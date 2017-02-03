FOMC Rate Decision: Monetary Policy Unchanged, No Hint Of March Interest Rate Hike

On Wednesday, the FOMC left monetary policy unchanged. This was not unexpected. What surprised some market participants was that Fed officials did not share the market's enthusiasm for future growth prospects from fiscal policy reform and expressed only a modicum more optimism regarding the economic rebound experienced in the second half of 2016. Immediately, Fed critics opined that markets should pay little attention to the Fed's outlook as it has been largely incorrect during the current (recent) expansion. However, where in the past the Fed was "wrong," it was incorrect to the high side. For the past seven years, the Fed's outlook for economic growth and inflation proved overly optimistic. Now the Fed is being criticized for not raising its outlook for growth and inflation from levels which have proved too optimistic. Maybe the Fed's outlook will be proved (mostly) correct, if fiscal policy delivers.

Many market participants had hoped the Fed would hint at the possibility of a March Fed Funds Rate hike. Although my base case for the next Fed Funds Rate hike is June of this year, I would not be surprised if the Fed tightened in March. That is almost certainly off the table as the time for the Fed to ease the markets into another hike is running short. However, Fed Chair Yellen testifies before Congress, in what was formerly known as Humphrey-Hawkins testimony, on February 14th. I do not expect the event to be a lovefest for our beleaguered Fed Chair, but it would give her an opportunity to allude to the possibility of a March Fed Funds Rate hike, four weeks prior to the March FOMC meeting, on the Ides of March.

A funny thing happened to the yield curve, following yesterday's FOMC rate decisions. Following the dovish tone of the FOMC statement, the yield curve steepened, with short-term interest rates falling (pricing in a slower pace of Fed tightening) and long-term yields edging modestly higher (also pricing in a slower pace of Fed, which is less anti-inflationary). This was not a surprising response, for me, but it seemed to confuse some fixed income market commentators. As I have stated before, when Fed policy/policy expectations and economic data are pro-inflationary, the yield curve tends to steepen. When Fed policy/policy expectations and economic data are anti-inflationary, the yield curve tends to flatten.

Today's economic data, while not troubling, indicated that the surge in economic performance in Q3 2016 was probably due, in part, to a rebound (catch-up) from three preceding sub-par quarters for GDP. Nonfarm Productivity data indicate that U.S. productivity growth fell to 1.3%, in Q4 2016, from an upwardly-revised 3.5% (up from 3.1%). However, Nonfarm Productivity declined from Q4 2015 through Q2 2016. Thus, the Q4 2016 print was still a "good" number, but not "as good" as the Q3 number. Unit Labor Costs rose 1.7% in Q4 2016. Although this was not as strong as the Street consensus estimate of 1.9%, it was a hefty increase from the 0.2% (down from an initial reading of 0.7%) in Q3 2016.

You might have noticed the inverse relationship between Unit Labor Costs and Nonfarm Productivity, during the past two quarters. This makes sense because as a business pays more for labor, it tends to become less productive and vice versa. Some point to the rise in Unit Labor Costs as inflationary, but it is increased productivity which tends to drive inflation and, more importantly growth. As such, today's data should be viewed as mildly less inflationary than the prior data. If the bond market believed this to be so, the UST yield curve should have flattened.

That is precisely what happened. Following a mild post-Fed steepening of the benchmark UST 2-year to 10-year curve, the curve flattened by about a basis point, after Thursday's economic data. Also helping to flatten the curve, is the decision by the BOE to hold the line on monetary policy, which sent some capital into U.S. Treasuries.

The Fed shrinking its balance sheet has become a hot topic in the media, as of late. I expect sell-side strategists and fixed income sales people to start banging on doors about how long-term UST yields will shoot higher when the Fed begins selling off its balance sheet. I have a few problems with this narrative.

1) The average maturity of the Fed's UST holdings is just over six years. This is one reason why the 5-year UST note yields tend to rise most dramatically, when the market perceives a more vigilant Fed. Thus, the impact the Fed might have to demand on the long end of the yield curve could prove moderate.

2) Former Fed Chair, Bernanke, and current Fed Chair, Yellen, have expressed a preference for letting the Fed's balance sheet shrink through the natural maturation of its bond holdings. This means that it is unlikely the UST market would be flooded with new supply from Fed selling.

3) Since "Operation Twist" (selling short-term bonds and buying long-term bonds), in 2011 and QE outright long-term bond purchases, in 2012, very few bonds have matured. This means that, although the Fed has been re-investing proceeds of its balance sheet, this has been primarily through investing interest payments. Thus the demand for U.S. Treasuries from the Fed is not quite as robust as many investors might believe.

4) The demand for bonds, including U.S. Treasuries, has been seemingly insatiable, with demand increasing with nearly every uptick in bond yields. Thus, although the initial announcement by the Fed that it will no longer reinvest proceeds could result in higher UST yields, I would expect income-oriented investors and actuarial investors (pensions, insurance companies, etc.) would pour money into USTs.

Where long-term rates go, in the foreseeable future, depends far more on inflation pressures and the strength (or lack thereof) of the U.S. dollar, more than on Fed asset purchases. The investor population has aged since the Fed ended new asset purchases at the end of 2014. This means that the number of potential bond buyers, who can replace Fed demand in the bond market, has increased, worldwide.