Johnson & Johnson: The Likely Dividend Increase In May Is A Good Reason To Step In And Buy

The stock is a buy at the current price, even more so when factoring in the likely dividend increase.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a consumer staples company that is a Dividend Champion. At the current market price, before the dividend increase announcement for the May dividend, the stock is a buy for dividend growth investors.

What were my concerns from last time?

I last wrote about JNJ here. I thought the price at the time made it a reasonable buy given its excellent dividend history. My concerns mostly centered on sales in Latin America and, to a lesser extent, Europe. I was also hoping to see better growth in the Medical Devices category, so I will be looking for better numbers from that segment in the new earnings report. I also would like to see that management made an effort in the Consumer Goods segment to halt the decline there. That might be a tough task which won't be helped by the strong dollar.

With the next earnings report I will want to see guidance for next year. I will also want to see how the company is improving sales in Latin America and Europe and with the Medical Devices segment. I expect an announcement of a dividend increase to come in May or so, so guidance on the dividend for next year would be nice to see as well.

What new information do we have?

Before looking at the earnings report, a couple of articles on SA about JNJ caught my eye. Each article (and its author) has a different perspective on JNJ and what it has been doing lately. The authors offer very different suggestions on how to respond to the earnings report.

The first article, by Stone Fox Capital, is very disappointed by the earnings report and sees no reason to buy any shares. The pace of buybacks seems to be a major concern, as well as what that pace might say about how management views valuation. From my perspective, I am quite happy that while the price was elevated, buybacks were limited. I don't see buybacks as a direct benefit to me, so I certainly want them used sparingly when the price is high. I don't see the failure of management to direct more funds to share buybacks as a negative.

The next article that caught my attention was written by Nicholas Ward. Nicholas and I have similar perspectives. I want the dividend, and I like that a hike in the dividend is expected in May. From his article, I see that he too has calculated out what he expects for a dividend increase rate for the near future. He predicts a 5-7% DGR going forward, and I agree with him that between the payout ratio and expected earnings growth, such a rate of increase is easily supported. Nicholas also points out that the Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOF) acquisition needs to be monitored going forward, as it is such a large purchase.

Here are the slides from the latest JNJ earnings report. I will include the slides that address the issues I am monitoring below.

The slide presents the sales figures for both Q4 and the full year. I have been critical of companies that get a large portion of their sales from the US not being able to grow those sales, so I liked that JNJ grew those sales for both the quarter and the year. Since international sales represent nearly half of total sales, I am a bit concerned that the company didn't manage to grow them. That the decline in sales was mostly due to currency issues lessens my concern somewhat.

The growth in the Medical Device segment was even more disappointing than in 3Q. I can understand with the current lawsuits that hip sales might be depressed, but don't understand the big loss in knees or spinal items. Hopefully, the new knee product will help increase sales there, but this area still is a concern. I am also concerned with the decline in the general surgery area. FDA approval on two items, along with an acquisition of technologies for spinal fusion, should help the Medical Device segment going forward.

I very much like to see that management has the same concerns as I do. Since I see that the growth in the Medical Device segment hasn't been as robust as I'd like, I am glad to see that management has a plan to increase that growth. I especially like to see that management has more product launches planned, as from the 4Q slide, it looked like new product launches helped increase sales.

I was looking to see a breakout of the Latin American and European markets, but didn't see it. The weakness in the International market is likely due to issues in Latin America and Europe. Venezuela is certainly an issue. I wanted to see something about Actelion, but it is likely that is just too new at this point to have an impact.

Generally, this is a positive report if I include the information from the other two SA articles. I don't see any red flags, nor do things look too perfect. Now I will want to see what impact this has on my calculations of the value of the dividend stream.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

Looking at the CCC List, I can see that the lowest DGR rate for JNJ is the 3-year DGR value of 6.7%. Using the current dividend of $2.80 and all other parameters set to my usual values, I get a present value for the dividend stream of about $114. With the current market price being around $113, that makes JNJ a buy.

However, I am a dividend growth investor and expect the dividends of the companies I buy to increase. And JNJ is scheduled to increase its dividend in May. If, as Nicholas Ward predicts, the company increases the dividend by the same amount it did last year - $0.05 a quarter - how will that impact the value of its dividend stream?

Now, nothing is certain (well, other than death and taxes), but I think Nicholas has made a reasonable prediction. It's a lower percentage increase than last time, but not significantly so, and well within what JNJ can afford to pay. Notice how even that fairly modest increase in dividends increases the value of the dividend stream? That predicted increase in dividends makes the current price look even better. Between the current dividend and a reasonable estimate of what the increase will be, I think JNJ is a good buy at this time.

Can options help?

On the call side, only the April expiration date has a reasonable premium on the $120 strike price. With that, one could write a covered call and collect a premium that is about the same as the dividend. However, the $120 price is still a bit less than what I see as the value of the stock (especially in April, by which time the company will have announced what the dividend increase will be), so I don't see getting around $0.80 as worth the risk of losing the shares just as the dividend it pays goes up.

On the put side, I see it as a good bet to write a $113 put for the February 17th expiration date. Nearly $1 in premium is more than worth it to wait 15 days, and still leaves plenty of time to buy JNJ before the dividend announcement.

What to look at going forward?

Going forward, I want to see more details on various geographic segments. Particularly, I want information on Latin America, especially Venezuela, and Europe. It looks like the modest decline in sales from the international market was due to currency issues, so I will want to see what the company is doing about that.

JNJ has a plan to increase growth in the Medical Devices segment, so going forward I will want to see how that develops. In particular, it seems to me that it is depending on new product launches, so I will want to see numbers on how each of those launches impacted sales and profits.

The next big thing I will be looking for from JNJ is the dividend increase announcement. I want at least a nickel more a quarter, and would be even happier with more. I think it would be a very bad sign if the increase came in at less than a nickel, as it looks to me like the company can easily support such an increase with sales and earnings as they are now reported.

Conclusion

JNJ is now selling at a reasonable price, even pretty good if it does increase the dividend to $0.85 a quarter. It is not in "back up the truck" territory, but it's reasonably priced. Dividend growth investors could do well to add more shares of this Dividend Champion to their portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.