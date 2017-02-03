My 10 Commandments Of Investing

I've read (and heard) that having a written investment plan or policy is a great thing. I've decided to formulate a set of rules to establish boundaries in my overall investment process. This will hopefully help me filter out ideas that inevitably become a waste of time. It might even help me avoid lousy companies and/or the resulting investment mistakes that results from sinking funds into these bad ideas.

Below is my ten step checklist for finding individual investments and utilizing them to construct a portfolio.

Step 1.) Identify companies that consistently earn economic profits (ROIC exceeds WACC)

Adjust for things like items and off-balance sheet liabilities

This step is relatively straight forward and eliminates a lot of companies off the bat. I like investing in companies that have a consistent record of out-earning their cost of capital. This means they are achieving illustrious "economic profits" - which differs from the standard accounting earnings that many investors focus on. This means the firm's return on invested capital, or ROIC, exceeds its weighted average cost of capital, or WACC.

I define ROIC as net operating profit after tax divided by the firm's entire capital structure (both debt and equity, and in rare cases even preferred stock). Then I compare the computed ROIC figure to its WACC. I usually put a 10% to 12% hurdle rate for cost of capital - or WACC - even though it's often lower for larger and more-mature companies. This acts as another filter for quality companies.

Certain industries (especially retail) utilize off-balance sheet forms of financing, such as non-cancelable operating leases. I also like to adjust for these leases, especially when they are significant. For instance, Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) balance sheet is theoretically debt free, but if we capitalize all of its "off-balance sheet" leases, its debt-to-equity ratio jumps by quite a bit, and this in turn also affects its ROIC in the process. More on this entire process can be found here.

While this metric is good for judging a company's "moat" in numerical form in most cases, there are always exceptions, such as banks. Banks have a lot of tangible assets, and are better valued utilizing metrics such as return on equity and return on assets in my opinion.

Step 2.) Move on to ROE

Analyze with five part DuPont

Adjust for excessive leverage, one-time items, etc.

Once a potential investment idea gets through phase one, I want to know what my returns look like as an equity holder. This is where return on equity comes in handy. I first assemble a DuPont analysis that breaks down a company's ROE into five pieces for analysis. I do this in order to gain some insight into what's driving the firm's ROE over time. For instance, some companies such as Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) sometimes report ROE that exceeds 100%. This is obviously a little crazy, so what's going on?

Here is a link to a past article I wrote that breaks Sherwin's ROE down with a DuPont, which is reproduced below:

We can see that an abnormal amount of leverage is magnifying its ROE to the point where it's basically become a meaningless number. Margins and asset turnover have also improved over the last three years, however, so we can conclude that the underlying business is strong, and probably even improving. By my calculations, SHW generates ROE of at least 18% even before leverage is factored in, which is more than suitable I'd say.

These DuPonts can also lead to more questions, such as "why is SHW's leverage so high?" - which can be answered by taking a look at its shrinking equity over the last few years, which was largely caused by things such as currency headwinds and buybacks, despite an increase in retained earnings. There was also an increase in debt, but nothing too troublesome for me personally.

Step 3.) Consider balance sheet and credit ratings (ideally an "A" credit-rating or better

This step is pretty self-explanatory, and the balance sheet is usually pretty well-covered by the time this step comes around after analyzing ROIC, ROE, and the company's capital structure. I usually consider S&P for my credit rating informational needs.

Step 4.) Consider free cash flow as a % of sales (10% or better is ideal)

While I'll invest in strong companies that don't meet this definition, wide-moat companies that also gush cash-flow usually get a higher weighting in my portfolio. A poster-child for a wide moat company that consistently churns out double-digit free cash flow as a % of sales is Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B), the maker of Jack Daniels, which coincidentally also meets my next criteria well also.

Step 5.) Consider growth prospects (organic sales growth, constant currency growth, and reported growth)

Obviously growth of the top-line is something I want when looking for investments. I also like to examine how much growth is being hurt/helped because of currency fluctuations. "Organic" growth is another source of my focus, and I generally consider gains from increasing volumes better than growth due to price increases (which might not always be sustainable).

A great company might not meet this criteria and still get some investment money, but growing companies such as Brown-Forman and Estee' Lauder (NYSE:EL) are more favorable than firms with stagnant revenues. BF.B and EL also share something else in common that I like.

Step 6.) Analyze market trends and company-specific intangibles such as:

Strong management

Irreplaceable, enduring brands

Unique traits (operates in a duopolistic industry, founding family and/or charity controlled-company, etc.)

Strong management and strong brands are usually already existent in the companies that make it to this stage. The companies that operate in duopolistic, toll-booth industries like Visa (NYSE:V) are especially attractive.

Then there are the companies that share every trait mentioned in the above checklist, but usually end up as overweight "core" positions because they are either "owner-operated" like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), or are controlled by a founding family. Examples of this are the previously mentioned Estee Lauder and Brown-Forman. There are also firms controlled by charities, such as Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) and Hormel (NYSE:HRL).

I especially like these "controlled" companies, because there's a better chance that management has the same interests as me as a shareholder, which also (hopefully) allows them to have a longer-term mindset when it comes to capital allocation. There's nothing more annoying than a company that constantly keeps a short-term mindset to appease Wall-Street analysts in my opinion. My favorite companies are the ones with "skin in the game".

Step 7.) Determine price to pay

Based on industry, growth prospects, business quality, yield, and historic valuations

Now that the easy part is out of the way and I've identified some prospective companies to invest in, the hard part comes into play. This involves a fairly simple question with a much more complex answer, which is - "what should I pay?"

This is always the hardest part for me, but I usually pay more for companies that tick more of the above boxes, even if initial valuations don't look inherently "cheap".

Step 8.) Determine position size

Consider sizing based on how it will fit within the context of the overall portfolio

Better companies (as defined by my above criteria) get higher weightings in my portfolio, but generally I don't put more than 10% of my overall funds in any one company. 15% is the max in extremely rare cases.

Step 9.) Determine which account to put security in

Individual account for riskier equities and ADR's taxed by foreign governments

Roth IRA for only the highest quality US and British firms (as long as there's still a tax treaty on dividends for UK firms)

This step is relatively self explanatory, but taxes make a big difference over the long-run. Foreign companies that tax my dividends are placed in an individual account so that I can hopefully get a tax credit on them later. Riskier companies are also placed in this account, just in case I mess things up and I have to take a (tax-deductible) loss.

Step 10.) Re-evaluate the overall portfolio as a single, cohesive unit at least annually

Underperformance happens, don't freak out or over-trade to compensate

I'll wrap things up with this step, which is something I like to keep in the back of my mind, along with "don't freak out if the market tanks" - because it's hard not to be complacent after such a strong bull run since the financial crisis. I suspect that the market won't continue to go up forever.

I feel confident, however, that over a long period of time my carefully selected investments will serve me well, as long as I stick to my process. I hope you enjoyed this investment process, and please feel free to add something or even share your tips and tricks in the comment section below. Am I doing something wrong, or is there something that could be improved? Please let me know, I'm open to (constructive) suggestions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BF.B, EL, HRL, HSY, SBUX, SHW, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.