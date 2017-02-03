Cooper Tire & Rubber: Revisiting An Old Favorite

One of the first companies I ever invested in professionally was Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB). After seeing a wild ride lower, I sold my stake in the firm at a slight premium only to have shares continue rising over the following year, a lesson I learned about the importance of patience. Seeing as how a long time has passed since I last looked at the firm, I decided that it would be a good idea to dig in not only to see the firm's operational performance but, rather, to focus on one key area of growth for the business that will have, for better or worse, a significant impact on the enterprise operationally, as well as on the value shareholders get for what they put into the company.

An international company

Though it may be tempting to think of Cooper as a domestic company (and it does get the majority of its sales from its Americas segment), the firm is truly international in scope and is trying its best to continue growth in international markets. This comes after a divestiture of its China-based joint venture in 2014, which sent revenue in its Chinese operations down from $635.63 million that year to just $126.67 million in 2015.

That said, Cooper has remained dedicated to growth, especially in that key market, with the completion of its acquisition early last month of China-based Qingdao Ge Rui Da Rubber. The firm bought, in exchange for approximately $89 million, a 65% stake in the business, which is capable of producing up to 3 million truck and bus radial tires per year. Interestingly, management also made clear a couple of times that the facility is capable of producing passenger car tires as well, and the extra land the facility is on gives Cooper the chance to grow the operations without much trouble from an asset purchase perspective.

In fact, its International operations as a whole has been the only bright spot from a volume angle last year. During the first three quarters of 2016, the firm saw volume growth of 0.6% in this segment. This is far from great in my opinion, but when you consider that volume actually contracted by 0.8% in its Americas segment during the same timeframe, there's not too much to complain about on this front. Despite this mixed performance, though, the firm's operating margin has improved, growing from 11.5% of sales to 13.1%. This can be seen in the image below.

*Taken from Cooper

Beyond just historical performance, though, the company also believes that growth prospects internationally, particularly in China it seems, are attractive. Don't believe me? Look at the image below. What you can see here is that, if Cooper is correct in its assessment of these markets, the firm can expect annualized growth rates in units sold in China of around 7.6% per year between 2015 and 2020, which would take total units in the country from 307 million units to 442 million. The highest area of growth here is likely to be its replacement units, which management pegged to be at a rate of 9% per year but even original equipment units should grow at a rate of about 6% per year.

*Taken from Cooper

For investors used to looking at high-growth businesses, this may not seem all that appealing but compared to growth prospects for places like the US & Canada, Western Europe, and Latin America, this growth is strong. In the US & Canada growth should be about 1% per year, while in Western Europe we're looking at a little more with a rate of about 1.4% (the fact that Western Europe can be expected to grow faster than the US & Canada surprises me), but even Latin America, with growth of 4.7% per year, driven by a 6% increase in original equipment and a 4% increase in replacement units, the unit growth prospects are weaker than they are in China.

Some headwinds to keep in mind

Overall, I like what I'm seeing with Cooper but investors who decide to buy into the firm should keep a few thoughts in mind. First, it is my opinion that China is currently in the midst of the largest housing bubble in the history of the world, something that, if it were to pop (and it hasn't yet), instead of the country being able to outgrow it, there could be significant harm to Cooper. Thankfully, its presence is not as large as it was back in 2014, so this hit wouldn't be as devastating as if the bubble had burst a couple of years back, but it would still be painful.

The second negative to keep in mind is that its International segment, as a whole, isn't all that profitable. If, for instance, you were to look at Cooper's segment operating income for the first three quarters of last year, its International operations generated a segment operating income margin of just 1.4%. This compares very unfavorably to its Americas segment, which boasted a margin of 17%. Now, there are two ways to think about this.

The first is that this is and could continue to be a drag on Cooper but the second (but probably long-term) perspective is that the company is willing to forego profits today in order to grow in such a large market. In a world where China's economy happens to not tank, this could be meaningful. After all, total car sales in December of last year came in at 2.76 million units, a 17.1% increase over the same month last year, while year-to-date sales were up 15.9% year-over-year (compared to 5.9% a year earlier). It remains to be seen what will happen this year but some analysts believe that growth will come down to 4.6%.

There is one last headwind that investors in Cooper should keep in mind; wildly-fluctuating commodity prices. Cooper is impacted in positive and negative ways by fluctuations in a number of commodities but one of the biggest, if not the biggest, for the firm is rubber but it is affected by a wide range of commodities. As you can see in the graph below, management's index has been on a general downtrend for a few years now but this picture began changing in mid-2016 and is likely to continue rising. This could be temporary but if it's not, then Cooper could be adversely impacted. If the company has to dish out more money for raw materials and if it is unable to recoup these costs by increasing how much it charges its customers, then its margins could be hit. On the other hand, management has also warned in the past that if commodity prices move down too much and they can't lower their own prices accordingly (due to contracts with suppliers at fixed prices) then they could be hurt as well.

*Taken from Cooper

Takeaway

Looking back at Cooper, I must say that I'm impressed with management's continued desire to transform the business. Surely, with a growth-oriented strategy and a concentration on margins, it's hard to go wrong and if the company is correct about its ability to grow meaningfully in key regions, then this will end up bullish for investors. That said, there are some downsides that investors need to be cognizant of. With uncertainty coming from China, rising raw material prices, and already-low margins in some of its operations, investors should carefully weigh their risks relative to their reward prospects before jumping in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.