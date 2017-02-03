Cooper Tire & Rubber Returns Capital To Shareholders

Welcome. In this article we'll measure the results of two big tire companies and I'll discuss why Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) looks like a better investment choice than Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT).

Today's oil prices have contributed to improved profit margins at Cooper Tire & Rubber, who is presently experiencing all-time high gross profit margins. Share buybacks by the company have shrunk total shares outstanding by 18.1% since 2014.

Tire manufacturing margins have improved in part because of lower oil prices since 2014. Since this may be a temporary benefit of the business operation pushing extra cash into management's hands. I think its wise management is returning cash to shareholders via buybacks while the opportunity presents itself.

It looks like Goodyear Tire & Rubber is not as well positioned to return capital to shareholders. I can tell because buybacks have clocked in at a much slower pace there despite their operating results also benefiting from diminished oil price inputs.

Overall, it looks like CTB is the superior investment prospect of the two choices here. The company's share price is more robust than GT's thanks to the more rapidly shrinking shares outstanding. $200 million more buybacks were authorized by CTB's Board in February 2016 and it appears the company is well positioned to continued buying back shares if it pleases.

Meanwhile GT has not shown the same capability or willingness to return capital to shareholders and appears to have had tremendous difficulty accumulating free cash flow. During 2011-2015 GT's FCF adds up to a pitiable -$468M.

Much smaller CTB has generated aggregate FCF of $601M during the same period of time.

Overall CTB is putting up better operating performance results and has the cash to back it up as indicated by share buybacks.

Takeaway

Investors, it looks like CTB's price level will be less fragile to a return to expensive oil and tighter gross margins. It looks like CTB is operating at a lower cost compared to GT. If CTB can surprise with growth which doesn't cause profit margins to shrink, there is more positive convexity in the stock's price.

CTB is the more robust investment compared to GT and I rate CTB hold. GT is a sell.

Appendix:

Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts

FI DCF Model

CTB FCF Analysis

Goodyear Tire & Rubber

GT Chart

FI DCF Model

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article.

