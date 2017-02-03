Don't Sell Your 401(k) - Cramer's Mad Money (2/2/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, February 2.



President Trump makes big news and that causes stock market volatility. Investors keep asking Cramer if it's time to shift retirement investments into cash? His answer is yes and no.

For instance, Trump's plan is overseas cash repatriation and in that case owning stocks that have huge cash hoard abroad will benefit investors. On the other hand, there is White House inspired turbulence that is affecting stocks. President Trump hung up the phone over Australian prime minister, upset over a deal struck by his predecessor to take in refugees.

Such things take away the focus from Trump's agenda and hurt stocks. This still doesn't mean investors should go into cash and dump their stock exposure in their 401(k) and IRA plans. If one is in need of money, he blesses them taking some of it out. However, he suggested that a low cost S&P 500 index should work for the long term.

"You can still pick stocks, but they have to be part of a broader theme, a theme solid enough that it can trump. Otherwise you will just jettison the stock when the Tweeter-in-Chief frightens you into selling, at what will no doubt be an inopportune time," said Cramer.

"You sell a stock off Trump's Australian phone call? Then you will get an explanation, a bit of an apology and suddenly you will wonder what the heck you were thinking. This isn't 2008, it's a lot better," he added.

CEO interview - Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on reported a decent quarter and yet its stock fell 7%. Cramer has found a pattern where the stock runs up going into the quarter and then sells off after earnings till investors realize it's a high quality company and buy it again. He interviewed CEO Nick Pinchuk to know more about the quarter.

"If you actually focus on the diagnostic business, which everybody is talking about as the future of car repair, we were up double-digits," said Pinchuk. Their thermal imager remains sold out.

The company saw growth in military and power-generation markets and declines in aerospace and oil. The earnings grew despite currency issues. Pinchuk also admitted that Snap-on is 100% American and any deregulation will help small businesses thrive again.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Cramer calls Facebook's business model the bet of all time. "When you have an amazing product that is beloved and in demand worldwide and it costs very little to produce and has no serious competition - that's Facebook," he added. He was shocked to see investors selling the stock.

Facebook is the best social media company with great prospects and a low valuation. It costs a lot of money to create content and Facebook's users produce this content for free. Facebook simply distributes it and makes money. The more content people produce, the more advertisers will crave for it.

Its revenue grew 53% Y/Y in the last quarter and they had 64% gross margins. Cramer extrapolated Facebook's earnings and said that it could earn $6-7 in 2018. This means it trades at 19 times next year's earnings and with a low PE ratio which is half of its growth rate, the stock should be worth $175.

The investors refuse to pay more for the stock as they don't think that the business model is sustainable. They are also not happy with the increase in spending. Cramer thinks the company is spending to meet the rising demand which is a good problem to have.

"So, feel free to sell one of the cheapest stocks in the market, as so many people did today. Go dump one of the greatest stories of all time. I don't give a darn," said Cramer.

CEO interview - International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper reported good earnings and yet its stock went down by 5%. Cramer interviewed CEO Mark Sutton to know more about the quarter.

"We had input costs rising. We were able to raise prices, but that's just beginning to take traction as we turn the calendar into 2017," said Sutton. International Paper does well when the US economy does well and he remains bullish about the current economy.

Sutton also commented on rising natural gas costs and an increase in recovered fibers. More than 90% of the boxes get recycled in the US and the cost of that material increased due to heavy demand from China.

The fiber materials are convenient as they are renewable and generate their own energy partially. Cramer thinks the weakness in the stock is an opportunity for investors.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Verizon (NYSE:VZ): Verizon needs to address what they are losing to T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) but it has a good yield.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): They have got to fix the problem of throughput. They have to fix it now.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): Their quarter wasn't great but it's still not worth selling it. Cramer prefers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): Cramer is a fan.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO): Let them report and the stock will get hit due to shorts. That's the time to buy it.

