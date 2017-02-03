Wall Street Breakfast: The Unraveling Of Dodd-Frank

Stocks

Amazon shares fell 3.5% after hours on disappointing operating profit guidance for the current quarter due to costly investments into video and warehouses. "The story is an investment story," CFO Brian Olsavsky said on a conference call, noting "stepped-up" spending levels have continued into 2017. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud computing division saw revenue jump 47% to $3.5B; however, that still missed expectations.

Apple will begin assembling iPhones in India by the end of April, heightening its focus on the world's fastest-growing major smartphone market. The tech giant tapped Taiwan's Wistron Corp. (OTC:WICOF) to put together its phones in the tech capital of Bangalore, Karnataka, said Priyank Kharge, the state's IT minister. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook also announced on an earnings call this week that India is "the place to be."

Bowing to heated political pressure, UBER CEO Travis Kalanick has pulled himself off of the president's advisory council. "Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement," he said, "but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that." Kalanick had already faced plenty of criticism, and the #DeleteUber campaign pressed even harder after Trump's immigration order late last week.

Nordstrom won't be selling Ivanka Trump's merchandise in its stores for the spring season, but the department store denied any political motivation or connection with anti-Trump activist group called "Grab Your Wallet." "Each year we cut about 10% [of brands] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount," Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) said. "In this case, based on the brand's performance we've decided not to buy it for this season."

Leading U.S. exporters have launched an "American Made Coalition" in support of a House Republican plan for a "border adjustment" tax on all imports. It includes more than 25 companies, like General Electric (NYSE:GE), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL). "American workers and businesses are not competing today on a level playing field with foreign competitors because of an outdated and unfair tax system," said a spokesperson for the group.

Following a likely exit in the U.S., Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) plans to withdraw from its lead role in projects to build nuclear plants in Britain and India as it wrestles with an imminent multi-billion dollar writedown. Such a move would leave its Westinghouse unit focused on the much narrower field of nuclear reactors and services, rather than civil engineering for nuclear power plants or their construction.

Honda has lifted its annual profit forecast for the second time in as many quarters due to cost-cutting and the impact of a weakening yen, while sales in China remained strong. Japan's third-largest automaker said it expected net profit for the year through March at ¥545B ($4.82B), up from previous guidance upgraded in November, and 58.2% more than a year earlier. HMC +1.1% premarket.

CEOs of the three largest U.S. airlines have asked to meet with Secretary of State Tillerson to discuss allegations that Gulf states are unfairly subsidizing their carriers, driving down prices and crowding out competition on key routes. The leaders of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), United Continental (NYSE:UAL) and Delta (NYSE:DAL) asked for the meeting in a letter posted on the website of the U.S. airlines-backed Partnership for Open & Fair Skies.

Oh Snap! Snap (Private:CHAT) has officially filed to go public, looking to raise up to $3B, but warned it may never achieve or maintain profitability as it outlined a loss of over $500M for 2016. Founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy own about 20% each and said they plan to be the first public offering in the U.S. to issue only non-voting shares, meaning they will control all stockholder decisions.

Super Bowl 51 will bring the country to a standstill Sunday night, but lots of money will have already moved around. This year the cost of a 30-second spot exceeds $5M, more than double what it was 10 years ago, while viewers are expected to spend an average of $75 on food, décor and team apparel, according to the National Retail Federation. The Super Bowl is also traditionally the most bet-upon sporting event of the year. Related tickers: NKE, UAA, DKS, BBY, BUD, DEO, KO, PEP, DPS