Omnova Solutions: A Decent Q4, But Much More Is Needed To Get To $10+

There's a decent story, still, at performance chemical manufacturer OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN). Activist Barington Capital came on board in 2014; since then, OMNOVA has cut costs, and aimed to move into higher value-add specialty chemical products. Legacy products in declining paper and carpet end markets are steadily declining in their proportion of overall revenue - and thus their ability to offset sales growth elsewhere. And a reasonably, but not horribly, leveraged balance sheet (3.5x leverage ratio) could mean impressive upside for the equity either as a cash flow-compounding story or as an M&A target in a space that has seen a number of deals lately.

But I wasn't interested in the story below $8, and after a post-election rally put OMN above $10 briefly, I'm less so at Thursday's close of $9.15, even after a decent Q4 earnings report on Wednesday. Cost-cutting already has hit the P&L - yet profits continue to decline. And the rest of the company's turnaround plan sounds more like minor tweaks than substantive changes. OMN's story still can play out, particularly if the broad economy cooperates, and the stock remains rather inexpensive compared to others in the sector. But I still think there's a reason for the discount to peers, and I see better cyclical plays elsewhere.

Q4 Was OK - But Not Great

The Q4 report looked a bit mixed, in my opinion. Adjusted EPS rose a penny year-over-year to $0.14, but revenue declined 6.5% on a consolidated basis. Almost 3 points of the decline came from the company's exit of a business in India, but volume still fell 3.7% in the quarter. On a positive note, the Performance Chemicals segment - which is the driver here going forward - saw volume increase almost 5%, its second straight quarter of growth. And the top-line pressure in the quarter came from areas already known to be a weakness: carpet and paper, the India divestiture, and lingering effects from a lost deal for coated fabrics in China. From that standpoint, the sales decline isn't terribly negative for the stock, and might be considered a positive. The issues in both India and China will be lapped - former CEO Kevin McMullen said on the Q3 call that long-term growth in China likely would be 5-6% annually after the downward reset - and the weakness in paper and carpet is no surprise.

Gross margin increased nicely: up 240 bps for the quarter, completing a 360 bps increase for 2016 as a whole. Meanwhile, SG&A was down modestly on an absolute basis in the quarter and for the year. Combined with lower D&A and lower interest expense after a debt refinancing, full-year adjusted EPS wound up increasing nicely, moving from $0.36 to $0.50.

Overall, the Q4 results look fairly solid on their own. The problem is that in the context of the turnaround-based bull case here, I'm not sure they're all that encouraging. Adjusted EPS did increase, but Adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year, by over 6%. The lost business in China likely drove most of the $1.4 million shortfall, given that a ~$5 million drop in Global Coated Fabric sales in Q4 was attributed to lower sales in that country. But OMNOVA also benefited from at least $3 million in cost reductions in the quarter, as the recent plan drove $14 million-plus in savings across the full year, according to the Q4 conference call. So a ~flat performance even ex-China and comparable margins year-over-year doesn't imply much in the way of leverage for the business as a whole in Q4.

On a full-year basis, a $3 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year (a less than 4% rise) isn't all that promising either. Again, China was a factor, taking almost $17 million off full-year revenue, according to the 10-K. But looking at FY16 (ending November) as a whole on a 'like for like' basis ex-China and ex-cost cuts, profits appear to have narrowed, as did margins. For a business that has struggled basically since the beginning of the decade - Adjusted EBITDA is down roughly one-third since FY10 - the FY16 results don't inspire all that much confidence that the trajectory has changed going forward.

The Turnaround Prospects

OMN data by YCharts

To turn bullish on OMN, the company essentially needs to show that it's changed the narrative to break its long-held range. In terms of the numbers, I don't quite see it. There are some incremental benefits coming in FY17: another $3-4 million in cost savings, ~$1 million or so in interest reduction from the refinancing. But the cost savings are about 4% of FY16 Adjusted EBITDA of $82 million; the refinancing savings could be erased by rising rates (a 100 bps increase would cost the company $3.5 million).

On the top line, the headwind declining paper and carpet sales should steadily decrease, with those two categories now likely under 20% on a consolidated basis. And OMNOVA is targeting higher-margin specialty chemicals as a source of growth going forward. The volume growth in the business (broken out as part of the Performance Chemicals segment) in Q3 and Q4 implies some success on that front, and OMNOVA retains relatively easy comparisons in 1H FY17.

Overall, however, I'm still skeptical that there's really a sea change coming for OMNOVA. New CEO Anne Noonan reiterated a target of 15% operating margins - more than double FY16 levels - based in large part on specialty chemical growth. But that business still only is about one-third of sales. Carpet and paper are declining, and the Laminates and Performance Films business has dropped for two straight years. The latter business could benefit from growth of luxury vinyl tile, and OMNOVA said on the Q4 call that demand there was starting to ramp. But LVT at the moment is a tiny business; its potential contribution is unclear. It seems unlikely to be a major driver in the near term, particularly given that the end product is being heavily promoted by Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) but hasn't really established itself in the flooring space. Meanwhile, butadiene, a key input cost, has seen prices jump of late, and that could apply some margin pressure in the next few quarters.

More broadly, I'm not sure the strategy here is all that convincing, and even with the new CEO, it's not all that clear. Moving to higher-margin products makes some sense, but seems unlikely to be as easy as OMNOVA makes it sound, given that the company remains a smaller player and that most, if not all, companies would prefer to sell higher-margin, more specialized products. The cost cuts are mostly done; there are fixed costs to be leveraged here, but that's only if OMNOVA finally can drive some sort of consistent revenue growth.

Noonan said on the Q4 call that she was often asked, "What are you going to do differently?" The answer to her own question wasn't particularly compelling, to be honest. OMNOVA is changing its segment reporting, separating the growth businesses from the mature ones. The company is "reorganizing key functions", and focusing on the "innovation pipeline" (where, admittedly, it appears the company had some success last year). The rest of the plan was mostly corporate-speak: a "focus on market intelligence", "further enriching the innovation pipeline", "leveraging our new maintenance and operational excellence tools across the global manufacturing enterprise," all "result[ing] in a more streamlined organization". Maybe those efforts are worthwhile, and maybe they will work. But my chief takeaway from Q4 is that the low-hanging fruit here has been harvested. OMNOVA's plan going forward for the most part seems to rely on taking market share in products that its competitors are going to want to sell. Against the company's history, and against the 17-year stock chart, it's tough to get too excited without some sort of fundamental evidence that the turnaround is moving forward.

Valuation And What To Watch For

There's a case that OMN is worth a flyer on the chance that Noonan is right, particularly since the upside could be tremendous. Even after the recent gains, OMN still trades at about 8.4x on an EV/EBITDA basis. That's a premium to companies like Stepan (NYSE:SCL) and Tredegar (NYSE:TG), but below the space as a whole, where multiples generally are in the 9-10x range or higher. Takeout multiples have been closer to that 10x figure; even at current EBITDA levels that would drive ~25% upside. Leverage here is such that if OMN's story starts to play out, the stock can jump rather quickly: a 9x multiple on $90 million in EBITDA (modest incremental growth beyond cost-cutting) gets shares to $12 or so. And if Noonan's goals come to pass, OMN legitimately could triple in a matter of years.

The flip side, however, is that debt only is leverage when a company is growing - and this remains a declining business, at least looking backwards. There are some catalysts going forward, admittedly, but I'm still not sold on the story - and thus not on OMN stock. If the company can post some growth in the first half - and at this point it has no excuse not to - then perhaps there's reason to consider nibbling at the current price, and a pullback toward 2016 levels around $7-$7.50 might improve risk/reward somewhat. But OMNOVA still needs to show more progress than it did in Q4 to get excited about OMN stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.