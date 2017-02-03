Dominion Resources Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (2/2/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, February 2.

Bullish Calls

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D): The company pre-announced a not-so-good quarter. Cramer thinks Dominion should be given the benefit of the doubt, and it has been consistent enough for 4.2% dividend yield.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX): Cramer likes the stock on an earnings and takeover basis.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI): It's a good infrastructure play. Wait for it to come down by a couple percentage points before buying.

Bearish Call

California Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:CRC): "No, that one is done. I've got so many better oils. You do not need to be in that one. I know it made a nice comeback and everybody is excited, but not me."

