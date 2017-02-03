Snap, Facebook And Twitter: How The Social Media Giants Stack Up

Snap's (Private:CHAT) highly anticipated IPO filing has hit, and its $3 billion deal size is larger than every 2016 tech IPO combined.

The social media juggernaut is on track to price in early March. Snap's rumored $25 billion valuation will hinge on investors' confidence that it can follow in the path of its largest rival, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), while avoiding the pitfalls that plagued Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). With the benefit of hindsight, we examine how Snap stacks up to Facebook and Twitter at the time of their IPOs and today.

At the time of their IPOs, Facebook was by far the largest, but also the slowest growing, as it was the furthest along in its monetization ramp and was the only one with a positive operating profit. Snap is growing the fastest, but has paid the most for that growth, coming in with the lowest margins of the three (-109% operating margin). It is estimated to come at a higher premium than the others and slightly above Twitter's valuation.

Since their IPOs, Facebook has seen an explosion in user base, with revenue and profitability following suit, while Twitter has stagnated and halved its value. Snap, newly rebranded as a camera company, will have to meet high expectations to meet to please investors in the time to come.

Snap is hoping its estimated 2017 sales of $1 billion (150% growth) will be enough to justify its $25 billion price tag. The company will be asking investors to overlook its current unprofitability and will be highlighting its strong user engagement and popularity with the younger demographic. Facebook's introduction of Instagram Stories seeks to siphon away some of Snap's signature features. While Facebook is trying to copy Snap's products, if Snap can match Facebook's meteoric rise ahead of its 2012 IPO, it could reach Facebook's size at IPO in three years.