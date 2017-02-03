ING: The Fundamentals Justify The Stock Price Momentum

Historical Performance

Looking at the price chart of ING (ING) of the last 3 years we can see the stock price made a low during July 2016 after a sharp price sell-off. The low price of 9.12€ was reached in the aftermath of the Brexit surprise vote which pulled the major European banking stocks down.

Source: finviz.com

Ever since that low price was reached, the stock price has been moving up rapidly currently making new highs at 14.7€ The stock price is now 60% above that lowest price level. Why is the stock up this strongly? This can be explained by multiple events.

On the one hand, the same value drivers which increased the market value stocks in general (especially American bank stocks) were bullish as well for a large bank like ING. The anticipation of higher interest rates, inflation picking up, growth rates picking up, … will certainly help large banks increase their profits.

Fundamentals

On the other hand, ING has been performing quite solidly. These growth numbers were recently published in their 2016Q4 result presentation:

Net profit increased with 17.9% throughout 2016

Strong increase in primary customers (+700K during 2016)

CET1 ratio rose to 14.2%

The ROI for 2016 is 11.6% (compared to 10.8% in 2015)

The new dividend will be 0.66 EUR per share

Especially remarking here is the growth in net profit. With the current lower reinvestment rates it would have been reasonable to expect a slowdown, yet they increased the net profit strongly up to 4.9 billion euro. This steady increase in net profit can be seen in their return on equity as well:

Source: ING corporate website

Within wholesale banking, ING's capital-markets and treasury-management businesses benefited from "increased client activity" especially in equities, foreign-exchange and debt trading. Revenues from corporate lending rose as much as 15 percent from a year ago as bad-loan provisions at the business fell to 2 million euros from 63 million euros.

Source: ING corporate website

Valuation

Are these fundamentals represented in the current valuation of ING? For this we will compare ING with a selection of large-cap European banks. While these companies are all facing different conditions/challenges we do think it is useful to make a high level comparison:

Deutsche Bank (DB)

HSBC (HSBC)

Barclays (BCS)

Banco Santander (SAN)

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

UNS (UBS)

Credit Suisse (CS)

Banco Bilbao (BBVA)

Source: finviz.com

Looking at the price performance of the last year, we can see ING performed in the top 3. Banco Santander was at the top, followed by ING with 41.4%. In the recent quarter and most recent month, ING grew slower compared to its peers.

Source: finviz.com

Looking at the pricing ratios we can conclude the following: ING currently has a P/B ratio of 1.06, which is comparable with those of the other banks. Deutsche Bank and Barclays come in cheaper, but we'd have to compare their fundamentals with those of ING to come to a meaningful conclusion. Based on the P/E ratio, we see ING is priced at 12.2 which similar with the P/E ratio of other banks. This is still far below the historical P/E ratios ING knew in the past.

Source: finviz.com

Looking at the ROE ratio, we see ING comes in on top. This is true as well for its dividend yield. The ROE rates of most banks were far below the +10% ROE rates ING is currently achieving.

Concusion

In conclusion, we have seen ING's stock price bottoming in the summer of 2016. The stock price has strongly increased since that low, rising as much as 60%. When we look at the fundamentals of ING we can confirm the bullish sentiment is warranted by their strong fundamentals. This was again confirmed by their strong 2016Q4 results.

When we compare the price performance of ING with that of other major European banks we see ING was with the strongest performers. This is confirmed by the current pricing ratios of ING (P/B and P/E). Based on this information, we believe ING will continue its strong fundamental performance and increase its net interest income and its customer base. Looking at the pricing ratios we conclude ING is still a safe buy, even after the strong appreciation in stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ING over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.