Discussing Seadrill's Outrageous Restructuring Proposal - Bankruptcy Straight Ahead

Note: I have covered Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Judging by Seadrill's recently published restructuring proposal, neither the company's finance department nor its advisors (or most likely both) are worth their outsized compensation as I have actually rarely went over a proposal that has been as badly flawed as this one.

There's just one similar case in the most recent past that comes to my mind here:

Paragon Offshore's (OTCPK:PGNPQ) former management's audacious efforts to omit parts of the senior secured lenders by deeming them unimpaired and instead pay out the majority of the company's cash to junior unsecured bondholders by presenting a set of entirely unrealistic business forecasts to the court. Fortunately, in case of Paragon Offshore, the bankruptcy judge recognized the framing and accordingly denied confirmation of the company's plan of reorganization, effectively sending Paragon Offshore back to the drawing board. Consequently, management was ousted after the failure. I have covered the Paragon Offshore saga in a series of articles over the past few quarters, so interested investors might want to take a look at this highly fascinating and still evolving case study.

So obviously, Seadrill is now preparing to take over in the race for the worst restructuring proposal ever.

Just like Paragon Offshore, Seadrill is most likely utilizing overly optimistic assumptions in its forecast as, for example, an almost 50% increase in floater dayrates as soon as next year:

Source: Company presentation to bondholders - Slide 6

Strikingly, the company does not expect a similar percentage of day rate increases for the standard jackup fleet despite even higher projected utilization rates. Given the company's heavy focus on floaters, Seadrill is obviously talking its book here.

Furthermore, the company is assuming to sign new contracts worth more than $1.3 billion of revenues in addition to the existing backlog of just $722 million for 2018. This looks highly unrealistic, particularly given the fact that the company's current revenues are still benefiting from legacy contracts signed at sky-high dayrates before the unexpected OPEC decision to refrain from output cuts in the second half of 2014 hit the industry. Given that current dayrates remain a fraction of the up to $650,000 realized in the past, Seadrill would need to sign a truly breathtaking amount of new contracts over the next few quarters to come even close to its forecast for 2018.

Source: Company presentation to bondholders - Slide 10

But even worse, Seadrill is assuming to sign a whopping $2.4 billion in contracts for 2019 in addition to currently contracted revenues of just $357 million. Note, that these forecasts also include consolidated entities North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL), Sevan Drilling and Asia Offshore Drilling.

By 2020, the company expects to surpass the 2016 revenue levels with EBITDA being back on par with current levels.

Given this forecast, Seadrill is seemingly assuming an almost V-shaped industry recovery which at least at this point does not seem to be in the cards.

As a reminder, the company needs to address an eye-catching $14 billion in group liabilities:

Source: Company presentation to bondholders - Slide 13

Looking at the company's recapitalization plan overview, the whole proposal essentially amounts to an expensive attempt to simply kick the can further down the road:

Source: Company presentation to bondholders - Slide 14

In short:

both the company's bank debt maturity and amortization profile will be extended by five years with new debt maturities to range from mid-2021 to the end of 2023 in exchange for a 50 basis points amendment fee and a 1% increase to the applicable margin

all current debt covenants will be waived for a couple of years except for a newly proposed minimum liquidity requirement of $625 million in the first year and $500 million thereafter

company will have the option to convert up to $500 million in scheduled amortization payments into a new secured credit facility at an interest rate of LIBOR +5.5%

company to issue at least $1 billion in new, senior secured notes maturing at the end of 2024 at an interest rate of 12% (5% payable in cash, 7% payable in-kind). In addition new, senior secured noteholders will get "equity or warrants in Seadrill Limited in an amount to be determined"

existing bonds issued or guaranteed by Seadrill Limited will be exchanged into four equal annual tranches of new bonds, maturing from 2025-2028 with coupons ranging from 6.0% (2025 maturity) to 7.5% (2028 maturity) with 1.5% of the interest to be paid in cash and the remainder to be paid in-kind

the non-guaranteed North Atlantic Drilling $600 million bond will be exchanged into new Seadrill bonds at 50% of face value

existing bondholders will be provided the right to participate pro rata to its holdings in an amount to be determined in the new secured notes

no special treatment for notes being held by John Fredriksen's holding company Hemen Holdings

obligations to Fredriksen-controlled company Ship Finance Leasing (NYSE:SFL) to mirror bank amendments

newbuilding commitments will not be addressed

no mention of the fate of North Atlantic Drilling's common stock

removal of Seadrill Limited as co-obligor under credit facilities to Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP). Maturity and amortization extension for Seadrill Partners by 2.5 years.

Admittedly, I went over the proposal several times as I was desperately looking for some form of widely expected debt reduction or at least a major equity injection but there's absolutely no referral to such measures.

Instead, Seadrill mostly proposes to fight fire with fire by adding even more, very expensive debt to its already heavily overleveraged balance sheet to make up for the expected liquidity shortfall until 2020:

Source: Company presentation to bondholders - Slide 15

As illustrated in the slide, Seadrill expects to hemorrhage sizable amounts of cash over the 2017-2019 time frame while projecting being slightly net cash flow positive in 2020.

Moreover, the forecast has a very low margin of error as the company is projected to almost approach the new $500 million minimum liquidity level towards the end of the decade:

Source: Company presentation to bondholders - Slide 16

In conclusion, the proposal would, at least initially, leave Seadrill as a financially even weaker entity than already today and mostly living on expensively borrowed time from its senior secured creditors. Moreover, there's very little margin of error in the company's (rather optimistic) projections.

For this proposal to have at least a chance to work, the offshore drilling industry would need a rather quick and very strong turnaround which given recent commentary from both the oil supermajors and oil service industry giants like Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) simply doesn't seem to be in the cards given the supermajors' ongoing intent to prioritize incremental investments towards unconventional land-based drilling.

Not surprisingly, the Informal Group of Seadrill Bondholders has rejected the company's proposal and instead presented an alternative proposal with the goal "to implement a comprehensive and long-term solution to address the company's current overleveraged capital structure and liquidity issues".

Below listed are the main differences to the company's proposal:

fixed amortization of the secured credit facilities being reduced to 15% of the currently scheduled amounts

introduction of a cash sweep mechanism commencing at the end of 2019

new, underwritten, senior secured notes offering of $700 million with a 12% coupon (9.5% payable in cash, 2.5% in-kind) in return for a 6% underwriting fee, payable in-kind and additional equity compensation

the company's existing $2.3 billion in unsecured bonds will be exchanged into $1.25 billion of new, 6% convertible secured bonds, maturing 2025 and all of the remaining equity post allocation of new equity to the new senior secured notes detailed above. Seadrill would have the option to force conversion if certain conditions are met.

post allocation of new equity to the new senior secured notes detailed above. Seadrill would have the option to force conversion if certain conditions are met. current shareholders will be allocated a nominal amount of out of the money warrants post-restructuring

While the bondholders' proposal would at least leave the company with slightly less debt than before, I still view the suggested changes as insufficient.

To sufficiently prepare the company for a protracted industry downturn, I would deem the following additional measures as imperative:

exchanging all bonds into new equity

annual debt amortization reduced further for the next couple of years

injecting at least $1 billion in new equity

comprehensively addressing the company's substantial newbuild obligations

Frankly speaking, even if the company and a majority of creditors would agree to either Seadrill's or the bondholders' proposal (or something in between), I can't imagine an US bankruptcy judge to approve a plan of reorganization based on the insufficient measures suggested above - particularly not after the recent events around Paragon Offshore.

Quite strikingly, not even Fredriksen-controlled creditor Ship Finance International has agreed to the company's proposal and moreover felt the need to put out a separate press release commenting on the issue:

(...) Ship Finance has not agreed to the terms proposed by Seadrill in October 2016 and summarized in today's filing by Seadrill. In November, the Company proposed a more balanced long-term structure through which Seadrill could meet its commitments. No further discussions have been held between Ship Finance and Seadrill pertaining to this matter, and no agreement has been reached. In the meantime, Seadrill continues to perform on its charter payment obligations. (...) We believe it will be in all stakeholders' interest to have a financially stronger counterparty, and we intend to have a constructive dialogue with Seadrill to find a sustainable path going forward. This will also in due course include discussions with the banks financing the three rigs in order to find a balanced solution. (...)

The statement in combination with Fredriksen's only commitment to the proposed debt restructuring currently being a "verbal indication" from Hemen Holdings to participate in the new, secured notes offering at its pro rata share, clearly shows Fredriksen's reluctance to invest more than the absolute minimum necessary to get some sort of deal done.

This is further evidenced by the proposed amendments to the company's current change of control provision in the company's credit agreements:

Currently, if Hemen Holdings ceases to own a minimum of 20% of the company's voting rights, mandatory prepayments would be triggered. The company's proposal now calls for:

Adjustment to ownership requirement for any dilution as a result of the recapitalization plan

Hemen to have the ability to reduce its ownership interest when Seadrill's capital structure has stabilized, on terms to be discussed

Clearly, Fredriksen does not intend to inject any new equity into the company and moreover is obviously looking at an option to reduce its stake in Seadrill over time.

As Hemen Holdings obviously owns a substantial amount of the company's bonds and moreover is expected to underwrite for at least its pro rata share of the new senior secured notes, Fredriksen would be allocated a substantial stake in the company's new equity anyway regardless if the current equity will be wiped out in the restructuring or not.

Bottom line:

Both Seadrill's as well as the bondholders' restructuring proposal look very much insufficient to position the company for a protracted industry downturn as both rely on overly optimistic assumptions and would moreover leave the company with an overleveraged capital structure and rather tight cash balances relative to the proposed new minimum liquidity covenant.

Accordingly, I do not expect the bankruptcy court to approve any of the proposals discussed above without substantial changes being made to overall projected debt and liquidity levels.

Given these issues, it seems hard to imagine a meaningful recovery for current equityholders at this point. If lucky, they might retain a 5% stake in the restructured company's equity and be allocated some out of the money warrants on top but, honestly, I wouldn't bet on it.

A particular disappointment is the obvious very low commitment of the company's largest shareholder, John Fredriksen, as he won't inject any new equity and only subscribe to his pro rata share of new bonds. Moreover, he is seemingly looking to exit parts or all of his holdings over time.

So Seadrill is going to file for bankruptcy now rather sooner than later, hopefully with a restructuring support agreement approved by the majority of each of the company's major creditor classes in place.

Given the issues discussed above, the stock remains a screaming short, even after briefly approaching new, all-time lows in Thursday's trading session. Investors still owning the stock, should take their losses and move on instead of waiting to most likely get wiped out.

