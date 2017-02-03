AltaGas: Gunning For Growth

Solid investment thesis anchored by safe, balanced growth in EBITDA and assets. AltaGas has grown its asset base from $3 billion to over $10 billion in the last five years.

It's a busy time for AltaGas Ltd. (OTCPK:ATGFF) [TSX:ALA] The Calgary-based energy infrastructure company has been in the news a great deal lately, as it pursues a path of aggressive growth.

On January 27, AltaGas announced a major transaction in which it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of U.S. natural gas supplier WGL Holdings Inc. in the latest Canadian blockbuster takeover of a U.S. energy infrastructure company.

The transaction is transformational for AltaGas by increasing both its scale and breadth of quality assets, while maintaining its corporate DNA, as the two companies are closely aligned. The combined company will have about $22 billion in assets. The transaction is consistent with AltaGas' strategy of focusing on high-quality, long-life energy infrastructure assets that have significant embedded growth.

AltaGas is financing the transaction in a manner consistent with its commitment to maintaining its investment-grade credit profile. The company has a fully committed $4.95-billion bridge-financing facility in place. It has also entered into an agreement to issue 67,800,000 subscription receipts on a bought-deal basis with a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc. at an issue price of $31.00 per subscription receipt, for total gross proceeds of approximately $2.1 billion, as well as an agreement to issue equity in a $400-million private placement with the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) - a factor that has been an overhang on its share price since the rumors of an impending acquisition by AltaGas first surfaced.

AltaGas is offering $88.25 per share in the all-cash transaction, or about $6 billion in total cash. The offer is more than double the value of AltaGas's current market capitalization. AltaGas will also assume about $2.4-billion in debt, giving the deal an enterprise value of $8.4 billion. The combined company will have an enterprise value of about $17 billion and approximately $3.4 billion in natural gas rate base assets.

The deal represents a premium of 12% to WGL's closing share price on January 25 and 28% to WGL's share price of $69.02 on November 28, 2016. WGL had been rumored as a potential acquisition target since November, including reports that WGL was considering a sale to Spanish utility Iberdrola. AltaGas acknowledged on January 12 that it was in discussions about a possible transaction, although it did not identify the potential target.

The two companies expect the deal to close in the second quarter of 2018.

Source: AltaGas website

WGL Holdings is a utility holding company formed in 2000; however, its core operating unit is almost 170 years old. WGL owns diversified energy-infrastructure assets across the country, including a gas gathering and processing business in the prolific Marcellus region of the U.S. Northeast, as well as an energy marketing unit, gas utilities, gas pipelines, and clean power.

WGL is the parent of WGL Energy, WGL Midstream, Washington Gas and Hampshire Gas. Washington Gas and Hampshire Gas are regulated natural gas utility businesses in the U.S. capitol, which collectively represent 77% of WGL's assets, although WGL also operates pipelines and sells gas and power into the northeastern U.S. WGL is planning to spend $700 million on pipelines across the northeastern U.S. over the next five years.

Washington Gas was founded in 1848 through a Congressional charter to install gas lights in the House and Senate chambers, the White House and along Pennsylvania Avenue. Today, Washington Gas delivers natural gas to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

"We are fortunate to be buying a storied company with nearly 170 years of history, which in many ways is nearly the mirror-image of AltaGas," said AltaGas CEO David Harris in announcing the transaction.

The friendly deal is the latest in a series of major acquisitions of U.S. energy midstream companies by Canadian energy infrastructure companies looking for both expansion opportunities and stable earnings. Last year, TransCanada Corp. acquired Columbia Gas in a $10.2-billion transaction and Enbridge Inc. struck a $37-billion deal to buy Spectra Energy Corp.

AltaGas itself is no stranger to the U.S., operating natural gas utilities in Michigan and Alaska, in addition to its Canadian operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and the Northwest Territories.

The deal looks very complementary. The companies operate similar businesses in gas and power distribution, natural gas pipelines and processing, as well as storage - all segments of the energy business that have been popular targets in recent M&A activity.

Source: AltaGas website

The combined company will benefit from their complementary focus on building a diversified mix of gas, power and utility assets to provide clean and affordable energy to its combined customer base. Both companies have similar visions and are underpinned by strong growth in domestic natural gas supply and the growing demand for clean and renewable energy.

AltaGas and WGL's businesses are also similar in scope. The deal offers geographic diversity and an immediate boost to earnings and cash flow. Over the first five years, AltaGas expects earnings per share to increase by up to 10% annually.

Source: AltaGas website

"Both companies are strong utility operators, have a sweet spot of pipeline and midstream investments in premier supply basins, and have power generation businesses weighted to clean energy and innovations," continued Mr. Harris.

Upon completion of the transaction, AltaGas will become one of North America's largest and most diversified energy infrastructure companies. It is engaged in power generation and the natural gas value chain, including extraction, processing, fractionation, transportation, and distribution. AltaGas will remain focused on building, owning and operating "clean energy" assets throughout North America.

Source: AltaGas website

The acquisition is clearly aligned with AltaGas' strategy of acquiring U.S. assets to drive growth. However, there are other reasons for AltaGas to look to the U.S. for growth. Having a wide geographic footprint is beneficial to utilities as it can reduce regulatory risk in any single jurisdiction.

In addition, the energy infrastructure sector in Canada has been increasingly weighed down by heightened regulation and environmental activism, forcing companies like AltaGas, Enbridge and TransCanada to seek growth opportunities in other jurisdictions. This was evident with TransCanada and Enbridge recently turning to the U.S. to purchase peers possessing similar existing infrastructure.

Source: AltaGas website

This transaction is another step by AltaGas on its measured, well-executed growth path. It represents a clear growth trajectory, if AltaGas can execute, which I believe it can and will do. The company has come a long way since it was formed less than 23 years ago, on April 1, 1994 with initial seed capital of $37,000 from the remains of Alberta & Southern Gas Co., a company created to expedite Alberta gas exports to California and then deconstructed, following deregulation in U.S. gas markets in the 1990s.

Since its formation, AltaGas has grown from nothing to a company with a total enterprise value of $10 billion. The company has delivered steady growth through its prudent selection of and execution on both organic growth projects and acquisition opportunities for energy assets.

Today, AltaGas is a leading North American diversified energy infrastructure company sharply focused on natural gas, power and regulated utilities. AltaGas creates value by acquiring, growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure with a focus on clean energy sources.

How AltaGas Fits My Investment Strategy

Early on in my investing career, I settled on a consistent investment strategy that has worked well for me over a long investment horizon. The strategy is not particularly fancy. In fact, it is pretty simple: Buy solid dividend-growth stocks and hold them for the rest of my life. Do not touch the capital. Reinvest the dividends, ideally through company-sponsored DRIP plans, which often offer a discount to the market price, when the stock enters value territory based on accepted valuation metrics.

In addition to this simple strategy, I look for thematic investment opportunities buttressed by positive secular trends. A thematic investment strategy can have an important positive impact on performance. In addition, thematic investing overcomes many of the shortcomings of traditional active management. As a result, my investment approach has delivered consistent positive investment returns over a long investment horizon.

A number of my earlier articles for Seeking Alpha have centered on thematic investment opportunities that capitalize on long-term, powerful secular trends - what I call 'megatrends'.

I believe the growing demand for clean energy is one such secular trend, and it underpins AltaGas's strategy. The growth of renewable power results in the increased need for clean-burning, gas-fired power plants to backstop various renewable power sources when the sun sets or the wind settles.

Low Risk Business Model

AltaGas is a leading, diversified North American energy infrastructure company focused on opportunities created by the abundance of natural gas and the increasing global demand for clean energy. It owns and operates a diversified mix of assets in gas, power and utilities, with operations that include natural gas gathering and processing, extraction of ethane and natural gas liquids, transmission, power generation and rate-regulated utilities.

AltaGas's objective is to generate superior economic returns by investing in a diversified platform of low-risk, long-life energy infrastructure assets. AltaGas delivers shareholder value through diversification and safety of highly contracted or regulated assets and through strong counterparties.

With more than 1,700 employees across North America, AltaGas executes its strategy through three business segments, Gas, Power and Utilities, which have diversified technologies and geographic footprints. This provides investors with predictable and stable cash flows and gives AltaGas the financial strength and flexibility to provide strong returns and continue to provide balanced yield and growth.

The company's Gas segment processes and transports more than two billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and includes natural gas gathering and processing plants; ethane and natural gas liquids extraction and separation; pipelines, storage and natural gas marketing.

The Power segment is engaged in the generation and sale of electricity across North America. The company's power generation assets have a capacity of more than 1,600 megawatts produced by hydroelectric, gas-fired, biomass and wind-power generation facilities. The majority of the company's power revenue is under long‑term contracts.

The Utilities segment, which is responsible for 40% of earnings, currently serves almost 600,000 end users, representing a rate base of approximately $1.9 billion, through ownership of natural gas distribution utilities throughout North America - in Alaska, Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. The utilities are underpinned by regulated returns that provide stable earnings and cash flows.

AltaGas continues to expand its geographic footprint across all three business segments to capitalize on the demand for clean energy sources and continue to grow revenue and cash flow stability.

AltaGas's portfolio of infrastructure assets is currently evenly split between Canada and the United States in terms of normalized EBITDA. Contracted power operations generate 42% of the company's normalized EBITDA, regulated utilities generate 37%, while midstream operations generate the remaining 21%. AltaGas has established project plans for all of its business segments through 2020 to continue to grow its diversified business base.

AltaGas maintains a strong balance sheet with a 'BBB' investment grade credit rating which ensures it has access to capital to deliver on its growth objectives. The company also maintains strong liquidity with stable, predictable cash flows, a manageable capital structure and a balanced long-term debt maturity.

AltaGas is one of my preferred holdings in the energy infrastructure sector. AltaGas shares were dragged down harder than its peers when oil and gas prices collapsed in mid-2014. Despite having more than 60% of its revenue coming from contracted power generation and distribution utilities, its shares have not recovered alongside its energy infrastructure peers.

The energy sell-off battered stocks with even tenuous links to the oil and gas sector, but AltaGas's share price has lagged behind its pipeline and utility peers. I believe the company has been unduly punished, partially because of the two strikes against it in its very name - "Alberta" and "Gas."

Buying stocks when they are inexpensive has proven to be a consistently successful strategy for outperforming the market. AltaGas's shares are inexpensive. The share price has been dragged down some 40% from its high, established back in 2014, when the shares peaked at just under $53. Today, the shares are trading in the low $30s - levels not previously seen since 2012.

AltaGas shares currently yield a generous 6.8%. Over the last five years AltaGas has delivered a compound annual dividend growth rate of 7%, while maintaining one of the lowest payout ratios among its peers. Providing a strong yield to its investors is a key value proposition of AltaGas.

Additional New Growth Initiatives

Ridley Island

AltaGas is gearing up its Ridley Island export terminal on Canada's west coast. The company will begin construction on Ridley Island, near Prince Rupert, British Columbia within weeks. The terminal will ship up to 1.2 million tonnes of propane to Asian markets each year, accessing premium pricing for Western Canada's abundant supplies of propane. AltaGas will supply about half of the product itself and outsource the remainder. The propane terminal is slated to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

Exporting propane to Asia is a natural evolution for AltaGas, which has sub-leased land from coal exporter Ridley Terminals Inc. Exports of metallurgical coal, a commodity used in the production of steel, fell 50% last year compared with 2015. The existing site location allows AltaGas to move this project forward cost effectively and in such a tight time frame. The company will repurpose an existing shipping berth within the coal terminal for propane export, and bring in propane from B.C. and Alberta through the existing CN rail lines.

AltaGas is seeking a partner to cover a 30% equity stake in the terminal that will cost $450-million to $500-million to construct. The company has a definitive agreement to sell at least half of the propane exports from the Ridley Terminal to Japan-based Astomos Energy Corp., and is in discussions with several buyers on further capacity commitments.

Astomos is a Japanese importer and trader of LPG, which was formed by the merger of LPG divisions of Idemitsu Kosan and Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCPK:MSBHY) in 2006. Management noted on the recent Q2 FY 16 conference call that the capacity called for in the MoU with Astomos is sufficient to advance the project. Commercial discussions with Astomos and several other third party offtakers for further capacity commitments are proceeding.

Propane shipments from British Columbia will take much less time to arrive in Asia compared with supplies from the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Ridley Island facility will be just 10 days from Asian markets, compared to 25 days from facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast. AltaGas operates a similar propane export facility in Ferndale, WA.

The facility will be supplied by rail and road instead of a fixed pipeline, meaning AltaGas will source the remainder of its product wherever it can get the best price.

AltaGas's Ridley Island export terminal enhances the liquids infrastructure footprint that AltaGas continues to build upon; for example, North Pine and Townsend (please see below). Once built, the project will likely be valued in the market at 10-to-13x EBITDA.

Townsend Processing Facility

Half of the 1.2 million annual tonnes of propane to be shipped from Ridley Island will be sourced from AltaGas's $430-million Townsend gas-processing facility 60 miles north of Fort St. John, in Northeastern British Columbia.

The facility and associated Townsend Truck Terminal was commissioned more than a month early, entering commercial operations on July 10, and $40 million below budget, highlighting the company's construction expertise and its ability to capitalize on its inhouse construction workforce.

The facility has the ability to process about 200 million cubic feet of gas per day. The company is applying for a Townsend Phase 2 permit and expects approval by the second quarter of 2017.

North Pine Processing Facility

As part of its integrated strategy, AltaGas continues to add liquid-rich gas processing infrastructure to provide producers with value-added services and the opportunity to move natural gas and natural gas liquids to new markets.

AltaGas is developing and building a 40,000 bbls/d natural gas liquids (NGL) North Pine separation and handling facility, located approximately 40 km northwest of Fort St. John. The project will provide a new facility for local producers, located close to producing zones, with the capacity to process the NGL stream by separating it into its marketable components. The North Pine facility will be located adjacent to an existing rail line providing for the movement of liquids by rail for delivery to both domestic and export markets. The facility will also supply AltaGas's Ridley Island export terminal.

Site preparation for the first phase, which will cost about $130 million, began this quarter, with a targeted commercial on-stream date in the second quarter of 2018. The plan includes two supply pipelines, each 25 miles long, from an existing Alaska Highway truck terminal.

Pomona Energy Storage Facility

In January, AltaGas Ltd. completed its Pomona Energy Storage Facility at the site of its existing Pomona generation facility in the East Los Angeles Basin of Southern California. At 20 megawatts of electricity storage capacity, it is the largest battery storage facility in operation in North America. In typical AltaGas fashion, the facility was constructed on-time and on-budget.

"We are pleased to advance our California power strategy by bringing 20 MW of battery storage online within a precedent-setting four months," said CEO David Harris. "Providing energy from electricity stored in lithium-ion batteries provides clean reliable energy that complements California's renewable energy portfolio, while adding to the versatility of our asset base which is well situated for pursuing other energy storage developments."

In August 2016, AltaGas signed a 10-year Energy Storage Resource Adequacy Purchase Agreement with Southern California Edison (SCE) at AltaGas's Pomona facility under which the company will provide SCE with a continuous 80 MWh of energy discharging capacity to offset periods of peak power from battery storage.

AltaGas now has $7 billion worth of projects to proceed with in all its operating regions. You want to be in a name like this as it churns towards acceleration. There is reason to believe we are reaching that point.

Conclusion

In my view, AltaGas's shares are a compelling combination of growth, safety, and income. The stock is being punished for the company's exposure to Alberta and natural gas. The shares are discounted by 25% based on normal multiples, which implies a fair value of C$39.00. Assuming AltaGas executes on the WGL deal, the current temporary overhang on the stock should be put behind it and AltaGas's shares should start to attract more attention. At the present time, investors can pick them up at a reasonable price, with an attractive, safe and growing dividend.

Investors with a long-term perspective will be rewarded by the company's growth plan, share-price gains and an attractive, safe and growing dividend.

The core engine for growth remains the company's diversified and growing portfolio of assets, with accretive acquisitions and continued capital expenditures continuing to drive rate-base growth.

Potential Risks

While there is no such thing as a risk-free investment, AltaGas's management has a strong track record of building a business that is relatively low risk and with high barriers to entry.

AltaGas has just announced a transformational acquisition with the WGL transaction. While AltaGas is no stranger to M&A activity, this deal is by far the largest in the company's history and a true game-changer that will double the size of the company. There are risks associated with every acquisition and, as a rule, the greater the relative size, the greater the risk. Game-changers are riskier than tuck-ins. However, AltaGas management has an exemplary record for execution on a string of previous acquisitions, this is a 'friendly' acquisition, in which the two companies' management teams are closely aligned and, as well, the companies are highly complementary in all aspects of their business.

Other potential risks include projects or other acquisitions that underperform or fail to gain the confidence of investors, continued low energy prices, frac spreads, gas volumes, or drilling trends, particularly in Western Canada, that meaningfully differ from the company's forecasts.

I recognize that AltaGas may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment and cash flow objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own AltaGas - why I consider the shares a long-term hold - a "Forever Stock" - it is helpful to have some knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: long-term, large-cap, value-oriented, dividend-growth. For additional details, please refer to my interview with The Globe and Mail newspaper, entitled "A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility."

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase portraiture. AltaGas fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in the company, ideally forever.

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap dividend growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams, and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks." I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

Identify a company with strong competitive advantages. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price. Hold the stock forever unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

If you found this article helpful, please "Follow" me on Seeking Alpha to receive notification whenever I publish a new article.

You may also be interested in a recent blog I wrote for LinkedIn entitled Tune Out The Noise - Invest For The Long Run

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATGFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.