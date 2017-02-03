What The Collapse Of A Strip-Mall Staple Says About This Industry's Future

By Matthew Carr, Emerging Trends Strategist, The Oxford Club

Earlier this week, an old acquaintance posted on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that a record store we used to frequent was closing its doors.

The post read, “SO SAD!” The words were accompanied by a frowny face emoticon.

I was shocked. Not by the fact that the store was closing its final location... but that it was still in business. I thought it had been shut down years ago.

The record store’s parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2003. Prior to then, it had been closing locations since the mid-1990s.

Smaller music store chains were largely killed off in the ‘90s due to the expansion of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS), Borders and a whole host of other retailers muscling their way into the business.

So when I read that Facebook post, I wasn’t sad. To the contrary, I say kudos to the store’s owners for surviving this long.

Big-box stores have killed all kinds of individual businesses. But what goes around comes around...

Today, big-box stores are struggling with overexpansion and ongoing pressure from online retail. Last month, we saw plenty of evidence that another type of retailer is going to see the same demise as the corner record store.

The brick-and-mortar video game shop.

The Rise and Fall of GameStop

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was spun off from Barnes & Noble back in 2002. (I grew up with its predecessors Babbage’s and EB Games.) It quickly became a strip-mall staple.

But GameStop’s business model is quickly growing outdated. If it doesn’t adapt, it’s going to join the other lambs heading to slaughter in the rapidly changing video game industry.

I grew up playing video games. And, truth be told, I still play video games to this day.

As a Gen Xer, I’ve witnessed the rise and fall of many consoles: Atari, Sega, Neo Geo, PlayStation... I’ve watched Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) reinvent itself numerous times.

Today, as I said, there is a fundamental shift happening in the industry. And it will likely cause the collapse of businesses like GameStop.

I’m talking about e-commerce.

For the holiday season, GameStop reported that video game sales declined 22.8%. And pre-owned video game sales fell 7.9%.

Meanwhile, digital downloads are on the rise...

Record Digital Revenue

This trend was on display in Electronic Arts’ (NASDAQ:EA) third quarter report. Full-game digital downloads for consoles and PCs increased 82% year-over-year.

32% of all games it sells are digital downloads. That’s up from 20% during the company’s fiscal year 2015.

60% of Electronic Arts’ revenue now comes from digital sources - through subscriptions, selling extra content, full-game downloads and mobile.

The company is reporting record digital revenue. And it isn’t alone...

In its third-quarter release in November, Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) reported digital revenue had increased 114% year-over-year. It’s reporting record revenue all around because of the digital component to its business.

The company’s games have 500 million monthly players. In two years, its monthly active users have doubled because of games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch.

On top of this, digital accounts for 69% of its revenue. In fiscal year 2015, it represented 54%. Retail sales now represent a mere 25%.

So this is a transition that’s taking place very quickly. And it poses a major problem for a reseller like GameStop.

And you have to remember... consoles are more than just machines that play video games. Modern systems can stream TV, movies, music and even allow you to browse the internet.

It’s all part of the overall trend I described here on Tuesday - the connection of everyday devices and services to the web.

Even if you’re not excited about these advancements, you can rest assured that younger generations are. They’re embracing these changes and making them happen.

And every day, their numbers are increasing.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.