Magna International: Good Entry Point

I like finding companies that are doing much better than other business whose stocks trade at a heftier premium, and I think I've found such a company in Magna (NYSE:MGA).

The shares are trading at a ridiculously cheap valuation relative to the inherent value here. In the fully relativistic game of investing, faced with limited capital, we're much better buying a company like this one sale, rather than some of the media darlings that trade for nosebleed valuations. I recommend buying shares of Magna and I outline my reasoning below.

Financial Statement Analysis

There are some things that leap out at me when I review the financial statements since 2011. Immediately, obvious is the fact that the 9 months ended September 2016 were much better than the same period in 2015. Revenue, operating income and net income were up across the board. In addition, the company has the ability to maintain net income in the face of a slowdown in revenue. This is evidenced by the fact that revenue declined from 2013 to 2014, and then again from 2014 to 2015, but in spite of this, net income grew at a CAGR of just over 9%. This is a sign that a company can cut costs at a faster rate than revenue slowdowns to continue to deliver to shareholders.

The Capital Structure

Not everything is fantastic about this company, obviously, and in particular, the debt level here is troublesome to me. Since 2014, the company has raised approximately $2.3 billion of net new debt. The silver lining is the fact that 90.4% of this debt isn't due until after 2020, so there is no immediate concern. That said, it would be good to see the company start to aggressively pay down some of this debt.

Shareholder Friendly Management

During the time the debt levels have exploded, it should be said that the company has returned about $10.2 billion to shareholders in that time, $2.5 billion from share buybacks and $7.6 billion in dividends. This is an indication that management is obviously shareholder friendly. Additionally, the company is conservative enough to obviate the need to worry about dividend sustainability. For instance, the dividend to net income ratio has traditionally floated around the mid-teens. There's not much risk of a dividend cut in my view, and possibly an opportunity for it to grow.

The Stock

The most compelling thing about this investment possibility is the stock, trading at a massive discount to the overall market. Like any massive value play, there's a reason for the cheapness, and in this case it is likely the Trump Presidency. Interestingly enough, the same publication posted a bullish view on Magna, suggesting that, in the short term at least, the impact of Trump's presidency here is anyone's guess .

Most relevant to me is the fact that the company trades at an approximate 68% discount to the market. Is there a chance that the President's rhetoric will translate into action? Absolutely. Is it possible that Canada is not a target of Trump's rhetoric, given that about 10 million U.S. jobs in 35 states rely on trade with Canada, the United States' largest trading partner? Also possible. At the moment, the share price suggests that the market has already priced in the (admittedly possible) worst case scenario for Magna and that is premature in my view. Donald Trump is a consummate negotiator, and it is therefore unwise to react based on his initial rhetoric.

Technical Snapshot

On the daily chart MGA has formed a seven week Bull Flag Pattern similar to one that had formed back in October 2016. The bullish breakout from the October Bull Flag propelled the stock to a 18% gain over a three week period. We believe that a bullish breakout from the current Bull Flag is imminent and will propel the stock to the $49.00 level over the next three months.

If you've read any of our previous articles you will know that we prefer to anticipate technical breakouts if the fundamentals for the company support the charts. In anticipation of a MGA bullish breakout, today we will purchase the MGA 16JUN17 Call Options which will provide us with approximately 8x leverage for our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $42.00.

For investors in the shares we recommend holding for three months or $49.00, whichever comes first.

Conclusion

In my view the immediate future of Magna is less important than the demonstrated ability to deliver value to shareholders over the long term. Although the company is cyclical, anyone buying now will have an excellent entry point. The debt levels are high, but most of that is due after 2020, and, perhaps most importantly, management seems very shareholder focused, in good or bad times. In my view, this is a screaming buy for investors who have the stomach to look past the short term political rhetoric that must at some point abate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MGA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.