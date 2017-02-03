This Renewable Stock Yields 6.2% And Could Return Over 50%

NRG Yield and virtually every stock in the renewables industry has collapsed, but are starting to recover.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) has been a forgotten stock since the renewables industry blew up in 2015. SunEdison and Abengoa (NASDAQ:ABGB) both filed for chapter 11, and the stocks of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) and TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL) both fell by 75%+. The model of issuing tons of equity at 4-5% FCF yields to purchase assets at 6-7% IRRs was a tenuous one at best, and NYLD also suffered. At the peak, NYLD traded at $27.50, and then fell 50% to the $12-13 range.

The good news is that EBITDA and cash flow have continued to grow at NRG Yield, even amidst the industry's woes. NYLD has a portfolio of renewable solar and wind projects, plus a portfolio of natural gas-fired power plants, which are fully contracted for 17 years on average (with A3/A- rated customers). The business generates huge, predictable margins, and has virtually no maintenance capex. Industry-wise, there should be plenty of organic growth over the next 10-20 years. Even in a Republican run administration, several states continue to push for more renewable power.

At an estimated $1.15 dividend by year-end 2017 (from $1.00 today), the dividend is well covered too. Cash Available for Distribution (aka CAFD) is expected to be $1.38 (fully diluted), and $1.57 (using basic share count) in 2017. Coverage looks to be 1.6x on a TTM basis, and 1.4x assuming 15% dividend growth. Management continues to forecast "at least 15%" dividend growth through 2018 without needing a public equity raise.

On a valuation basis, NYLD trades at a 6.2% dividend yield today, and an 8.5% FCF yield (using CAFD). Should NYLD get back to 4-5% dividend yields, the stock would trade to the $24 to 29 range, upside of roughly 50-80%. Looking out another year, even at a conservative 6% dividend yield on 2018 figures, NYLD would trade to $24, upside of almost 50% in 12-24 months.

On a CAFD/share basis, at a 7% FCF yield, NYLD would trade to $20.75 in a year, upside of 25%.

Capital Structure

Note: NRG Yield (NYLD/A) includes voting rights, but with fewer outstanding shares, trades a bit lower than NYLD. They are identical in economic terms.

Business

NRG Yield Inc. went public in June 2013 at $11 per share. The company does not develop renewable projects, but rather buys completed and fully connected solar/wind projects from NRG (the parent), or other third parties. It is the parent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) which is responsible for all aspects of developing the power projects, including sourcing, permitting, construction and contracting.

Once completed, NRG sells them or drops down the projects to NYLD. Today NYLD operates 6,100 MW of power projects in 21 states with dozens of counterparties (mostly utilities).

In addition, parent NRG owns or is developing roughly 3,000 MW of power available for dropdowns over the next 2-3 years. Of the 3,000MW, NYLD has a 7-year ROFO contract (Right Of First Offer) on roughly 1,400 MW of NRG's owned power projects. Management states they can buy these at 9-10% type unlevered returns. Past deals appear to be fairly priced to NYLD.

On the thermal and renewable portfolio, NYLD has no feedstock costs. There is no commodity exposure here, and cash flow margins are high.

Cash Available For Distribution

The typical industry metric is CAFD, which is essentially defined as proportionately owned EBITDA, less interest, maintenance capex, minority interests, taxes and debt amortizations. NRG Yield does not expect to pay taxes for at least 9 years given operating losses and other tax shields.

The company generally has 3 sources of CAFD: Renewables (wind farms/solar farms), conventional power plants (gas-fired power plants), and thermal projects (which provide steam and electricity to businesses and non-profits).

67% of CAFD is related to the renewable energy projects. Wind is 42% and solar 25% of that. Offtake contracts generally run for 20 years, and require the purchaser to buy all power produced by the project at a set price/KW. Output varies depending on weather conditions (i.e. wind speed, sun). Most are contracted until 2035 or later with large, investment grade utilities.

25% of CAFD is related to conventional power projects. Three plants in California comprise most of the capacity. Two were newly built in 2013, and one was entirely re-built also in 2013. All utilize the most efficient gas plant technology (CCGT) and have very rapid start up times (10 minutes) to capture peak pricing when demand spikes occur.

PG&E and EIX signed 10-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) on these 3 plants. Given their locations (one is near LAX, two are in Oakland, CA) and efficiency ratings, these are not only long-lived assets, but also ones with expansion potential. The shorter contract terms do not worry me given the quality and location of the plants.

8% of CAFD is related to thermal projects, again with dozens of counterparties (typically not utilities here) and secured by long dated PPAs.

Here is a list of plants/customers:

Industry

Given construction cost deflation, the renewables energy story has finally become compelling this decade after a lifetime of too high costs for solar and wind. Utility scale solar power used to run at some $5000/KW to build, now costing under $1000/KW today. Compare that to coal at $2000/KW+, gas plants at roughly $1000/KW, and nuclear at $4000-5000+ per KW. These also are assets with zero feedstock costs and long lives.

As the renewables/yieldco industry (TERP, GLBL, ABGB, RNW CN, PEGI) became hot, hedge fund investments, these names ran up to nosebleed valuations in 2014 and 2015. Management teams became very aggressive in seeking out acquisitions, and multiples became borderline uneconomic. Pitched as alternative energy utility-like stocks, valuations reached 2-3% dividend yields, and 20-30x CAFD (the industry term for FCF, but also factors in debt amortization given the finite lives of the projects).

In the end, these companies all carried significant leverage - 6-8x EBITDA, and relied on issuing equity to fund growth via dropdown acquisitions. Leverage at parent sponsors was similarly high. When stock prices began to fall, concerns emerged that growth would slow, followed by fear of overleverage/bankruptcy risk. While hedge fund ownership is 31% at TERP, it has dropped to 12% at NYLD.

It is important to distinguish the TerraForm Yieldco's (TERP and GLBL) from NYLD. TerraForm was so focused on growth for growth's sake, that sources suggest they had 7 different M&A teams operating at the firm. At one point, 4 of them were unknowingly competing with each other over one potential acquisition. Poor management also led to low asset utilization levels, compounded by sub-par equipment.

NYLD was far less aggressive in issuing equity, and runs the portfolio far better. They also intend to focus only on North America.

Debt and Liquidity

NRG Yield does carry a high level of debt, at 6.6x Debt/EBITDA. But management has vowed to reduce overall debt levels from $6.2BB today to $4.9BB by 2020:

By 2020, Debt/EBITDA should fall below 5.0x. While today's levels do seem elevated by conventional measures, it is worth noting that EBITDA to FCF conversion is very high, and liquidity is very strong. The company anticipates not paying cash taxes for 9 years, and there is almost zero capex associated with their cash flows. Recall also that CAFD factors in debt amortization payments.

Overall, the company has $280mm of unrestricted cash post a corporate bond offering in September (10-year paper priced at 5%, trading now at 97 and yielding 5.4%) and a 3.55% project financing done with a 2031 maturity.

There is $430mm available under their revolver, and another $150mm of equity they could issue under their At The Market (ATM) program.

That totals $860mm of liquidity. This offers NRG Yield plenty of capital expenditure capacity for growth.

Management intends NOT to issue equity at current prices, and would perhaps consider a private financing (maybe a convert?).

Cash Flow and Valuation

Prior to mid-2015, trading multiples were 20-25x forward EBITDA, and most viewed these as dividend growth stories. 3% yields were generally the norm, for both TERP and NYLD. RNW CN traded at higher yields, as there were few growth elements to that story, and parent TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) was not exactly acting in RNW's best interests with dropdowns. GLBL is a poor comp, as it is focused on riskier emerging markets with entirely different dynamics.

After SunEdison filed, TERP cut off its dividend. The growth strategy became flawed as they even attempted to "diversify" into the residential solar industry. While superficially similar to utility scale renewable power, the reality is the economics of the residential solar business are horrendous.

In any case, TERP trades at 11.5x EBITDA, and is 6.0x levered. Financial performance has been dismal, with 2017 EBITDA expected to be down 10% (per guidance). NYLD has a better portfolio, with no IDR structure, and trades at 10.4x EBITDA.

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) (RNW CA) is a good comp, and trades at 12.3x EBITDA. Similar to NYLD, they own renewables as well as a few gas-fired power plants. The yield on RNW is similar to NYLD at 6.0%. The only real difference is that RNW is less levered (mid-3s on a debt/EBITDA basis), but has clearly overpaid for certain assets in order to help the parent (TransAlta Corp. ticker TA in Canada) to delever.

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) is also a good comp. But with only a 14-year average life on its portfolio (that is only 89% contracted), and exposure to Chile, Puerto Rico, and Mexico, I find it a less appealing portfolio at a more expensive valuation (11.0x EBITDA and a 7% CAFD yield).

At 12x EBITDA, NYLD would be worth $23. At a conservative 7% FCF yield, NYLD would be worth $21 in a year with dividends. Below is a case assuming similar forward dividend yields as today, and downside case of a 7.5% dividend yield (or a 10% FCF yield using 2017 estimates) It is hard to see these utility-like assets trading north of a 10% FCF yield).

Given the predictable nature of NYLD's cash flow, a DCF analysis also makes sense. Assuming zero residual value on the renewables portfolio (and assuming also that the gas plants are worth just enough to pay off parent level debt), the existing 17 years of contracted cash flow alone (discounted at 6%) should support a stock at $16.50 per share. That means investors today can buy NYLD with a 6% return, and get any growth in CAFD for free. 6% seems a reasonable level of return for investment grade (A- rated), levered cash flows. Any future accretive growth or dropdowns would be gravy.

Risks

Counterparty credit risk. Roughly, 40% of revenue is derived from Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX), and 15% from PG&E Corp. (PGE). These are A rated customers today, and the overall portfolio averages A-/A3. Long dated, 2034 maturity bonds at both of these names trade at under 4% yields.

Production Risk - The primary variability to cash flow year to year is driven by wind and solar conditions. In 2016, for example, the company experienced higher than normal wind. 2017 guidance, under normal wind conditions, shows a decline in EBITDA from $885mm to $865mm. However, management stresses that cash will be utilized to add CAFD from projects acquired (likely from NRG).

Contracting Expiration Risk - The only contract expirations prior to 2029 are related to their gas plants, which are far more likely to get renewed than a solar or wind project (which would probably mandate removal/reinstallation of wind/solar power generators). In 2023, 3 of their gas plant PPAs expire.

Inflation - NYLD is more like a utility, and only has 1-2% type price escalators in their offtake contracts. Inflation and higher rates would erode the value of the cash flows here.

Parent Risk - NRG Energy owns 41% of the equity, and has 55% voting control. The float is only 122mm shares of the 207mm outstanding. Activist hedge fund Elliott Associates (in conjunction with Bluescape Energy Partners) accumulated 9.4% of NRG stock. There might be some concern of pressure to act in NRG's best interests, at the expense of NYLD. However, NYLD's contracts with its counterparties can be canceled in the event of NRG losing voting control.

That means it is pretty unlikely NRG would simply divest itself of the stake. Also, NYLD is really the crown jewel in the mix of NRG's assets too, so killing the golden goose via dropdowns at excessive multiples, would only hurt them. Elliott/Bluescape's disclosures suggest they are seeking cost cuts, a board seat, perhaps an outright sale of NRG, or divestment of other non-performing assets.

Conclusion

This is a safer, get rich slow type stock at a very attractive valuation. Management is solid, and has even been nibbling on shares in the open market between $14 and $16. I prefer NYLD/A over NYLD, given that it is slightly cheaper, but also has voting rights. But both should provide solid upside potential. Acquisition/equity issuance risk is perhaps the biggest concern here, but management teams have learned what happens to stock prices when acquisitions are done at aggressive valuations followed by public offerings.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYLD, NYLD/A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.