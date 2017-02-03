Amazon: Paying Attention To $750

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q4 report was shockingly sub-par, as both AWS and retail growth slowed. A weak Q1 guide didn't help, and shares dropped in after-hours to trade right above $800. Overall, we remain positive on the company's long-term growth trajectory highlighted by what we see as a 35%-plus earnings CAGR over the next 5 years. At $800, the valuation feels slightly stretched, but that has always been the case with Amazon. We think shares have more near-term downside, but expect a reversal around $750.

The retail business was surprisingly slow, especially considering early data which suggested Amazon dominated the Holiday shopping period. North America and International retail growth slowed on both a YoY and 2-year stack basis, while total paid unit growth slowed 400 basis points to 24%. While retail revenues are still growing north of 20% in constant currency, the slowdown is indicative of increased competition in the e-commerce space. E-commerce at large, however, continues to grow at a rapid rate, so Amazon's retail business still has a promising growth trajectory due to an expanding TAM. It is also worth noting that, per eMarketer data, Amazon's e-commerce market share grew by just under 10 basis points in 2016. That isn't great, but 10 basis point of market share expansion coupled with high-teens to low-20-percent e-commerce growth implies a strong growth trajectory for Amazon retail.

AWS was also unusually weak, and that seems to be a factor of price cuts, which management warned are "going to be constant". That is a reasonable point of concern going forward, but should be largely muted by the fact that AWS still grew 47% in the quarter, 55% on the year, has a 30%-plus adjusted operating margin, and is at a $14 billion annual run rate. All things considered, AWS is performing exceptionally well and driving margin expansion across the entire business.

Going forward, we have a positive outlook on operational growth. The Q1 revenue guide calls for 23% growth on the high-end, which laps 28% 1Q16 sales growth versus 27% FY16 sales growth. Consequently, we think the consensus Street estimate of $168.1B next year (+23.6% YoY) is a reasonable number. Over time as the lap gets tougher and e-commerce competition intensifies, we believe that the growth rate will come down and are modeling for right around a 15% revenue CAGR over the next 5 years. The Q1 operating margin guide is disappointing, but margins should continue to expand over time as AWS scales. Overall, we think the company can do about $8.50 in EPS next year, just over $14 per share the year after, and continue to grow earnings at a 35%-plus CAGR from 2017 into 2021. Therefore, at $800, we think the stock is trading around 94x a reasonable FY17 EPS target of $8.50 for earnings growth of about 73%.

Yes, the valuation is rich, but what is new? As we have pointed out before, the current 94x P/E multiple is magnitudes lower than it was just last year, and that is proof that the company is growing into its valuation. That said, despite our long-term bullish outlook, we believe shares are set for some more near-term downside. Excluding the Trump effect which took Amazon stock down to right around $720 in the immediate days following Trump's victory, Amazon stock got as low as the $750-range following the Q3 ER and that appears to have served somewhat as a resistance since early December.

We think the post-Q4 story is largely the same as the post-Q3 story, and so we will pay attention to the $750 level to get back in the stock. In the long-term, we believe Amazon will grow into its valuation and that shares will trend higher.

