Santa's Gift And State Of High-Yield Market

Investors may wish to harvest recent gains given more limited upside and the potential for spread widening if the growth recovery priced into risky assets falters.

In early December, I penned an article entitled Santa Claus and the High Yield Market, which illustrated a market anomaly in the high-yield corporate bond market. Historically, December and January have offered the highest risk-adjusted returns in the market for high-yield corporate debt. These two months generated one-third of this market's returns in a period stretching back more than 30 years.

A table of historical returns below shows this seasonal trend:

The trend continued in December 2016 and January 2017 as the market continued to deliver strong seasonal excess returns, but where does that leave us in the high-yield bond market? This article aims to frame this market move for the Investing for Income community on Seeking Alpha in ten consumable data points.

1. The Bloomberg Barclays High-Yield Index returned 17.1% in 2016, its best return since the post-crisis market recovery in 2009.

2. If you had tried to passively replicate the market through the top two high-yield bond exchange-traded funds - the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) - you would have returned 14.4% and 13.4% respectively. These are strong returns, but still meaningfully lagged the index. The negative variance far exceeds the 40-50bp expense ratio on the funds, and is likely a function of not fully replicating some of the most distressed issuers before the recovery began in mid-February.

3. The current yield-to-worst on the index is 5.83%, portending much lower forward returns than we experienced in 2016.

4. The average option-adjusted credit spread is 384bp, offering limited compensation for forward defaults. This does signal that the market is pricing in little risk of a default wave. If that proves correct, this suggests the business cycle has more room to run, which should prove positive for risky assets generally.

5. The higher quality BB-rated segment of the market, which has generated higher risk-adjusted returns historically, currently has a yield-to-worst of just 4.58% and an option-adjusted spread of 259bp, offering even lower forward returns.

6. As I suggested in my "50 Predictions for 2017," returns will be driven by the lower-rated CCC securities, which currently offer a yield-to-worst of 9.20% and a spread of 727bp.

7. For much of the past two years, the most topical part of the high-yield bond market has been the Energy sector. The average yield-to-worst on speculative grade Energy debt is just 6.04%, and the spread differential with the rest of the market has collapsed to just 15bp. The market is pricing little incremental distress in the energy patch.

8. Interestingly, speculative grade pharmaceuticals, which have an average yield-to-worst of 9.18% are the industry laggard, driven by the pressured debt of the beleaguered Valeant (NYSE:VRX). Brick-and-mortar retail also offers above-market yields (8.3%) given the secular challenges in that space.

9. While issuance in investment grade corporate credit has been at record highs, issuance in high-yield credit in 2016 was at its lowest level since 2009, and net supply after redemptions was negative. This has provided a positive technical in the asset class, and also indicates that the typically late cycle re-leveraging has not yet occurred.

10. Leveraged closed end funds have produced returns in the 20-40% range over the past year as the underlying assets have generated strong returns and discounts to net asset value have narrowed. After this tremendous run, I have reduced exposure to high-yield debt. If you are constructive on economic growth, value-tilted equities could offer better returns. If you are less constructive on the potential for a rebound in growth, then high-yield corporate credit offers negative return symmetry with limited upside and material downside.

