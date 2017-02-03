IXYS' (IXYS) CEO Uzi Sasson on Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS)

Q3 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 02, 2017 02:00 PM ET

Uzi Sasson - CEO & President

Nathan Zommer - CEO and Founder

Josh Overholt - ICM

Good day and welcome to the IXYS Corporation's Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2016 Earnings Conference. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Uzi Sasson, please go ahead, sir.

Uzi Sasson

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the IXYS Corporation third quarter ended December 30, 2016 earnings conference call. I am joined by Dr. Nathan Zommer, my fellow CEO and the Founder of the Company. First, we’ll view the formalities. Our discussion today contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to potential future revenues and earnings. Any statements in this conference call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

There are number of important factors that could cause the results of IXYS to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including among others, risks detailed from time-to-time in our SEC reports, including our report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2016. IXYS does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Also, please be advised that the financial data related to today’s conference call is available on our website www.ixys.com, click on Corporate and then click on News & Events.

I would now turn the call over to Dr. Nathan Zommer.

Nathan Zommer

To begin I would like to reference a few highlights for the quarter. We achieved increases in net revenues, net income and gross margins over the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. We also noted increases in all of these key metrics on a sequential basis as compared to the September 2016 quarter. IXYS generated nearly $13 million of adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. Turning to the specifics, net revenues for the December 2016 quarter were $79.5 million, and increase of approximately 6% compared to $75.1 million of net revenues in the December 2015 quarter. Net revenue also rose on a sequential basis by $855,000 over the September 2016 quarter. For the nine months ended December 31, 2016, our net revenues were $238.8 million as compared to net revenues of $237.4 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. We are pleased by the growth in all this financial metrics for the third quarter both on a year-over-year and sequential quarter basis and expect to continue this upward trend in the months ahead.

Bookings improved in most geographies. We delivered new product into the transportation markets, which includes mass transit and EV applications. We benefited with an improvement in the demand in our [indiscernible] markets; the industrial, telecom and medical products. Now we’ll turn to revenue data by regional, market segments and product group. As a percentage of total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 North America represented 26%, Europe and Middle East 29% and Asia and the Rest of the World 45%. Our revenues by market segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 were as follows. Industrial and commercial which includes renewable energy 44%, communications infrastructure 16%, medical electronics 11%, consumer 13%, transportation including auto and traction 5%, and others 11%. For the December 2016 quarter, our revenue based on products group were 69% for power semiconductors, 25% for integrated circuits, which includes microcontrollers and 6% for system and RF.

I will now turn the call back over to Uzi.

Uzi Sasson

Thank you, Nathan. Turning to the financial information for the quarter. GAAP net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $5.1 million or $0.16 per diluted share, an increase of $2.8 million or 123.1% as compared to net income of $2.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share for the December 2015 quarter. Sequentially, net income in the December 2016 quarter increased by $1.2 million or 29.6% from net income of $3.9 million in the September 2016 quarter. GAAP net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 was $12.1 million or $0.38 per diluted share, an increase of $3.5 million or 41.1% as compared to net income of $8.5 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The December 2016 core non-GAAP net income which excludes the impact of charges for the amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets and for stock compensation was $7.8 million or $0.24 per diluted share as compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.9 million or $0.12 per diluted share for the same period in the prior fiscal year.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2016 non-GAAP net income was $17.5 million or $0.55 per diluted share as compared to non-GAAP net income of $14.3 million or $0.44 per diluted share for the same period in the prior fiscal year. Gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $26.9 million or 33.9% of net revenues as compared to gross profit of $24 million or 32% of net revenues for the same quarter in the prior fiscal year. on a sequential basis, the December gross profit margin increased by 150 basis points as compared to 32.4% of net revenues or $25.5 million of gross profit in the September 2016 quarter. Gross profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2016 was $76.4 million or 32% of net revenues as compared to gross profit of $75.6 million or 31.9% of net revenues for the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Gross margin improvements stands at the center of our business effort as we seek to balance revenue accumulation with margin expansion. In more difficult macroeconomic conditions, we are [indiscernible] customer demanding low margin products at higher volumes. This is reflected in our stable revenue metric. However, we have been adding more high margin products to our portfolio and we are seeing strong adoption due to the advanced technology and quality of our products. R&D spending for the quarter was $6.7 million or 8.4% of net sales as compared to $7.3 million or 9.7% of net sales in the prior year quarter. SG&A expenses were $10.3 million or 12.9% of net sales as compared to $9.2 million or 12.2% of net sales in the prior year quarter. CapEx was approximately $1.7 million for the December 2016 quarter. The vast majority of capital expenditures [indiscernible] internal manufacturing facilities.

Turning to the balance sheet, the ratio of current assets to current liabilities were 7.7. The company exited the December 31, 2016 quarter with cash and cash equivalents, totaling approximately $158.5 million. IXYS generated about $11.5 in cash from operations during the quarter. We intend to use this cash for various strategic initiatives, including both organic and acquisitive growth. We will also deploy cash as needed to bolster our manufacturing and logistics capabilities as sales ramp up globally. To that end, we will continue investing in R&D and inventory.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.9 million for the December 2016 quarter and $33.3 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016. Net accounts receivable at December 31, 2016 were about $37 million and DSO for the quarter was approximately 42 days. As of December 31, 2016, net inventory was approximately $87 million and inventory turns were about 2.4 times during the quarter.

Bookings are up and our backlog remains strong. Therefore, we are cautiously optimistic about our prospects and expect revenue in the March 2017 quarter to increase approximately 3% from the December 2016 quarter.

We will now open the floor for questions.

We will take our first question from Josh Overholt with ICM.

Josh Overholt

Hey, guys. Congratulations on the quarter. Was just, you guys are -- seemed to be a little bit more positive right now on in demand, can you talk specifically about what you're seeing in some of the end markets, you talked about a shift from lower gross margin products to higher gross margin products. Can you walk through what you're seeing and where the opportunities are really coming from?

Uzi Sasson

Josh, very good question. Thank you. So what we're seeing, we're seeing improvement in the market in all forms, in all market segments. That being said, specifically in the industrial, medical and telecommunication, and also as Nathan noted in his remarks, we’re investing in a lot of products that go into the electric car or transportation market, namely mass transit transportation and EV components. We are really optimistic and excited about the reception that we're seeing in the market, the acceptance of our technologies and the signs that today, we're experiencing as compared to say earlier in the year or even a year ago.

Josh Overholt

How do you think about gross margin as you win these sockets and start to roll out these products?

Uzi Sasson

So this is a two-edged sword. So first of all, let us point out again that our gross margin improved by 150 basis points, which was a lot of work in connection with streamlining our back manufacturing facilities, assembly and packaging, but to answer your questions, in many cases, we have to have some kind of entry to compete with larger organizations and sometimes, we would have to take lower gross margin at higher volumes as I noted earlier, but overall, we’re pretty confident that we are on the right path to improving gross margin and I think the time will tell. But this is a very major initiative for us in the company and we’re working toward that.

Nathan Zommer

Josh, I will add, in spite of the fact that we’ve seen strengthening of the dollar, it’s impressive to see that all the action we’ve taken with new product introduction and cutting cost, that the margins improved and we’re seeing a return to the classic business, as Uzi mentioned, the industrial, medical and telecom, the industrial and medical offer us better margins. And if that momentum continues, we’ll see better margins. That area where we see is we can’t wait to see the return of growth for our integrated circuit business, the integrated circuits are carrying higher gross margin. So it’s a question of volume coming up.

Josh Overholt

So you talked about volume, but volume in particular on the ICs, where should we be looking for volume though in the ICs, what’s -- where is that volume going to come from?

Uzi Sasson

Mainly the mixed signal analog integrated circuits that our IC division developed in conjunction with the power devices. So now, with unifying the organization of the sales for the world of IXYS initiative, everywhere we sell our power products. Naturally, we have the analog ICs that match them, the driver integrated circuits. And we’ve seen significant growth opportunity, design wins especially in the electrical vehicle and electrifying of cars, which is accelerating worldwide and those products carry higher margins.

I show no additional questions at this time.

Uzi Sasson

Thank you. As there are no more questions, and in closing the conference call, we need to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements and that there are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including among others, risks detailed from time-to-time in our SEC reports, including our report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2016. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Thank you for all of your support and all of your time. We would like to also take this opportunity and thank our suppliers, customers, employees and of course our stockholders for their support of IXYS. Thank you.

This does conclude today's call. Thank you for your participation.

