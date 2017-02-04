Marketplace Roundtable: Following Insiders

Given Bret's other focus on biotech, it may be no surprise that one of his latest picks is in the biotech space.

While not every signal is a true one, there are ways to filter the noise to get to the opportunities that can play out.

Bret Jensen has been a stalwart on Seeking Alpha for years, and joined the SA Marketplace from day one. While his biotech forum has done well throughout, he has also found success over the last 6-8 months with The Insiders Forum, a service that not surprisingly focuses on using insider buys and sells to make smarter investing decisions. We asked him about the second-level steps beyond "buying is good and selling is not as good" that help him make the most sense out of those signals, with an assist from another MP author, Safety In Value.

Safety In Value, author of Safety In Value's Microcap Review: The name of your service is The Insiders Forum. Do you have any thoughts on whether insider purchases and sales are more or less useful information for small caps versus big caps? Why?

Bret Jensen, author of The Insiders Forum:

I have found that insider activity is much more directional in the small caps than large caps. Obviously, management is paid less at small companies than large ones so if an officer buys a large chunk of stock in a small cap, it is more meaningful. In addition, analyst coverage on large caps is much more intense. If you want to get an opinion on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), there are scores of analyst firms that have investment reports on it. A small homebuilder or biotech concern might only have a few. Insider buying can be a more significant "tell" therefore and bring a small-cap concern you might not have noticed up on your "radar".



Seeking Alpha: Related to that, there's the saying that "there are many reasons to sell, but only one to buy". Have you found specific types of insider purchases or sales that are more meaningful than others, and how do you differentiate?

The Insiders Forum: Larger purchases mean more than smaller ones, obviously. In addition, I look to see how much of this new buy entails of the insider's overall stake in the company. Insiders that don't buy often are more significant than ones that seem to add shares frequently like is the case over at OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) where Phillip Frost seems to make several buys every month.

SA: Have you ever had cases where the insider buy itself proved to be insignificant or "painting the tape", rather than a positive indicator? How did you eventually recognize it was a false signal if so?

TIF: Some of that was highlighted the previous answer. However, going into a bit more detail, sometimes insider buying means little. Such if insiders buy a tiny bit of an overall secondary offering or if an officer or director buys a $2,500 block of stock. Sometimes I think they can do that such to show up on insider buy lists, and I ignore these sorts of buying activity.



SA: Do you track trends in insider buying or selling, and if so, any thoughts on what the trends have been recently? With the bull market nearing its eighth birthday, has selling or buying indicated anything?

TIF: Insider selling always tends to outnumber insider selling by a factor of 10 to 20. I am marginally interested in this ratio on a macro level. I am more focused on what sectors and parts of the market insiders are buying and selling. Right now, you have seen a massive surge in selling at the major banks after their large post-election rally. I would not be surprised if names like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) give back of some of those gains as a lot of good news does seem baked in at this point for these financial institutions.



SA: Do you track a set of companies first and then monitor their insider buying/selling, or do you start with the Form 4 filings? If the latter, do you have an example of a case where you learned about a company through a Form 4 filing and you invested in it, and how did it play out?

TIF: There are several aggregate services one can use to track insider buying/selling. I am partial and use insidercow.com for the most part. We have some nice successes since the launch of the Insiders Forum late in June in some construction and manufacturing names that rallied nicely on the election results. However, our best area so far has been in the healthcare arena where we have had major wins in names like Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ). As can been below, all have had massive runs over the past six months, all of which was preceded by significant insider buying. We have closed out all three of these positions for huge gains, and it is a key reason why the Insiders Forum portfolio is up just a tad under 35% since its launch seven months ago, almost tripling the return of the Russell 2000 over that time span.



SA: The Russell has had quite a run the past 12 months. Thoughts on whether it's "deserved" and what happens in the coming months?

TIF: The Russell 2000 has had a nice run, but has underperformed its larger brethren since mid-December after being in the vanguard of the post-election rally. Most of these names are very domestically focused compared to the American multinationals that dominate the Dow and S&P 500. Where the index goes depends largely if the new administration is able to trigger faster economic growth than what we have seen since the recession officially ended in June 2009. Economic GDP growth has averaged right at two percent since then in what has been by far the weakest post recovery on record. If we can get 2.5% or even three percent growth going forward, the Russell can continue to advance. Wednesday's blow-out ADP Jobs report was encouraging. GDPNow is projecting we will see 3.4% GDP growth in the first quarter. This is much higher than the one percent growth we have seen in the first half of the year over the past half-decade.

SA: You cover biotech in your other service. Setting that aside, are there sectors you're especially focused on for the coming months, or other specific "types" of opportunities? If so, why?

TIF: It really depends on where significant insider buying pops up in attractively valued names in the coming months. Other than making sure the Insiders Forum portfolio is not vastly overweight in one part of the market, I try to let the insiders point to what parts of the economy and market are undervalued.



SA: What's a current high-conviction stock idea for you, and what's the story? How does an insider purchase/sell play into it?

TIF: We recently added the Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to the portfolio. A couple of insiders added millions of dollars to their stakes in December. The company is developing a compound called Inclisiran that looks really promising. This is one of the new types of cholesterol-lowering drugs and has significant potential. Insiders certainly believe they have a valuable asset. In addition, the recent legal problems Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) has experienced with Praluent could mean more market share for Inclisiran if it is approved as it can fight it out with Repatha from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) for what should be a major new market over time.

