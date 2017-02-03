Symantec - Getting A Bit More Than What You Are Paying For

Looking ahead is the hardest part of forecasting

Yes, of course. It is relatively easy to look at Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and to comment mercilessly about its long trail of tears. At one point, Symantec was the cyber-security giant. At one point Norton was a household work in the IT world. At one point Veritas was a hot name in storage back-up and recovery. The list is endless and the tales of underperformance and mis-management are lengthy and legendary.

Once upon a time I was an advisor/consultant to a large investment management group that had a major holding in this company. And so, despite my desires, I got to know the company far more than I ever wanted to. And as these things go, I had to insure that I gave my client truthful advice while not savaging his baby with too many candid observations. It was part of my life in a past decade.

But the issue before us now has nothing to do with just how messed up this company has been, but whether the new sheriff, Greg Clark has the right set of skills to right this ship and get it pointed in the right direction. The man assumed his current position on Aug 1., 2016 after shepherding a merger between his erstwhile company, Blue Coat Systems and Symantec.

Recently a well-known SA contributor issued a rather strident short thesis on Symantec. Most of his thesis had to do with a backward-looking analysis of the company's record. No quarrels from this quarter that looked at in a rear-view mirror, the picture of Symantec is pretty disheartening. Yes, Symantec has gotten most of its profits from the declining business segment that is its consumer security division. Yes, it has fumbled the ball badly in terms of enterprise security. There are few investors who aren't well aware of the record of futility that the company has sustained over many years and this writer really has reason to be one of the more cognizant of the failings of the company for many years.

But does Symantec need a Tom Brady to pick up the ball and toss it in the end zone unerringly or does it simply need a dose of stringent reform and adult supervision. Tom Brady is perhaps a unique athlete. I won't make the same claim for Symantec CEO Greg Clark but he is a seasoned veteran in the field of cyber-security with a positive track record.

The Symantec of yore has little charm or interest to investors. That really isn't news and hasn't been for perhaps the past decade or so. But is the Symantec that may be emerging a value trap or is its valuation a recognition of the house that it is now trying to build?

The issue to look at isn't how messed up this company has been but where the company and the shares are going from here and why rational people feel that the company is not a value trap, a status that the company has well deserved over many year's past. It is harder to look ahead than look rearward. And that is the purpose of this article in the context of Symantec's earnings and forecast released Wednesday afternoon.

The Context, The headlines-and a little bit more

I will not detain readers with a detailed discussion of Symantec's earnings release or try to reprise Greg Clark's commercial for the company during the conference call held Wednesday afternoon. Symantec shares have been relatively strong lately primarily, I believe, because of expectations of President Trump signing an executive order that will mandate the adoption of more cybersecurity solutions within the government. Specifically, the shares appreciated from just less than $24 to a bit more than $27 (12%) over the past 5 weeks. Over the past year, the shares have appreciated by more than 40%.

That performance is substantially better than the HACK Index which tracks cybersecurity shares as a whole and which 7% over the last week and is up 29% over the last year.

Self-evidently, investors have been anticipating that Symantec is going to be able to start posting better than anticipated numbers and to return to profitable organic growth. To a certain extent, turning around a mis-run company, such as this one has been, doesn't take place in a matter of quarters. It is not only products and packaging that need attention; remediation involves the alteration of culture and in particular, personnel who need to be either replaced or re-motivated. I am not trying to make excuses for Symantec's performance but simply to place the subject in some reasonable perspective.

At this writing the shares have seen a very muted response to the earnings release although initially they gapped down a couple of percent. The initial disappointment, I imagine, was that guidance was not increased in the wake of the recent share price move. As mentioned, much of the share price move has been due to a pending Trump Executive order related to cybersecurity and no responsible management is going to try to revise its forecast of operations predicated on an as yet unissued executive order whose impact is clearly indeterminate at any level of granularity.

The latest news on the order is shown in the link here. The impact will clearly have a visible impact on the business of all major vendors in the space. Equally clear is that neither I or anyone else can possibly quantify what this order is going to mean for a vendor positioned like Symantec. It is better than no order-how much better is really not knowable. It is probably enough to move the needle.

For the record, Symantec reported net revenues for its latest fiscal period of $1.04 billion, an increase of 15% from the prior year. Most or all of the increase was a function of the acquisition of Blue Coat earlier in 2016, Gross margins were unchanged at 57%. Operating expenses grew by 30%, reflecting the greater costs of the new organization in advance of the realization of cost synergies. There were one-time expenses and a significant level of amortization in the GAAP operating presentation. The company, on a GAAP basis, continues to report some of the deferred revenue that remained behind as a residue subsequent to its sale of Veritas.

I am usually able to use cash flow as a better proxy for operating results in cases like this where there are many puts and takes on the income statement. That being said, Symantec reported $981 million of non-current income tax expense that makes the CFFO number not truly relevant. Removing that one-time item from the results, and focusing on the results of continuing operations, suggests that CFFO increased from $316 million last year to $418 million this year.

The company spent $4.55 billion to buy Blue Coat and borrowed $5 billion with which to fund the purchase. The company is issuing another $1 billion of debt to buy LifeLock. Eventually that acquisition is likely to add significantly to reported EPS and to CFFO.

Sometimes a non-GAAP presentation gives a better picture of operating results when there are so many one-time charges and provisions for discontinued operations that are of significance. That is the case here. The non-GAAP EPS for the quarter from continuing operations was $.32. That compares to prior expectations/guidance of $.28 and compares to $.26 on the same basis in the year earlier period. Overall operating margins were 32% up from 28% in the year earlier period. The increase in stock based comp contributed about half of the overall increase in operating income; the balance was organic. Overall, stock based comp represents 26% of operating income, noticeable but certainly in the lower quartile of typical companies in this space.

I am constrained to point out that the commentator on this site mentioned earlier is unhappy with Symantec's financial reporting and has a picture of sausage being made. I personally am very fond of sausage in most forms and I have never passed up chocroute garnie when it was available, but I suppose there are some readers who have different food preferences. The issue with that article is this: Symantec reported numbers that included a beat on operating margins of 200 bps, it included a beat in the enterprise security segment of 300 bps in terms of growth. In addition, the consumer segment marginally exceeded its target and management expects Enterprise revenue growth of 48%-51% in Q 4. Management is also guiding to further marginal moderation in terms of the Consumer segment contraction, excluding the impact of LifeLock and believes that cost synergies between Blue Coat and Symantec remain on target.

With all respect to the author, I think it would present a better picture of the name if there was a bit less invective and a bit more balanced analysis of the numbers. Symantec's non-GAAP sausage is really not so loaded with fat as the other article implies and there is some very tasty meat in the blend as well.

The company increased guidance for fiscal 2017 based on the beat just experienced. The actual forecast for Q4 fiscal 2017 remains the same and is within previously consensus expectations. It should be noted that the company's guidance assumes a more significant negative from FX than had been considered 3 months ago. On that basis, in fact, the guidance offered was more of a raise, than just in-line. It would appear that management is attempting to build a record in which it beats quarterly forecasts consistently and I expect that this will be the same for Q4.

Looked as a whole, and considering what investors are actually considering as a most likely scenario, I think this quarter qualifies as a beat and even a raise beyond prior expectations. If the executive order creates a palpable tailwind that can somehow be quantified, that will further enhance the investment case for the name.

Competition and the outlook-Does Symantec have a chance in enterprise cyber security?

I could extend this article to book length if I tried to be exhaustive on the subject. Symantec has been the leader in the Data Loss Protection space for 15 years now and it still is. Gartner says that Symantec is the leader in endpoint protection and has been so ranked now for 14 years. Those sectors have always been the primary focus for Symantec's enterprise security business. They continue to be so and from the perspective of technology, this continues to be a segment in which Symantec remains the leader.

Another space of importance for Symantec is called Cloud Security Gateways most often abbreviated as CASB for Cloud Access Security Broker. The latest Forrester Wave analysis has Symantec tied with SkyHigh as a leader in the space. I am not about to suggest that Symantec is going to overtake PANW or Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) or CheckPoint (NASDAQ:CHKP) as a cybersecurity vendor. But then it really doesn't have to do that for the shares to work from current levels.

Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) competes against Symantec in the advanced threat protection (ATP) space-needless to say, PANW is 2nd in that space overall and SYMC is 8 th. On the other hand, SYMC and PANW collaborate on producing granular and application usage data that at some level mimics some of the solutions that are offered by other vendors. The collaboration revolves around the combination of SYMC's end point technology and the advanced technologies in the core that PANW can bring to the collaboration.

About 2 month ago, in the wake of Symantec's announcement of an agreement to buy LifeLock, I posted an article detailing some of the specifics of that transaction and how the potential accretion to earnings might unfold. Yesterday, as part of the earnings release, LifeLock provided preliminary results that were an earnings upside from prior guidance and the consensus. I have no reason to change what I wrote back in December.

There is no realistic way to handicap the potential success of a unified Norton/LifeLock offering. The synergies that were forecasted at the time of the merger announcement were relatively modest. The accretion forecast by the deal is probably somewhat greater now in the wake of the beat for the recent quarter but that will not be clear until Symantec provides guidance after the next quarter of operations.

No one anticipates that Norton is going to turn into a growth story. The best anyone might think is that it will cease shrinking. That was true before this earnings release, it is still true although the base is a bit higher than heretofore. It has a plan to take its new unified offering into what it calls the digital safety space and see if it can compete successfully. It is a proactive response to the issues of long-term secular decline.

About a year ago, Symantec announced its entry into the ATP market with an offering that was designed to compete in that market at the enterprise level. Given the length of sales cycles and the number of competitors, it will be some time before it becomes apparent on how that competition is going. Since that time, it has added the capabilities of Blue Coat technology to its offering and it is in the process of rolling unified technology including both Blue Coat and Symantec solution sets. I think it is fair to say that the two sets of quarterly reports since the combination was finalized are promising, but not much more than that.

But to be straightforward on the subject, no one seriously expects Symantec to be anything but an also ran in the market. If they did, the share value wouldn't be what it is, regardless of the cavils of the other commentator on this site.

Very few readers want or need a history lesson on the number of botched opportunities this company has entered and then failed to realize. I know many of the opportunities this company has missed over the years. But it really doesn't matter that the last few CEO's didn't understand the cyber-security market all that well-the question is does the company have a leader now, who does understand the principle factors involved in user evaluation of cyber security solutions and does the company have a salesforce that can figure out how to present those solutions to users with credibility and expertise.

I think the answers to those questions are a qualified yes. Before commentators get too negative about this name, they ought to at least try to think about developing an opinion that is not backed by an analysis of EBITDA. That will not help much. As mentioned earlier, Symantec's enterprise business exceeded prior expectations by a few hundred basis points last quarter and is expected to continue that pattern in fiscal Q4.

Does that mean that Symantec has found the secret sauce that will permit it to grow rapidly in the enterprise security space? It would take a few quarters of stronger performance in the enterprise before there might be a confluence of positive conviction. Does it mean that Symantec is marginally more competitive in enterprise security and can put together a more credible enterprise offering? It probably does. Does Symantec have some unique capabilities in terms of threat intelligence that have been useful in remediating some high visibility hacks? As I said, I will not amplify Mr. Clark's commercial. I do think it is fair to say that Symantec is not without its technology assets. The company appears to have a more comprehensive plan to sell its technology as part of a unified security fabric.

Overall, the company is forecasting that its non-GAAP EPS next year will reach $1.70-$1.80. This outlook does not include the impact from LifeLock which will probably be for some noticeable accretion. On the other hand, while currency headwinds are reportedly factored into the numbers presented, that factor remains a wildcard along with factors such as tax accruals and the impact of the Trump cyber-security order that could readily have positive effects that are difficult to forecast at this point.

Are Symantec shares valued for hyper-growth?

At the end of its last reported quarter, Symantec had 620 million shares outstanding which at closing prices today produced a market capitalization of about $17.2 billion. The company had net debt at the end of the quarter of $1.7 billion. It has just sold an additional $1.1 billion of debt as part of the payment that will be due next week for the acquisition of LifeLock. So, that brings the enterprise value to just shy of $20 billion. Since I am including the costs of buying LifeLock, I ought to include their revenues-overall adding LifeLock to the current revenue consensus yields total expected revenues of $5.25 billion. That yields an EV/S of 3.8X, which, while not amazingly cheap, is also not a multiple that might be expected for a hyper-growth equity either.

The current consensus P/E before Wednesday's release was for EPS in the coming fiscal year of $1.72. That number is probably increasing a bit because of better margin performance on the part of both LifeLock and of the rest of Symantec's business. I think that with an expected EPS consensus of $1.76, the P/E is less than 16X. In my world of IT vendors, 16X is not considered to be remarkable, off the wall figure and is seemingly justified by the company's financial performance over the past few quarters.

As mentioned earlier in this article, it is a bit difficult to identify operating cash flow on a basis that might be generally anticipated by the preponderance of observers. I think that excluding both the income tax item and the cash used in a discontinued operation yields 9-month cash flow from operations of in excess of $500 million. Given the puts and takes of making a significant acquisition, it is a bit difficult to handicap any realistic expectations for Q4. Earnings in aggregate are expected to be in the range of $190 million but there are many balance sheet items that are not knowable externally. I do think that a realistic estimate for fiscal 2018 cash flow would be $1.1. billion. That is a free cash flow yield of 5.5%-again not the bargain of the ages but certainly not a yield that is out of line for a company with moderate growth opportunities.

It is very difficult to come to the conclusion that the shares are really priced for hyper-growth. I think most shareholders know what they have here and are pleased with the performance and progress the company has achieved since the acquisition of Blue Coat and the entrance of a new CEO.

While the shares have certainly produced lots of positive alpha over the past year since I first took a look at the name, I am inclined to believe that positive alpha is still likely with enough runway to make an investment worthwhile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.