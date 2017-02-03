Foreign Dividends From A U.S. Investor's Perspective

American investors tend to overlook this in particular, since we have the world's largest market to invest in.

Seeking Alpha author Canadian Dividend Growth Investor (hereafter "CDGI") raised the topic of foreign dividend stocks from a - you guessed it - Canadian perspective in the recent article: How Do Foreign Dividends Affect Your Dividend Income And Its Growth?

It raised some good points, and I'd like to expound on them, while also considering the vantage point of an American - flush with currently highly-valued US dollars - looking abroad.

CDGI starts off by noting how Canadian investors are currently benefiting from the strong US dollar for legacy positions. Imagine you'd purchased US stocks while the two currencies were near parity. Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), which yields 7.8% in US dollar terms, would yield 10% in Canadian dollars accounting for the new exchange rate. That's a nice supplement to the expected yield.

Then CDGI turns to the topic of currency risk in the current environment:

If the U.S. dollar weakens (against the Canadian dollar), my effective annual dividend growth from Algonquin [a firm that pays dividends in US dollars] will be lower than 10% even if the company manages to hike its dividend by 10% a year. In the above scenario, the U.S. dollar-denominated dividends increased by 46.4% in the period, but the effective dividend growth (in Canadian dollars) would only be 35.1% (due to a weakening U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar).

This example assumed the Canadian dollar rebounded to 1.2 per US dollar from its current 1.3 level over the next few years. The effect would be even more dramatic should the Canadian dollar get back toward parity.

Consider, for example, an investor choosing between a US and a Canadian bank - we'll use Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and CIBC (NYSE:CM) for this demonstration. We'll suppose both grow their dividends at 8% annual rates - not unreasonable for either firm based on past performance.

We'll consider the stocks from the perspective of both a Canadian and US investor.

Table: Author's work

Assuming the Canadian dollar rises at a pace of 10 cents per year against the US dollar, the two currencies again reach parity in 2020. (This isn't necessarily my house assumption, I expect the Canadian dollar to appreciate but I don't have a specific target in mind).

In that scenario, Wells Fargo produces its acceptable 8% dividend growth rate for a US-based investor. However, for a Canadian investor, you actually see your dividend decline. The Wells Fargo dividend, currently at just shy of C$1.98/share, would decline slightly to C$1.91/share by 2020. That's not so great.

Let's now think about CIBC. For a Canadian-based investor, CIBC produces the 8% dividend growth we expect. That's certainly fine. However, for a US investor, things get extremely good. The CIBC dividend, currently worth $3.82/share, would rocket up to $6.25 over the next three years, representing a nearly 20% annual growth rate.

If you're in search of one of those magical 10% yield on cost in 10 years sort of stocks, finding a high-grower in a currently banged-up currency gives you a much better chance of success.

As a US investor, it's tempting to think US dollar dividends are all that count. Our stock market makes up nearly half of world markets. It's easy to dismiss the rest as unimportant. But you're giving up the chance at getting massive dividend increases in coming years.

The US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) has soared over the past two years:

A reversal back to 2012 dollar levels would increase the value of foreign dividend streams by 20-25% in US dollar terms. That's some pretty serious dividend growth.

Take a British company like Diageo (NYSE:DEO), which raises its dividend - in British Pounds - by about 8% every single year. Throw in a 20% rebound in the Pound once Brexit noise fades, and you're looking at sustainable double-digit effective dividend growth rates for years to come off a starting greater than 3% yield. US brewers/distillers are unlikely to be able to match that performance.

Sure, you can only invest in US stocks if you're a US investor. But why pass up highly discounted foreign shares while they're on sale. The currency discrepancy has gotten to the point that some foreigners are stopping US stock purchases, realizing they are unlikely to get much real dividend growth in the near term, once they account for changing FX rates. Consider this comment on CDGI's article:

And then flip that sentiment to the American perspective. If foreigners are passing up our domestic stocks because they offer low dividend growth going forward, what does it say for us? It seems clear, we should be buying foreign stocks, to profit from the above-average expected rates of dividend growth. Your dollars buy a lot more if you go to a Mexican beach or a romantic vacation in Paris at the moment. The same truth applies to their stock markets as well.

To give one more popular example, think about Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN). Unilever looks a little cheaper than PG just considering the normal metrics DGI investors look at. But once you account for the fact that Unilever pays dividends in a depreciated currency and PG pays in seemingly overvalued dollars, the comparison becomes much more favorable to Unilever. Assuming both post fairly similar dividend growth rates in their home currencies, Unilever will crush PG in effective dividend growth, assuming the dollar sells back off sooner or later.

