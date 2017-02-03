Visa: Just When You Thought The Bar Couldn't Be Raised Any Higher

Earnings season can be stressful, for some but I try to find the silver lining of both an earnings beat (the resulting share price spike), and a miss (a potential buying opportunity from a price drop). After the bell on Thursday, Visa (NYSE: V) reported a strong quarter that sent shares up almost 3% in after hours. Visa has done a solid job of setting the bar high in recent years, yet continues to further impress investors. When you consider the numbers, and potential benefits of a business friendly Trump administration - one could logically conclude that even brighter days are ahead.

A sparkling quarter

Visa's 2017 first quarter was quite impressive. EPS of $0.86 beat analyst estimates by $0.08, and revenues of $4.46B were $170M higher than analysts predicted.

Visa continues to thrive from both the absorption of Visa Europe, and macro-economic trends that point towards an increasingly cash-free economic social structure, detailed here. This shows up in every key metric that drives Visa's top, and bottom lines.

Additionally, Visa continues to operate at a level higher than the competition. Rivals MasterCard (NYSE: MA), and American Express (NYSE: AXP) both turned in quarters recently, that sent shares lower for each company on the news. MasterCard managed a $0.01 beat, with a revenue miss while American Express missed earnings estimates by $0.07 and managing a modest revenue beat.

It is easy to figure why Visa had such a prosperous quarter by looking at the top/bottom line driving metrics. Payment volume is up 39% year over year. Transaction volume is up 41% year over year, and number of issued cards is up 28% year over year. These figures resulted in a overall revenue boost of 25.3% from last year. In addition to top line growth, Visa continues to become even more profitable. With operating margins already in the high 60s, Visa managed to increase its operating margin two whole percentage points, from 67% to 69% for the quarter.

The rapid top line growth at such high profit margins, continues to drive the balance sheet into a further position of strength. Free cash flows for the quarter were $2.3B, and Visa's cash position has now grown to $13.2B. Visa's high margin business model requires little capital investment relative to the revenues generated, making debt a non-factor. Visa does have $15B in debt from the Visa Europe acquisition, but is tendered at low interest rates and is not of material concern (if desired, Visa could wipe out just about everything with the cash it has on hand).

Outlook for 2017, and how it impacts share holder returns

Visa's management team gave a solid outlook for fiscal year 2017, essentially expecting to continue the success it has enjoyed to this point since its IPO in 2008.

As of right now, there is no reason to think that management will not hit their guidance, after what the first quarter looked like. While you can argue that Visa's more of a "growth" stock, than a dividend growth investment due to the yield being less than 1%, investors should keep in mind the sizable dividend increases that follow such earnings growth. Visa's most recent dividend increase was 17.9%, and it should be pretty safe to assume the increase this year will be about the same size with growth expected to continue. Investor's should also consider that the dividend payout is only 23% of earnings, meaning that large dividend increases are likely for the immediate future - even if earnings growth slows up a bit.

A gift from President Trump?

Visa is operating at such a high level, that prospects look great regardless of whether this catalyst comes to fruition or not. However, President Trump's vocalized desire to greatly reduce the corporate tax rate would provide a monumental boon to Visa's coffers. Visa's effective tax rate is in the low 30s, but a reduction of taxes to the 15-20% range would potentially add more than $1B to Visa's bottom line. It remains to be seen what will happen, but in the approximate two weeks since Donald Trump has taken office he has been quick to put his agendas to work. With a fully Republican government (and lowering corporate taxes is something all Republicans agree on), it is possible we see something proposed this year that would have material effects on companies such as Visa in the next couple of years.

Is Visa a buy?

Assuming the after hours activity holds pushing Visa's share price to about $85 per share, the P/E based on 2017 estimates would be about 25X earnings. This places shares right at the "maximum" valuation I usually would consider paying for a stock. However, other factors need to be considered - especially investors with a longer time horizon. If Visa continues on its prolonged path of earnings growth (analysts are forecasting 16% annual earnings growth over next five years), Visa will burn off the premium you are paying for shares today. Since its IP in 2008, Visa's average P/E ratio is more than 27X earnings. By the end of this year, Visa will have already "grown" its way into a discount. There are not many companies in the market that have this type of ability - even though many trade like they do because the market is so frothy right now.

Wrap Up

Many times, a company has a strong quarter - and it feels for investors that "the boat has sailed". That the opportunity has expired. However, sometimes an exception comes along. For those that have followed Visa for some time, this is only another instance of confirmation of Visa's robust performance. While shares will sell at a premium after a quarter like this, investors - especially long term investors, should consider the earnings growth that potentially lies ahead for Visa. Its performance, management, and macro-economic tailwinds indicate that the Visa ship has not yet sailed.

If you liked this article, please find my profile icon at the top of this page, and hit the "Follow" button. I enjoy engaging with those who comment, and am always looking for feedback that allows me to improve on the content I provide. As always, thanks for reading.