Class I Rail Traffic Monthly Performance - Off To A Much Better Start In 2017

Most Class Is are off to a positive start for the year; a stark contrast to 2016.

Total traffic for the first month of 2017 was up 0.3 percent with carload traffic up 2 percent and intermodal traffic down 1.7 percent.

Class I total traffic was positive for January 2017. Performance was at 0.3 percent versus last year. This compared to last year's December 5.9 percent performance, reflecting a 560-basis point (bps) decline. Some of the decline has had to do with seasonality; but unknowns remain as to what extent rail traffic will improve during 2017.

The key measure to keep an eye on, as always, continues to be the weekly 800,000 rail traffic level. During January, three of the four weeks breached this key level. It should be noted that all carload and intermodal unit traffic is reflective of carried railcars. Carried railcars are a combination of carloads and/or intermodal units originated and received.

Last year's monthly performance will continue to be viewed as a comparison for each new month during 2017. Despite the muted performance during January, it was still 730 bps better than last year. Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) was the strongest performer with total rail traffic up six percent versus last year.

Canadian National led all Class Is for both carloads and intermodal units; up 7.7 and 3.5 percent, respectively. Other performance was as follows; Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) 2.2 percent, BNSF (NYSE:BRK.B) 1.4 percent, CSX (NYSE:CSX) 0.1 percent, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) -2.2 percent, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) -3.7 percent and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) -4.1 percent.

For Class I container traffic YOY, January performance declined by -1.5 percent, a 1,250 bps decrease from December 2016's 11 percent. Investors should note that intermodal includes both international and domestic services.

International and domestic container units carried witnessed a strong surge during the last few months of 2016. Week 1 of 2017 witnessed a very poor start, but the previous three weeks have witnessed improving trends. January and February of 2016 will offer high baseline comparisons early in the year.

If January is any indication, February 2017 may witness weaker performance as February 2016 was the strongest performing month of last year. Trailer traffic declined by -1.6 percent YOY during January, a 1,160-bps decline from December's 10 percent performance. The havoc wreaked by the Triple Crown service restructuring is finally showing signs of abating.

Only Canadian National witnessed any meaningful growth for container units carried. Both Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific lagged peers substantially. Union Pacific continues to struggle and underperform BNSF, its primary competitor on the West Coast. Trailer units carried were mixed across the board, but negative performers were much less severe.

U.S. and Canada Class I carload traffic witnessed flat performance from December 2016 during January with a YOY increase at two percent. Carloads carried are off to a much stronger start than last year, when performance was in negative territory. Like intermodal traffic, expectations are positive, but uncertainties remain surrounding energy price stability and industrial production expectations.

Consistent moderate growth would be highly welcomed during 2017, as 2016's performance for most of the year was really rough. Carload performance was much stronger across Class Is as only Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific witnessed negative performance. Class Is are in a good position to sustain positive growth through July as these months fluctuated back and forth for the worst performance during 2016.

For Class I carload top five commodities, coal continued to sustain improvement as January performance improved by 7.5 percent YOY, versus the two percent gain in December 2016. All Class Is witnessed improved performance during January, with the exceptions being the Canadian rails.

Chemicals' performance declined -0.8 percent during January YOY, versus the five percent increase during December 2016. Results among Class Is were mixed with Canadian Pacific leading peers and Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern and CSX displaying weakness.

Motor vehicle and equipment performance improved by two percent during January YOY, versus six percent during December 2016. Performance for Class Is varied substantially with BNSF and Kansas City Southern growing by 37 and 18 percent, CSX growing by six percent, Canadian National growing by four percent, Norfolk Southern growing by one percent and Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific declining by 20 and 14 percent.

Using a zoomed-in graphic excluding coal above helps paint the picture for both motor vehicles and equipment and grain's recent positive performance; the last two weeks typically witness seasonal gyrations. It also illustrates chemicals' recent up-trend and petroleum's continued downward spiral.

Grain performance remained stable up nearly four percent during January YOY, versus the 7.6 percent gain during December 2016. Norfolk Southern, Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific led the way with double-digit performance. CSX was the laggard followed by Canadian Pacific.

Petroleum performance remained weak declining -14 percent during January YOY, versus the -19 percent decline during December 2016. It was only the second time during the past 13 months where performance was better than -15 percent. Canadian National was the only Class I with positive performance at 10 percent. Laggards included Union Pacific and CSX. Crushed stone, gravel and sand has continued its volatile movements since early last year.

Based on the performance by individual Class Is, coal, motor vehicles and equipment and grain have continued to lead the improvement for carload traffic performance. Chemicals have had moments of increases and declines; but has remained largely flat for the year. Petroleum's decline has stabilized some, but remained weak. Investors should continue to monitor these top five commodity trends as they reflected nearly 63 percent of carload traffic for the year.

Last year, rail operators were one of the top performing transport industries. This year, things have gotten off to a strong start, especially for CSX and Norfolk Southern, up 29 and 10.5 percent. Canadian Pacific, Union Pacific and Canadian National were all up between two and four percent. Kansas City Southern has been the lone laggard with flat performance to date. All Class Is have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN), except Kansas City Southern.

The key drivers for 2017 will revolve around seaport twenty-foot equivalent container unit (TEU) growth, as well as energy supply and demand and industrial production. The near-term looks marginally to moderately positive for all. But President Trump's trade policies present an unknown that could potentially impact all three areas.

The sharp rally for CSX and Norfolk Southern is from expectations for Hunter Harrison to become the CEO of CSX. As the Canadian rails have witnessed record operating margin improvement, expectations are for Mr. Harrison to pave the way for CSX to similarly achieve stronger margin performance. Norfolk Southern has rallied with the perception of improving operational coattails from a regional perspective.

As my natural gas holding has alerted me, expectations are for a warmer winter which also bodes well for rail operations. With eleven months left to go, I think that all companies can go higher. But I think CSX and Norfolk Southern will be based more on speculative enthusiasm. If trade policies and/or North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation go better than anticipated, Kansas City Southern may end up being one of the top performers for the year.

