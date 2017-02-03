A Declining Business Plus Management Questions Makes International Speedway A Low-Beta Short

My thesis toward International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) for a couple of years now has been rather simple: Profits and cash flow simply aren't going to grow as long as attendance declines offset increasing revenues distributed to ISC tracks from NASCAR's large new TV contract that took effect in 2015. Without that growth, ISCA shares simply aren't going to move much. Those earnings haven't moved, and the stock has remained range-bound, for almost four years now:

ISCA data by YCharts

After what I thought was a disastrous Q4 report, however, I think ISCA now is a short, even with shares below $37. Admissions revenues had stabilized, but now are taking another step down. I have become increasingly concerned with