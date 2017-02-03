GoPro: The Turnaround Is A Waiting Game

After a sharp rally into earnings, shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) tanked after hours after the company failed to meet revenue expectations and guided well below consensus estimates for Q1. While the stock could get a dead cat bounce in the near-term, we believe the fundamentals do not support a favorable risk-reward profile at these levels. All else equal, we are buyers of GoPro below $8 per share.

We have long pointed to Q4 as the pillar of GoPro's turnaround story, so we view it as fundamentally problematic for the bull thesis that the report was quite ugly. The 2.3 million units shipped in Q4 isn't nearly as strong as the 2.4 million units shipped in Q4 of 2014, and the $200 million Q1 revenue guide is a steep sequential fall-off, so it seems pretty clear that peak camera unit sales are in the rear-view mirror. Gross margins remain under pressure, and there isn't much clarity on Karma's growth outlook, so bulls will have to keep waiting to see if the company can turn it around.

The window for a turnaround is quickly closing because GoPro is hemorrhaging cash. Net cash flow in 2016 was -$87.6 million, resulting in an ending cash balance of $192.1 million. At that burn rate, the company has just over 2 years left before it runs out of cash.

Under what we believe are reasonable assumptions, we think a turnaround is doable, though we do not feel the valuation is compressed enough yet to bet on such a turnaround. We believe the burn rate should lessen over the next 3 years before the company actually achieves GAAP profitability in 2020.

When we put GoPro's fair value at $16 per share, we were too optimistic regarding action camera market growth. We now believe that the action camera market is not growing, and believe current unit trends indicate the company should be able to sell around 5 million cameras per year over the next several years (versus 4.8 million this past year). We have reasonable faith that revenues will stabilize given the company's impressive social media engagement statistics (Instagram followers +53% YoY, high retention rates for GoPro Plus, and GoPro Capture usage up 128% YoY) . The lack of demand coupled with competitive pressures, though, should continue to erode ASPs, so we think ASPs will trend around $230. That implies stable camera revenue of around $1.15B per year.

Given Karma's early hiccups, we also believe our initial estimate for GoPro to sell 500,000 to 1,000,000 drones a year is far too aggressive. We think GoPro can capture 10% of the hobbyist drone market, and using Federal Aviation Administration forecasts, that translates into 230,000 drones shipped next year and 430,000 by 2020. At a $900 ASP, that is incremental drone revenue of almost $400 million in 2020.

All together, we think revenues can come just shy of $1.55 billion by 2020. Gross margins, currently trending around 39%, should get a boost from Karma sales, so we think it is fair to put a 45% gross margin on 2020 revenues. Assuming the company can keep annual opex down around $650 million, that is operating income of just over $40 million, or about $30 million after a 34% tax rate. A 140 million diluted share count implies EPS of around $0.20 by 2020.

Under the assumptions of stable camera sales at 5 million units shipped per year, growing drone sales at 200,000-plus units shipped per year, and slight gross margin expansion thanks to Karma sales, our DCF model yields a fair value just shy of $10 per share. Given the uncertainty regarding GoPro's sustainability, we aren't buyers of the stock until it is substantially below that fair value. For us, we are reasonably attracted to the risk-reward profile below $8 per share. Until then, we think GoPro is best avoided given the lack of clarity regarding a turnaround in operating performance.

