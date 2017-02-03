GGM: Monthly Paying 9.26% Yielder

*This report was released to subscribers on December 19, 2016 when the price was $21.17 or approximately 13.1% below the current price adjusted for the distribution.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM)

We added GGM to our Core Portfolio in mid-December as we liked the setup and the exposure it offered. The rationale for the acquisition can be summed up in the following points.

The Core Portfolio was loaded with interest rate-hedged closed-end funds with exposures to non-agency mortgage backed securities. We shifted the portfolio construction approach over the summer to a 'three-legged stool' to combat rising interest rates: hedged fixed-income, floating rate, and limited duration. GGM's exposure to short-duration high yield and floating rate fits nicely into that strategy.

Many of those sectors have run up in value strongly so we sought other funds that were 'cheaper' to help reduce risk while increasing total return potential. GGM is a multi-sector fund with the ability to strategically adapt and use all the tools available to them including interest rate swaps and other derivatives for hedging and risk management purposes. Current exposures are tilted towards high-yield corporates and floating-rate loans. The combination of sectors and any use of derivatives has reduced the weighted average duration of the fund to just 2.10 years. This is a key factor we look for when investing in fixed income today utilizing DoubleLine's Sherman Ratio- essentially the amount of yield per unit of duration.

(Source: Guggenheim)

Buying opportunities appear occasionally and there was a classic setup which we took advantage of in December. The chart below shows the price and NAV over the last year. The shares typically trade very close to NAV but exhibit significant volatility around that NAV line. That is primarily driven by the light amount of daily volume (24,000 shares).

We didn't buy at the nadir of the discount in mid-November when the shares traded at a 7.1% discount. Instead, we waited until the NAV showed a confirmed resumption of its NAV trend to a positive track.

(Source: CEFConnect.com, Alpha Gen Capital)

Net investment income per share (NII) has been rising steadily for the last three years rising from $1.57 in their semi-annual report from November 30, 2014 to $2.37 in their most recent report. One of the best aspects of the fund is the lower correlation to the larger holdings in the core portfolio. The R-squared is just 0.62 with PCI and has a negative correlation to most muni CEFs as well as most of the treasury yield curve (as much as a negative 0.39). We like the volatility of the share price while the NAV shows very minimal standard deviation movement. Typically, investors shun volatility. Comparing to stocks which have a risk premium for shares that have a high degree of movement, we think price volatility gives us an opportunity to add alpha. The fund offers a hedge to higher interest rates thanks to the floating rate loan exposure of 31%. Most floaters have increased substantially in value as 3-month Libor has increased above the critical 1.00% threshold. Most of these bank loans have a 1.00% Libor floor meaning that they haven't benefited from the increase in the short-term rate until it moves above that level. With 3-month Libor now at 1.03%, and at least two further Fed rate hikes expected in 2017, the tailwind to the sector has further room to run.

Things To Watch

The company recently released their semi-annual report which showed some slowdown in earnings and a drop in their UNII balance. In the six months ending November 31, 2016, net investment income fell to $6,298,643, down from $6,797,424 in the prior period. The fund also issued approximately 64,000 new shares equating to EPS of $0.1568, a decline of 8.2%. Given the six month period in question, the decline shouldn't be a surprise.

Undistributed net investment income (UNII) also fell to $1,480,130 or $0.22 per share. This is a drop of 38.9% from the $0.36 level at the end of May last year. The fund's issuance of new shares is also something to keep an eye on. Large sister fund, the Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) is a serial issuer of new shares. From November 30, 2013 through November 30, 2016, that fund issued approximately 4.1 million shares or a 28% increase in the number outstanding. This has allowed the fund to supplement the earnings of the fund and maintain a high distribution rate and such a negative UNII balance.

The next report will not be out for six months so we will not know until then the actual EPS and UNII balances. However, our analytical tools will be able to assess the performance of the fund and make an informed estimate as to whether a cut in the distribution rate is forthcoming. For now, the distribution appears safe.

Conclusion

The fund offers up value opportunities every so often for which the watchful eye must be ready. Those opportunities are apparent in the chart below.

Assessing whether those large discount-widening events are good buying opportunities is not an easy a task. We typically look at the environment for high yield and floating-rate loans as well as NAV characteristics to make that determination.

Subscribers were able to reap a significant profit (~13% in less than 60 days) by being alerted to one of these opportunities recently. We continue to hunt for new market dislocations like this one, especially in today's closed-end marketplace characterized by tight discounts and distribution cuts.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "Real-time alerts" option.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service "Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing" dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the risk associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GGM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.