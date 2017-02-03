The Squeezing-Out Effect Of Central Bank Bond Buying - Bond News

For years, I have discussed the squeezing-out effect of central bank bond buying. This is where central banks come in and buy bonds, thereby lowering bond yields and forcing traditional sovereign debt investors to move farther (and farther) out on the risk spectrum. When the central bank reduces asset purchases or hints that it will soon do so, sovereign debt yields tend to rise as some market participants price-in reduced demand for these bonds in the market.

What is often missed is that some traditional investors were squeezed out of the market return, due to higher sovereign bond yields, and effectively offset reduced central bank buying. This happened twice in 2013, following the taper tantrum and again after tapering was announced in December of that year. An article in today's Wall Street Journal makes similar observations.

The Journal reports:

"If 10-year Treasury yields go above 2.75% in the medium term, from 2.451% on Tuesday, they will lure many more buyers, said Marie Owens Thomsen, chief economist at Indosuez Wealth Management. When yields rose in December, Indosuez was one of the firms that increased its exposure to sovereign debt."

I question the possibility that we can get even that high. Money has poured into bonds from retail investors. Pensions and insurance companies have been buying 10-year and 7-year UST notes as if they were going out of style. My belief is that any rise in long-term UST yields, whether from less central bank buying or a mild surge in inflation, will be met with strong fundamental buying for demographic and actuarial purposes.

The surge in bond buying has not been limited to U.S. Treasuries. The corporate bond market has experienced a strong new issue calendar, and the municipal bond calendar has been relatively strong for this time of year. In both markets, new supply was easily absorbed by yield-hungry investors.

Modern Portfolio Theory correlation needs are not (I repeat, are not) the driving force behind fixed-income demand. The U.S. population is aging. As such, the need for reliable income and capital preservation by individual investors and entities which serve them (insurance companies and pensions) is increasing, and should remain strong for the next decade or two. Thus, long-term UST yields could persist at a narrower spread to the rates of inflation than they have for many decades.

