2015 and Food costs increased 1.6% of revenue from the same period.

Here's what management said about the issue:

Food costs were 35.0% of revenue, an increase of 160 basis points as compared to the prior year. The increase was driven by increased waste and costs related to new food safety procedures as well as higher avocado prices, partially offset by relief in beef prices and a benefit of menu price increases implemented in select restaurants in the second half of 2015.

In addition, once Chipotle exits its "adjustment mode," it will be able to raise prices to offset any food price hikes, which will result in higher margins.

After today's earnings call, we are more bullish on the stock. The increase in January's 2017 SSS made us more confident of Chipotle's expensive success in making the turnaround.

Investors needed this kind of news to be more bullish on the stock. That's why the stock declined 3.5% in after-hours trading (when results were announced), then erased all losses after the call.

Although the margin issue is worrying, we believe that it's still early for investors to worry about margins at this stage. The most important thing is same-store sales and once we see strong numbers on this front (management expects SSS to be in the upper single-digits in 2017), the stock price should rebound strongly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.