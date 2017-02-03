An Investment, Rather Than Political, View Of Trump's Rhetoric

I think they will get done, maybe by Trump, maybe not, but some time by somebody.

I’m not a political pundit, but economic data suggests he’s onto things that really do need to be fixed.

THIS IS A REPRINT OF AN ARTICLE INITIALLY PUBLISHED ON FORBES.COM

President Trump's inaugural address painted a dark picture of U.S. society and has served as an enormous catalyst for political commentators of every stripe. Regardless of what you think of the man, his agenda, or his initial on-the-job actions, Federal Reserve Economic Data (the FRED database) suggest there is a reality underneath his assessment of the economic situation on Main Street. Use of the Portfolio123.com screener suggests there is also an investment angle.

FRED Speaks

We'll start with a state of affairs that seems to contradict Trump's vision, an unemployment rate that came way down during the Obama years.

Figure 1

Notice, though, that it came down from a very inflated recessionary level, a peak that had been associated with the chaos of the 2008 financial crisis. Big drops in unemployment after such peaks is life and business as usual, not an accomplishment.

Unemployment is a big headline data-point, but it does not necessarily present as clear a picture as we need. One troubling thing we see in Figure 1 is the trend of rising bottoms. If you were doing technical analysis on a stock-price chart, you might see that as a bullish indication. But if we're looking at an unemployment graph, a long-term uptrend is something we most definitely do not want to see.

Note, too, that unemployment is a statistic that depicts the percentage of people who want jobs who don't have them. Figure 2 supplements that in an important way. It depicts those who are not counted as part of the labor force, but want to be in it.

Figure 2

Here, too, we see a big post-recessionary decline. But the pattern of rising bottoms is much more pronounced - and troublingly so.

How many jobs is our economy generating/losing? I don't know. But I do conclude, from Figures 1 and 2, that the number is below where we want it to be. While these charts by themselves don't tell us whether this is due to a shortage of new jobs, an excess of eliminated jobs or (and I suspect most likely) a combination, it backs up Trump's view that the employment situation is not adequate and probably suggests why so many traditionally-Democrat-leaning voters preferred Trump's message.

But there's more.

Figure 3 shows, not where John and Jane Doe are getting their money but whether and to what extent they're spending it (which is critical to our economic health because the worker from 9 to 5 is the customer from 5 till 9 and if the customer cannot or is not spending, the worker's company will likely be suffering and may eventually jettison said worker).

The formal name for the series is Personal Consumption Expenditures and the graph tracks year-to-year rates of percentage change.

Figure 3

Don't obsess on the plunge in 2008. It happened. It stunk. But it is not the main story. The bigger issue is the big trend of significant deceleration since Jimmy Carter left the White House.

That's bad - really, really bad. The consumer is the initiator of economic activity (and about two-thirds of GDP) so deterioration in this sector is a problem that must be solved, and that may have been the message of the 2016 election. As noted, the working class folks who sent a message to Washington are the same as those who are supposed to be consuming and driving our economy.

Figure 4 shows another problem, long-term deterioration in the rate of personal savings, although we do see some apparent effort at reversal in recent years.

Figure 4

You'd think if people were not saving, we'd see a lot in terms of personal consumption. But we don't.

Figure 5 holds a possible explanation as to why this is so. It's the portion of GDP that goes to individuals as wages, salary accruals and distributions.

Figure 5

That's awful. What would make it even worse would be if I were to juxtapose it against charts showing returns from investments in equities and fixed income.

Essentially, it, combined with what we saw earlier, supports the case Bernie Sanders had made, that while we prospered overall, John and Jane Doe were not benefiting. Bernie Sanders didn't get nominated for reasons I'll leave to political analysts (albeit with great trepidation since their job performance lately has been making weather forecasters, fortune tellers and active investors look good). But Trump was nominated and many on the bad end of these trends believed, rightly or wrongly, that he was saying what they need to hear.

And finally, there's Figure 6, my old favorite, which shows the pace at which money circulates and the way it hasn't merely been slowing but has, actually, been collapsing. I suggested back on 12/1/15 that this could be politically destabilizing and went back to it on 9/6/16. As we're now seeing, it was and is.

Figure 6

Investment Implications

I have no idea what's going to happen next in the world (and I actually admit that). But I'm sticking with my belief that however it happens (smoothly, painfully, chaotically, quickly, slowly, whatever) we're going to have to get the above-discussed trends to reverse. Maybe Trump will get it done dragging Congress along kicking and screaming. Maybe Congress will get it done dragging Trump along kicking and screaming. Maybe it will take a whole, or predominantly new cast of characters in the White House and/or Capitol Hill to get it done. I can't lay out the most likely scenario and I'm even more unable to pronounce when I factor in the global scene. But I do believe it will eventually get done and that for equity investors to do well long term, they will need significant exposure to stocks expected to do well when blue-state blue-collar John and Jane Doe are doing well, much the way investors needed meaningful tech- and productivity-oriented exposure in order to ride the mega trends back when the 1980s got going.

I created a simple Portfolio123.com model that focuses on most of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This is based on purchases consumers can easily choose to make or not make, as distinct from Consumer Staples, a generally low-risk "defensive" group of stocks that depend on affordable things consumers need in good times and bad

Within the Consumer discretionary sector, I focused on the following subgroups:

Automobiles and Components

Consumer Durables (big ticket items) and Apparel

Consumer Services (leisure type things and other services including for-profit education, a topic for another day)

Media (well, yeah . . . especially with a president who can be described as content with hands and feet)

Retail limited to distributors (the circulatory system of the entire retail eco-system) and internet retail; I left out traditional retail not necessarily because it's as bad as bears suggest but because it distracts from the investment case with the need to address a whole host of the topics

Beyond just identifying sectors, I limited consideration to the top 20 stocks as per a multifactor ranking protocol that has often served me well, one that combines Value, Quality and Momentum (an often-important sentiment gauge that picks up things that can't be reduced to numbers).

The idea here is to focus on good stocks (as per the ranking system I used) of companies in areas that should benefit if the above-discussed economic trends are altered for the better.

Despite the dismal everyday-person trends of the past, use of the ranking system still allowed such stocks to perform tolerably, as shown in a Portfolio123 backtest (that assumes the portfolio is refreshed every three months and deducts 0.25% per trade for assumed price slippage).

Figure 7

Here's where the past performance doesn't determine the future lingo might work to our benefit. As noted in Figures 1-6, the past, the sample period covered by the test, was an unfavorable one for this investment theme. I anticipate the future, the longer-term future, will be better. Figure 8, a close-up of the last three months gives us reason to hope. Note how this strategy rallied just after the election. It won't always be that way (it never is). But it does at least give us hope for this approach.

Figure 8

The Stocks

Here are the stocks that currently pass muster under this model.

Ticker Company Industry AXL American Axle & Manufacturing Auto Parts & Equipment BWA BorgWarner Auto Parts & Equipment BC Brunswick Leisure Products CCL Carnival Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines CTB Cooper Tire & Rubber Tires & Rubber CPS Cooper-Standard Holdings Auto Parts & Equipment DECK Deckers Outdoor Footwear DV DeVry Education Group Education Services GM General Motors Automobile Manufacturers GNTX Gentex Auto Parts & Equipment LOPE Grand Canyon Education Education Services HOG Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Manufacturers HAR Harman International Industries Consumer Electronics ILG ILG Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines LZB La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings LCII LCI Industries Auto Parts & Equipment LEA Lear Corp Auto Parts & Equipment MSGN MSG Networks Cable & Satellite SNI Scripps Networks Interactive Broadcasting THO Thor Industries Automobile Manufacturers

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.