Why Many Investors Fail

Regular readers know that I love long time series studies on market returns. I have authored pieces showing the structural alpha generated by value, low volatility, consistent dividend payers, and equal-weighting in datasets stretching back decades. To test whether a factor that has recently generated outperformance will continue to do so over future business cycles, we can look at how that factor has performed in different market environments for clues.

Much of this research has been drawn from the voluminous datasets of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. It should come as no surprise then that a recent paper on the performance of individual stocks using the full 90-year French data on domestic stocks caught my attention.

Arizona State University's Henrick Bessembinder's "Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills?" is a fascinating paper. We know that the simple answer to the titular question is a resounding "yes." Over long-time intervals, the equity market has, on average, paid an investor a premium for taking equity risk.

In tracking nearly 26,000 stocks, Bessembinder found that a whopping 58% of stocks failed to outperform Treasury bills over their lifetimes in the dataset. On average, stocks outperform over long-time intervals, but the median stock in the U.S. equity market has actually produced negative alpha, an average return that trailed risk-free Treasury bills. This is a stat that should be of great interest to stock pickers out there.

Much of the paper focused on the fact that while the equity market generates above average returns on average, the fact that the median stock failed to generate a return above T-bills was a function of positive skewness in the cross-sectional distribution of stock returns.

That is a big thought, so let's break it down with an example. Imagine a stock that goes up by 30% or down by 30% with equal probability in a given period. The mean return is zero. In a two-period scenario, there are four potential outcomes:

In this example, the average return is zero, but the median return in negative. There is a three-in-four chance that you are going to generate a negative return, but the large return in the bull case offsets the negative cases. That is positive skewness, and the idea behind why the stock market has generated long-run excess returns, but most stocks have not produced a better return than bonds.

It makes intuitive sense. Over very long-time intervals, the maximum you are going to lose is 100%, but cumulative gains can be astronomical. The right tail of the distribution is much longer. Unfortunately, the most common cumulative return over a decade long holding period for stocks in the database is -100%. The positive excess returns for the market are a function of that long right tail.

The fact that the equity market premia is driven by large gains in the tail of the distribution leads to some surprising facts:

The entire gain in the U.S. stock market is attributable to just four percent of stocks.

Just eighty-six stocks, less than one-third of one percent of the population, accounted for half the stock market gains.

Ten companies - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Altria (NYSE:MO), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) - contributed one-sixth of the total stock market gains.

Ultimately, the modal return over long-time periods is -100%. Even one of the top wealth creators listed above, General Motors, which paid $64B in dividends to shareholders over its life, was ultimately delisted at a price of just $0.61 as part of its 2009 bankruptcy.

To illustrate the impact of skewness on average returns, the table below shows 10,000 simulations produced by Bessembinder where one stock is selected at random each month. The linked returns are then compared to zero, Treasury bills, the capitalization-weighted market portfolio, and the equal-weighted portfolio. The percentages indicate the proportion of simulations, which beat the targeted return.

As the time period extends, it is increasingly unlikely to beat T-bills let alone the equity market. Why? The random sampling is unlikely to capture the small number of stocks that generate a disproportionate share of the equity market's returns.

What are the implications for Seeking Alpha readers?

Diversification is extraordinarily important. Not only does it reduce idiosyncratic risk, but diversification also increases the likelihood that you own the small number of stocks that drive portfolio returns.

The positive skew of stock returns can be a siren's song for investors. Pick the right stock, and you can generate tremendous wealth. However, more likely than not you are going to pick a stock that generates middling or negative returns. It is no wonder it has been difficult to generate sustained outperformance through active management.

Over long-time intervals, the survival rate of companies is low, which may give further credence to the idea of low volatility strategies (SPLV, USMV) that are more likely to avoid the all-too-frequent loss of principal. Stocks that bias up in quality are more likely to compound and generate the positive skewness visible in multi-period returns.

I encourage readers to peruse the excellent paper linked in this article, and discuss in the comments section.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.