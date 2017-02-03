South Korean Equities Could Be A Great Play Going Forward

I have argued for some time that the South Korean equity markets stand to offer better value than that of Japan. While I had recently written an article arguing that Japanese equities are trading at cheap valuations right now, South Korea's equity market likely has more upside overall.

One of my main reasons for making this argument is that when one looks at the trajectory of the Nikkei 225 vs. the KOSPI index, the former has outperformed over the short-term, while the latter has greatly outperformed over the long term:

As it stands, South Korea is on politically shaky ground with the recent impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, and while South Korea had seen growth in inflows throughout 2016, recent rate rises in the United States has seen a leveling off in the index in 2017 as investors opt for safer returns.

In this regard, the KOSPI could remain somewhat flat for 2017.

However, I maintain that South Korea is in a good place economically to produce longer-term sustainable growth, with inflation rates and consumer spending remaining higher than that of Japan.

Moreover, we could see South Korea emerge as somewhat of a contrarian play after political events that have shaped the country. For instance, it is reported that while the KOSPI continues to trade near levels since the 2008 global financial crisis, equities in the country have the second-highest earnings growth prospects in the Asian region.

With an attractive valuation of roughly 10 times projected earnings, the country's stock index stands to be very attractively priced. While Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) has been nearing record highs after continuing to post record profits, other less-known companies such as Posco (NYSE:PKX) (OTC:PKXFF) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG), which trade at relatively low P/E ratios while continuing to rebound in earnings growth:

Posco

Shinhan Financial Group

In this regard, this could well be a significant time for investors who have interest in Asian equities to position towards South Korean equities. While it could be some time before significant growth is realized, indicators on both an economic and earnings fronts indicate that very significant growth is in store for the South Korean stock market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.