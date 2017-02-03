HFI Research Macro Theme - Inflation Is Coming

We go over the indicators we are seeing that lead us to believe inflationary pressures might be at an inflection point.

This write-up was first published on 1/29 to premium subscribers as part of our weekly updates.

There's a key theme playing out in the market and we believe it's the push towards inflationary proof assets. Asset classes that will benefit from inflationary pressures like cyclicals and commodities. Here are several indicators we are currently seeing in the market that leads us to this conclusion.

Now you might look at us and say, "HFI Research, charts only tell one part of the story, fundamentals tell the other side. So what's the fundamental argument?"

Well, let us explain our reasoning first. Technical chart patterns have become associated with day traders and technical traders that try and ride these short-term patterns. In our experience, timing the market is a fool's game, and we know we won't get it right. So rather than use charts to identify near-term price targets or where prices are headed, we use charts like the monthly ones below to identify clear-cut trends that are currently developing in the market place. Monthly charts also cancel out all the noise day-to-day, allowing us to see a much clearer picture of the broader macro landscape.

As we wrote in this "Thought of the Week," we believe having a variant perception on a macro theme is paramount to having good stock picks. Because in the case of bad equity picks, we have TWO layers of margin of safety. The first layer would be our variant perception macro analysis, and the second layer would be our fundamental value analysis. Combining the two gives us better odds of outperforming the index versus others.

With that being said, our view on oil and natural gas has been very bullish. We don't have a fundamental view on commodities like gold, silver, copper and others, but given our view on oil alone, we could make the bullish argument on most other commodities. These monthly charts all signal the same direction and we believe it's hard-pressed to not take these charts seriously.

1. Brazil versus MSCI Emerging Markets Free Index

Brazil has historically been one of the leading indicators of inflationary pressures globally. One of the key reasons is likely attributed to the commodity-dependent nature of its economy. Global market participants need to also pay very close attention to USD relative to the Brazilian Real.

Since the height of the global deflationary scare, USDBRL has now fallen from well over 4 to 3.14. The 2-year chart signals a breakdown in the making and if the 3.10 level can't hold, then the downtrend will continue.

Taking a monthly approach, the USDBRL just broke through a key level and all indicators point to the downtrend continuing.

This is an especially important point to illustrate because the latest chart pattern is very similar to the inflationary bull run we saw from 2002 to 2008, ending with the GFC. Commodities and cyclical names during 2002 to 2008 massively outperformed the indices as highlighted in our next section.

2. Commodities Set to Outperform

Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) vs. SPY (Monthly)

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) & Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) Index vs. SPY (Monthly)

Notice the TRIX illustrates the long-term trends developing? Comparing that with the USDBRL, and the charts are all goosing inflationary pressures coming.

WTI (Monthly)

S&P GSCI Commodity Index Total Return (Monthly)

Copper (Monthly)

3. Relative Outperformance Observed in Cyclical Vs. Quality

Industrials (NYSEARCA:RGI) vs. Healthcare (NYSEARCA:RYH) (Monthly Ratio)

Energy vs. Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:RCD) (Monthly Ratio)

In conclusion, we believe one of the most dominant trends we see over the next several years revolve around the keyword "inflation." Multiple market indicators are pointing to the trend developing and our fundamental view on oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is also aligned with this thesis. As the global market approaches the inflection point of rising inflation, we expect to see commodities and cyclicals to outperform over the other sectors. Namely, our energy holdings should continue to outperform the benchmark as oil and natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices rise.

