AGNC Investment Corp.: Still A Blue-Chip mREIT

Looming trade wars may slow the US economy (China and Mexico at least). This should be a good environment for AGNC to thrive in.

Actions such as the repeal and replacement of Obamacare seen sure to slow the US economy. That may counter any actions that might stimulate the economy.

The big, rapid rise in interest rates seems to be over for now. The Fed didn't raise in February 2017. Fed Futures say it won't in March 2017.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a blue-chip mortgage REIT. Gary Kain proved that again in Q4 2016. Yes, AGNC did incur a large book value loss of -7.6% to $21.17 per common share at Q4E 2016 from its September 30, 2016 book value of $22.91 per common share. It did incur an even higher percentage tangible book value loss of -8.1% to $19.50 per common share from the $21.23 per common share on September 30, 2016. This left AGNC with a -5.2% total economic return for Q4 2016 and a +3.9% total economic return for FY2016. This sounds bad. However, the Agency fixed rate mREIT business did extremely poorly overall. AGNC was an outperformer compared to other fixed rate Agency mREITs such as ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), which had lost -15.6% of its book value in Q4 2016 through December 21, 2016. I note that ARR surely gained back book value as rates fell from December 21-31, 2016. Still ARR's losses are certain to have been much higher than AGNC's for Q4 2016.

The chart below shows the sharp rise in the yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note in Q4 2016, especially after the election of Donald Trump.

As readers can see the yield rose from 1.59% on September 30, 2016 to 2.44% on September 30, 2016 (+85 bps). The tables below show AGNC's predicted sensitivity to interest rate and spread sensitivity as of Q3E 2016.

AGNC likely did well to escape with its -7.6% book value loss for Q4 2016. I note Gary Kain said that Agency MBS underperformed interest rate hedges in Q4 2016. Specifically LIBOR Option Adjusted Spreads widened by about +15 bps during Q4 2016. AGNC did outperform other fixed rate Agency mREITs. It did outperform its own loss estimates (see tables above). Executive VP Chris Keuhl pointed out that 15 year MBS were seasoned about five years and 30 year MBS were seasoned about 3 years. He believes this seasoning has made them more stable -- less susceptible to prepayments. This has led to smaller losses than one might have expected -- a good thing. AGNC also pointed out that its net hedge position increased from the 75% of funding liabilities at Q3E 2016 to 91% by Q4E 2016. This helped AGNC lose less money in Q4 2016.

Gary Kain et al are constructive on AGNC going forward. Two of the main reasons are the tables below.

The annualized net interest rate spread and TBA dollar roll income for Q4 2016 was 1.45%, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit. If you look at the duration table, the duration gap for 30 year Agency MBS is quite reasonable. Then the Hypothetical Gross ROE Sensitivity shows a good return for AGNC's leverage of 7.7x tangible book value as of December 31, 2016 at the above Net Interest Rate Spread. This is also a good justification for the $750 million ATM stock selling authorization in Q4 2016.

For those who want to look at the portfolio, it is depicted in the charts and tables below as of December 31, 2016.

Other data for Q4 2016 were a -$1.19 comprehensive loss per common share, comprised of:

+$3.06 net income per common share

-$4.25 other comprehensive loss ("OCI") per common share.

The net spread and dollar roll income per common share was $0.64, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit. This was comprised of:

$0.21 per common share of dollar roll income on a $14.1B average net long position in forward purchases in the TBA markets.

$0.43 per common share in net spread income from the fixed rate MBS portfolio.

It excludes $0.26 per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates.

The ending leverage was 7.7x tangible book value. The average CPR for Q4 2016 was 14.3%. This last is expected to move downward in Q1 2017. That should lead to greater profitability in Q1 2017 due to lower amortization costs.

If you look at the chart of the 10 year US Treasury Note yield far above, you will see that it has stopped rising for the moment. Much of the luster of Donald Trump's promises has worn off. He may still deliver; but people are now seeing that even "kept" promises will take time. Some promises may not be "kept". This leaves the US with an overpriced equities market. It leaves the 10 year US Treasury with a yield that is probably too high for the near term. At its February 1, 2017 meeting, the US Fed did not raise its Fed Funds rate. It did not indicate that it definitely would raise the rate at its next meeting in March 2017. Again this means that interest rates are likely to be benign in the near term. That bodes well for AGNC for the near term.

On top of that Paul Ryan has listed the Obamacare repeal and replacement as one of the tasks Congress will accomplish first. This is sure to be costly for the US economy. Changing big lumbering bureaucracies always is. This will slow the US economy in the near term. Trump starting (or coming close to starting) trade wars with various countries could slow the US and other economies. The point is that it is far from certain that the US economy will accelerate upward as the initial reaction to Trump's election indicated. The US economy may not accelerate upward at all; or it could just take more time than many thought. This situation is actually a good one for AGNC.

The chart of AGNC Investments since the name change may provide some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The above chart indicates a slight downtrend. However, AGNC could easily bounce upward in Q1 2017. CPRs are expected to go down in Q1. Basis spreads are expected to tighten say 10-15 bps. It is unclear that interest rates will keep rising. Then don't forget that AGNC has seasoned MBS now, so the extension risk is less even without hedging, which AGNC does have. Further AGNC pays an attractive 11.5% annual dividend, which seems to be stable. The book value at Q4E 2016 was $21.17 per common share. The tangible net book value was $19.50 per common share. The closing stock price on February 2, 2017 was $18.83 per share. AGNC is trading below both book values. It is a well run mREIT. The interest rate situation is unclear going forward.

The Fed Funds Futures show only a 17.7% probability of a rate hike in March 2017. The near future does not seem to include rapid rate rises. It may even include a fall in the 10 year US Treasury Note yield. In this kind of environment AGNC should do well. However, the overall market is overpriced at this time. It could pull back soon. With a 36 month Beta of 0.32, AGNC should survive this well; but it would likely still move downward. Hence I rate AGNC a low Buy at this time.

