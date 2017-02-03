Chipotle: It's Just Too Expensive

Even if revenues do stabilize in FY17 and head higher thereafter, we still don't see earnings growing enough to justify a 45x forward multiple.

Shares of Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) fell sharply following a Q4 miss, but turned around sharply after management shed light on positive January comps. The turnaround in share price doesn't make much sense to us, and we maintain that shares of CMG remain grossly overvalued.

The stock bounced back after management announced January comps were 24.6%. On its own, that is an astounding number, but it laps a 36.4% decline in comps last January, so the 2-year stack is still an ugly -11.8%. Granted, that is improvement from December's 2-year comp stack of -15.3%, but it is still a negative double-digit number.

Moreover, management's guide of high single-digit comps in FY17 laps -20.4% comps in FY16, implying management doesn't really see much upside to January's 2-year stack comp of -11.8%. If the company exits FY17 with a 2-year stack comp of -11.8%, that would be a huge signal that the company is a long ways away from regaining the peak unit sales it saw before the E. coli scandal.

Taking a step back, why should Chipotle regain peak unit sales? As we have pointed out multiple times before, the QSR space has grown only more crowded over the past several quarters. Yes, Taco Bell recovered from its scare in 2006, but that is a fundamentally different situation. Taco Bell didn't brand itself as an extremely health-conscious brand or have the slogan "Food With Integrity". Taco Bell also had more than 40 years of operating history before its E. coli breakout compared to Chipotle's less than 25 years of history. For Taco Bell, it feels like the 2006 outbreak was a bump in the road, but Chipotle's 2015 outbreak feels more like a defining moment.

With that said, the valuation remains ultra rich despite a bleak sales outlook. We model for sales to turnaround this year and continue growth at a marginal rate over the next several years. We also believe RLMs should trend higher and that the company should benefit from some G&A leverage. We further model for continued aggressive store openings. All that leads us to forecasting for mid-to-high teens earnings growth over the next 5 years, but a $430 quote means the stock trades at almost 45x our FY17 EPS target. That feels unreasonable even if the growth outlook was clear, but it remains hazy, so the huge disconnect between the multiple and intrinsic growth feels inappropriate.

The one tailwind here is political. CMG is a full tax-payer. The 2016 effective tax rate was 40.8% and the guide was for somewhere between 39% and 39.5%. Any corporate tax cuts under Trump could prove hugely beneficial to CMG's bottom line. For speculation purposes, if CMG's effective tax rate can be cut to around 27.5%, we think the company can earn right around $21 per share by 2020. At $430, that puts the stock at just north of 20x earnings that are 4 years out. We still do not think that is an attractive risk-reward profile.

All in all, we maintain our bearish stance given a bleak sales outlook compounding an already rich valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.