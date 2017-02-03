Ralph Lauren: So Much For Goldman Sachs' Conviction Buy Rating And $120 Price Target

Shares of RL are on my watch list at $77, but I greatly prefer Macy's at $31 than RL at $77,.

Goldman Sachs removed shares of RL from their Conviction Buy List. They originally added them on October 6, 2017 at $101.41 and assigned a then $120 price target.

Recently, I wrote a piece about GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC): I Have Seen This Goldman Sachs Movie Before. My theory is that Goldman Sachs uses its Conviction Buy list to push stocks for the benefit of its lucrative prime brokerage relationships with hedge funds that generate a lot of lucrative commissions.

After the bell, on October 6, 2016, when Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares closed at $101.41, Goldman Sachs placed it coveted "Conviction Buy" rating and assigned a $120 price target.

Source: Street Insider.com

Source: Yahoo Finance

Yesterday, investors awoke to the unpleasant news that Stefan Larsson, the superstar at Gap Inc. (GAP) who turned around its critical Old Navy division and who made his made name at H&M, announced his resignation due to strategic disagreements with RL's chairman and founder.

Before I provide readers with some background on RL's business and assess Q3 2017 results, let me get back to my theory on Goldman Sachs' Conviction Buy list.

This past weekend, I visited two Macy's (NYSE:M) in Massachusetts (Braintree, MA and Kingston, MA). Macy's is our second largest holding, so I was there to conduct channel checks and add some great merchandise to my wardrobe at very good prices. What stood out to me, especially in the South Store Mall, owned by Simon Properties in Braintree, MA, was there was way, way too much inventory sitting around. As a result, Macy's was forced to offer some very good sales in order to keep the inventory moving as apparel is a seasonal business. Moreover, enclosed below, I was very surprised to see some high quality RL sweaters on sale for $49.99. The original price on these sweaters was either $89.50 or more. Now I have seen Macy's offer 25% off RL before, but I can't ever recall these kind of deals in late January, as we still have six weeks left of winter in the Boston area.

Source: Taken from my iPhone January 29th - Macy's in Braintree, MA

On January 4, 2017 Macy's took down its guidance and announced it major store closings at its underperforming stores. Macy's stock got whacked that day, as I remember because we own it with a cost basis of $38 (although we bought more that day after the big leg down). Per RL's 10-K, Macy's made up 11% of RL's Fiscal year 2016 sales and 25% of RL's net Wholesale revenues, why didn't Goldman Sachs downgrade shares of Ralph Lauren after seeing Macy's weak guidance? Shares of RL closed on January 4th at $90.63. Doesn't Goldman Sachs run extensive channel checks and scientifically monitor promotional activity? Perhaps, I am cherry picking, but at least in retail, there are way to conduct channel checks.

We have three key wholesale customers that generate significant sales volume. During Fiscal 2016, sales to our largest wholesale customer, Macy's, Inc. ("Macy's"), accounted for approximately 11% and 25% of our total net revenues and total Wholesale net revenues, respectively. Further, during Fiscal 2016, sales to our three largest wholesale customers, including Macy's, accounted for approximately 24% and 53% of our total net revenues and total Wholesale net revenues, respectively.

Source: RL 10-K page 9

At best, Goldman Sachs made a bet call and at worst, well, you know my theory.

Before I dive into RL's Q3 2017 results and yesterday's conference call, I want to walk the readers through RL's segments.

Ralph Lauren has three major segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing.

Wholesale is by far RL's most important channel. See the operating margins for each division. I like looking at full year numbers to more clearly see the trend lines.

The wholesale division consists of over 13,500 "doors" as RL likes to call them. As I showed above, Macy's made up 25% of RL's wholesale revenues and its three largest customers accounted for 53% of its wholesale revenues in FY16.

In Q3 2017, Wholesale revenues were down $206 million or a sharp 26%.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2016, Wholesale net revenues are down $335 million or 14.2%, so clearly the trajectory is going the wrong way.

As of April 2, 2016, RL operated 493 company owned retail stores. In FY16 they opened 22 new stores and closed 21 stores.

As of April 2, 2016 there were 144 Ralph Lauren stores, 77 Club Monaco, and 272 Factory Outlet Stores. On yesterday's call, management said they have closed 27 company owned stores and plan to close an additional 23 more by fiscal year end March 31, 2017.

In terms of Licensing, see below. This is a highly profitable segment, but it has a limited ability to drive top line growth.

Turning to the Q3 2017 conference call (see the Seeking Alpha transcript), management said all of the right things and continues to believe in their Way Forward Plan announced in June 2016.

Here are some of CFO Jane Nielsen's prepared remarks.

That said, the elephant in the room was the departure of superstar Stefan Larsson. Naturally, he was very guarded with his explanation for leaving as he has to stay on until May 1 2017 and needs to keep it professional.

The numbers were actual really bad if you dig into them because the extra week after Christmas boasted comps by 250 basis points, so apples to apples comps were down 6.5% and led by North America, where overall sales were down 15%.

Turning to guidance, it wasn't very inspiring.

Takeaway

As a turnaround investor, Ralph Lauren is on my watch list. I continue to believe they have a very strong brand (see the slides below from their June 2016 Way Forward analyst meeting). However, these days, apparel is the hardest place to compete in the retail landscape due to years of overcapacity and many management teams chasing short term unsustainable growth targets, at the expense of long term shareholders. I remember during my analyst days at Liberty Mutual (circa 2006 - 2011) thinking about the short sighted goals and over building in retail, yet this long over expansion cycle popped a few years ago, and the fall out is always longer than we hope.

The secular trends in RL's Wholesale channel are too scary with Macy's and other scaling back their empires and being forced to better manage inventories. Yes, discounters like TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) are attractive more traffic, but selling RL products in those stores will severely damage the brand cache and hurt pricing power.

If we look at the longer term trends, Millennials are more interested in experiences and less fashion focused, therefore, unlike their parents they don't need five of the same RL sweater in every color. Moreover, as the quality of the products is forced to get better in order to compete and differentiate, unless people start a trend of having goats for pets (think of their iron cast stomachs that can eat anything, including cloths) then even at $77, I am not ready to buy RL. Again it is on my watch list, but I prefer to buy more Macy's at $31 than RL at $77.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.