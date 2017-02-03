At 12.5% Discount To NAV, Source Capital May Be Attractive To Investors Seeking A Balanced Fund

Investors seeking a "one-stop" portfolio solution may wish to look at Source Capital Inc (NYSE:SOR) while it is on sale. SOR is a closed end fund, meaning that its shares trade like a common stock, but the underlying portfolio is comprised of a balanced mix of large cap stocks and high quality, short maturity bonds. Oh, and it's selling at a 12.5% discount to its underlying (NYSE:NAV) value.

SOR changed its investment strategy in December 2015 (details in this post), so its current track record is really too short to be meaningful. Potential investors should completely disregard the longer term performance measures, as those figures reflect a 100% mid-cap equity strategy (that was highly successful) under a prior manager.

As of December 31, 2016, SOR's portfolio was made up of 57% Stocks, 37% Bonds, and 6% Cash. The stock portion of the portfolio is comprised of 28 large cap names, while the bond portfolio spans 207 issues with 86% of the bond holding rated A or better (79% rated AAA). The effective maturity of the bond portfolio is 2.0 years with an effective duration of 1.3 years which should mitigate much of the risk of increasing interest rates.

The largest holdings in the stock portfolio at 12/31/16 were Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL), American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Aon PLC (NYSE:AON), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL), and American Express (NYSE:AXP).

As of mid-day on Thursday, February 2, 2017, SOR shares are quoted at $36.67/shr, a 12.47% discount to their $41.85 closing NAV the night before. According to Morningstar, SOR shares have traded at an average discount to NAV of 10.59% over the past six months, so the current discount is wider than the recent trading trends. The funds September 2016 quarterly commentary included a note that, "Source Capital is authorized to make open-market repurchases of its common stock of up to 10% of the Fund's outstanding shares at such times as the Fund's shares trade at a greater than 10% discount to the Fund's net asset value, when in FPA's [management's] judgment such repurchases would benefit shareholders…", so investors can have some expectation that management will not let the market price fall too far below the NAV.

SOR makes quarterly distributions. The 4th quarter distribution was $0.35, comprised of $0.0109 income and $0.3391 long term capital gains. Potential investors should not simply assume a $0.35 quarterly distribution and presume that SOR will provide a 3.8% annual yield. SOR's 12/31/16 fact sheet indicates a 2.6% yield to worst on the fixed income portfolio and of the fund's top ten stock holdings, only UTX, MSFT, and CSCO are currently yielding more than 2%. Simply using the weighted average yield of the bond portfolio and the top stock holdings identified, I calculated an expected portfolio yield of about 2.2%. Management expenses of 0.85% are not outrageous for an actively managed balanced or blended fund, but are significantly more than passive index funds.

For investors seeking an actively managed, balanced fund, SOR shares may be attractive while they are priced at a 12.5% discount to NAV, but don't be fooled by the historic track record or past distributions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.