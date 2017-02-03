Altria's Dividend In 2017

Altria (NYSE:MO) reported fourth quarter results on Wednesday, beating estimates and giving positive guidance for the current year. Despite the strong run the company's shares have seen over the last year, Altria's shares are not too expensive yet.

Altria is trading just below $72 right now, which is very close to the company's all time high, and more than 25% above the 52 week low of $57.

When we look at Altria's fourth quarter results, we should only look at what the company calls its adjusted numbers -- results that exclude the impact of the SABMiller - AB Inbev (NYSE:BUD) merger that took place last year, because that had a huge impact on Altria's bottom line (GAAP net income exploded up by more than 500%).

Revenues came in flat year over year, which would be a rather bad result for companies in most industries, but for tobacco companies such as Altria this is neither unusual nor worrisome -- Altria has been able to generate huge total returns despite revenues not growing by large amounts for years:

Anemic revenue growth of just 14% over the last seven years(less than 2% annualized) has not stopped Altria from generating a total return of more than 400% over the same time, which is due to the special circumstances in the tobacco industry:

Total cigarette consumption in most countries (including Altria's only market, the US) is declining, but through price increases the company is able to generate flattish to slightly growing revenues. An increasing price per pack of cigarettes means that margins are growing though (since manufacturing costs per pack of cigarettes are not climbing), which means Altria is able to generate substantial profit growth despite revenues growing by very small amounts (or not at all, such as in the fourth quarter of 2016).

Stock repurchases fuel earnings per share growth additionally, thus high single digits to low double digits EPS growth is what Altria has been generating for years.

2016 was not an exception, the company has been able to grow revenues by 1.2% (price increases more than offsetting lower cigarette consumption), whilst gross profits increased 4.3% (the impact of higher gross margins due to Altria's price increases). Cost cutting and improving operating leverage allowed for some additional operating profit (and thus also net profit) gains, and at the bottom of the income statement investors finally see an (adjusted) earnings per share growth rate of 8.2%. Turning a very meager 1.2% revenue growth rate into a high single digits EPS growth rate, whilst having ample cash to pay a very attractive 3.5% yielding dividend is a feat investors do not see from many companies outside of the tobacco industry.

Altria's outlook for the current year is strong as well, the company's management forecasts earnings per share to come in at $3.26 to $3.32, which would represent an increase of 8% to 9% from 2016's adjusted earnings per share of $3.03. Since Altria's guidance usually is more conservative than optimistic, another year of high single digit EPS growth is almost guaranteed.

The company's share repurchases, which have picked up pace in the fourth quarter ($520 million versus an average of $160 million in each of the previous three quarters) and which will likely remain high in the current year (Altria has raised its stock buyback authorization by $2 billion late last year), should have a positive impact on this year's per share results.

Since the dividend is one of the main reasons for investors to own Altria, we can also make an educated guess at what the dividend increase will look like this year. The company has oftentimes repeated its goal of paying out 80% of its adjusted earnings per share in dividends, thus, with EPS guidance of $3.29 (midpoint of guidance) for the current year, we can forecast a dividend increase to $2.63 a year. Dividing that amount by four gets us to a quarterly per share dividend of $0.66 (rounded), which would represent an 8.2% dividend hike for 2017.

Altria has raised its dividend by a total of 91% over the last eight years, which is equal to an annualized dividend growth rate of 8.4% -- an 8.2% dividend increase for the current year would thus be almost perfectly in line with the historical average.

Due to the fact that Altria's share price has rallied so enormously over the last years, the company's dividend yield has fallen considerably: The company trades at a trailing dividend yield of 3.3%, well below the level we have seen a couple of years ago -- yet Altria's income generation ability remains vastly superior to that of the broad market, with the S&P500 index providing a dividend yield of just 2.0% at the current level.

Altria looks somewhat less attractive than a couple of years ago (and less attractive than when shares were trading below $60 in the last year), but the growth outlook remains strong, the dividend yield remains much higher than what investors can get elsewhere, and lastly Altria remains a very low risk, low beta (0.62) stock that will allow for depot stability and income.

Takeaway

In 2016 Altria has done what it does best: Translating small revenue growth rates to huge earnings per share growth rates whilst providing attractive income for the company's owners.

It looks like Altria will continue to do so in the current year, I believe an eight percent dividend increase to $0.66 per share is the most likely scenario. At 22 times this year's earnings Altria is less cheap than it used to be, but still not excessively expensive either.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.