A Rising (Rate) Tide Lifts All (Inflationary) Boats

The Trump Card

Ok, I apologize for the oft-used cliche (especially in recent months), but I want to stress something right off the bat: President Trump and his stated policies, and the corporate world's reactions to them so far, are decidedly inflationary. Couple that development, with the Fed's continued policy of raising interest rates as the economy continues to grow amid ever stronger employment figures, and it appears that rates and inflation will continue their rise together. Economists the world over have been expecting rampant inflation for years now, but the proliferation of easy monetary policy in every developed nation, seems to have actually stayed that eventuality... until now. The reason being, is that monetary value is all relative, and while the Fed pumped trillions of dollars into the U.S. economy, Europe, and Japan all did the same thing, essentially, meaning that by comparison, the U.S., with at least positive interest rates (as opposed to temporarily negative rates in parts of Europe), was more inflationary and experienced stronger, though still tepid growth. The U.S. Dollar Index, as a result, experienced a resurgence against its developed world peers, and pointed to stronger relative growth and slightly more austere measures in America.

Now, companies are hiring at a decent clip again, the President is calling on a resurgence in American manufacturing and even suggesting revisions to existing trade deals with other nations. Combine that with the hoards of cash sloshing around the system finally beginning to be employed by American companies for hiring and expansion, and it appears that real inflation above 3% is likely on the horizon, as the Fed likely plays catch up, slowly initiating rate hikes to tighten the money supply and quell that very inflation. The problem is, there is so much money awash in the system already, inflationary pressures are absolutely inevitable once solid GDP growth and a tightening labor market conspire to raise consumer prices. That, along with buoyed corporate confidence in such growth and friendly regulatory and fiscal (specifically tax) policies will likely lead to a virtuous cycle of growth, again only bolstering the likelihood of rising inflation and subsequent interest rate hikes.

So, amid that backdrop, what is a bond or even a stock investor to do? Bonds, long a haven during the period of rock-bottom interest rates, are now suffering with the inexorable rise in those same rates, and most stocks seem fairly stretched in valuation already; so where can a savvy investor turn to make money without taking on too much unnecessary risk? Before I answer that question, let's carefully consider which are the investments to avoid.

Investments to Avoid

While equities in general, and dividend stocks in particular, are usually seen as great inflation hedges, we are in a peculiar market environment, where stock valuations are very high, and dividend-payers are trading at nearly unprecedented premiums, after years of bond investors flooding into such securities in search of viable alternatives to fixed income. While dividend stocks may have served as good proxies or alternatives to bonds in some regards over the last few years, they have, unfortunately been bid up too high to be sustainable, in most cases. I would personally avoid utility stocks and REITs in particular, at least for a while, until valuations come more in line with reality. Utility stocks, in particular, are usually hard-hit during times of rising rates, as they are typically highly-leveraged entities, and their refinancing costs begin to weigh on earnings. Also, generally seen as one of the more conservative sectors in the stock market, utilities have seen a flood of bond investors pouring money into such stocks, bringing many valuations far higher than normal. Downward pressure on earnings along with multiple (P/E) compression is likely to hit utility investors hard, and that process has already begun in many cases. As for REITs, the issue there is that equity premiums are simply too high right now, and need to come down, thanks again to the aforementioned use of the asset class as a replacement/alternative for fixed income. Another issue is that REITs often lag behind consumer staples stocks in passing on costs to consumers/clients, as rental agreements are often locked in for multi-year deals. So, earnings will lag behind any rate increases for some time.

Long-term bonds are probably the most obvious investments to avoid, due to their longer duration, which leads to higher volatility and thus, greater losses during periods of rising rates. As a general rule of thumb, the % change in interest rates can be multiplied by the duration, to derive the % change in price of a bond. So, say rates increase 2%, that means a bond with a duration of 10 will lose 20% of its value. This is a simple but powerful illustration to show how much risk long-term bonds actually represent.

Another set of investments to avoid, in my personal opinion, are insurance-oriented stocks and bond-centric asset managers. This has largely to do with the large portfolios of bonds inherent in these firms' asset mix, and the deleterious effects rising rates will have on those assets. So, essentially, such companies are likely to see book value begin to suffer as their balance sheets become a bit weaker. Asset managers (focused on bonds), will also experience some fee-compression, as smaller portfolios will produce smaller AUM fees, affecting the firms' overall bottom line.

Finally, I would strongly advise investors to stay away from highly-leveraged ETFs and CEFs (closed-end funds). The main reason here being that, as rates rise, these funds' costs will rise as well, taking away from shareholder returns, and in the case of CEFs, adversely affecting overall portfolio value and likely leading to greater discounts to NAV (net asset value). I don't want to get into the weeds too much, and there are exceptions here, particularly with ETFs, but for simplicity's sake, I just advise against heavily-leveraged investments of almost any sort in a rising rate environment.

Investments and Strategies to Utilize

Well, we've covered what investments NOT to buy, given the their increased risk profiles. Are there actually any investments that benefit from rising rates and inflation? Absolutely. One of the simplest and smartest investments you can make is in I-Bonds, at least as an inflationary hedge for a portion of your money (investors are only allowed to purchase $10,000 worth of U.S. Savings Bonds in a given year, however). One great thing about these 30-year instruments, is that they are totally tax-deferred, which is a highly valuable, and often ignored benefit. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (or T.I.P.S.) are next on the list. They function somewhat differently than I-Bonds, but both protect against the ravages of inflation nicely. I'd advise buying TIPS directly through the Treasury at (Treasury.gov), but there are open TIPS mutual funds, if you prefer that for convenience's sake. While a bit more risky due to their low credit quality, floating-rate securities are another investment you may want to consider adding to your portfolio.

While we have gone over some fixed income instruments worth considering, how about an actual strategy? I think laddering bonds or CDs, to take advantage of rising rates is almost a foregone conclusion, and am advising my clients do the same right now. Certainly, interest rates overall are still quite low, but putting different buckets of money in staggered maturities of bonds or CDs, where one comes due every year, not only provides some liquidity, it also allows one to continue purchasing new higher-rate, long-term instruments. Let's use an example. Say you purchase a 1,2,3,4,and 5-year CD with rates of 1,2,3,4, and 5%, respectively (for simplicity's sake). In year 2, when the 1-year CD matures, you then use that same cash to purchase another 5-year CD, which now has a 6% rate (as rates have risen over the last year). Eventually, continuing this process, you accumulate 5 different 5-year CDs, with an average rate above well above 5%, and yet your duration remains the same as your original investment, because a CD is still coming due each year. I highly recommend employing this strategy, but you need to be selective about how you do it. Some CDs are better than others, just as some bonds are more suited to this strategy than others. You have to be very selective.

Finally, for those who are still interested in long-term equity plays, the two sectors I'd focus on the most would be consumer staples and banking stocks. Consumer staples stocks tend to keep pace with inflation well as they companies simply pass on the rise in costs directly onto consumers. Banks, meanwhile, do better as rates increase, because the spread on the money they lend vs. the money they borrow widens, thus increasing profit margins and earnings. Below, I'll provide a list of stocks I think would be worth a hard look:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Proctor and Gamble (NYSE:PG), Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K), Coco Cola (NYSE:KO), Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Three M Corp. (NYSE:MMM), Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B).

What to Conclude

So, to sum up, it would be wise, in a period where rates and inflation are both likely to continue a gradual ascent, to steer clear of most fixed income securities and companies that rely heavily on the debt markets to grease their operations. Of course, one has to take things on a case by case basis, but this is a general primer sort of article from which to draw some general conclusions for further individual analysis. To reiterate, I'd avoid most utility stocks and REITs, long-term bonds, insurance company stocks, bond-centric asset managers, and heavily-leveraged ETFs and CEFs. As for investments to consider adding to protect from inflation/rates, I'd look into I-Bonds, TIPS, floating-rate securities, certain dividend paying stocks, consumer staples stocks, banking stocks, and employing a CD or bond ladder. I hope that this article proves helpful in the coming months and years to you, and that at the very least, I've driven home the importance of keeping an eye on interest rates and inflation, if you want your portfolio to safely navigate the rougher seas ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I think this is a particularly timely article, and can be of great help to investors looking to protect their portfolios from rising rates/inflation. I did not select the "fast track" method of publication, since these are longer-term macro events, but I do think that the content is particularly actionable for investors.