Erroneous Short Arguments Make Aecom Cheapest Among Trump's Infrastructure Stocks

The stock could reach $45 in the near term and double over the next four years.

While some of the errors in short thesis are now apparent and investors know about them, two critical errors are still finding a place in sell-side and buy-side thesis.

Despite the company’s impressive five-year growth targets, which included at least $3.5 bn of cumulative FCF generation and minimum 10% EPS CAGR, the stock’s performance has been muted.

In mid-December, on its 2017 investor day, AECOM (NYSE:ACM) laid down its five-year growth targets, which included at least $3.5 bn of cumulative free cash flow generation from FY17 to FY21, minimum 10% CAGR for EPS and 5% plus organic revenue growth in the same period. To put in context, $3.5bn is ~65% of the company's current market cap. If it was for any other company, investors would have rewarded its stock handsomely. But after briefly going above $40 on the investor day, the stock has corrected to $36-37 levels where it was trading six months ago. In fact, AECOM is the only stock levered to President Trump's infrastructure program which is trading at the similar levels it was trading six months ago.

So, why are investors skeptical about the company's prospects?

Is it because the company's targets are too optimistic and it is difficult to achieve them?

Not really. The company generated free cash flow of $695 mn in FY2015 and $677 mn in FY2016. Last year, the company incurred acquisition integration expense of $214 mn while in FY2017 this expense is going to be just $30 mn. So, that's a $184 mn help to FCF. Going forward, from FY2018 acquisition integration expense pertaining to the URS acquisition will vanish and the interest burden (interest expense in FY16 = $235 mn, FY17 outlook = $190 mn) will also decrease as the company continues to de-lever. So, 3.5 bn in cumulative FCF over the next five years or ~$700 mn per annum of FCF isn't a difficult target to achieve/surpass.

The company's earnings growth target isn't difficult either. The company incurred $235 mn in interest expense last year. If it was to use all of its FCF to pay off its debt, it could essentially be net-debt free by 2017. That means $235 mn x (1-30% tax rate) = $165 mn in additional net income. This equates to $1.1 per share (or 37%) increase in EPS by FY2021.

No, I am not saying that the company is going to use all its FCF to pay its debt. The point I am making is that the minimums which AECOM has set for itself are easy to achieve.

In reality, a $2 bn of net debt level is likely where the company's capital structure will end up. At these levels, the company will also be able to refinance its debt at lower interest rates. I am expecting a $90-100 mn reduction in interest cost which will give 40-45 cents per share upside to the EPS. This reduction will primarily happen in FY2017 and FY2018 giving a good near- to medium-term visibility on EPS growth. Post FY2018, excess cash flow can be used for buybacks (not included in management forecast for EPS goals) and dividends, further increasing stockholder returns.

Other than interest cost reduction, there are two important tailwinds for the company. First is recovery in its key end-markets: US transportation and management services. Second is the cross-sell opportunity between clients of AECOM and erstwhile URS as the integration process is now almost complete.

Post Donald Trump's victory, everyone is focusing on his plans for the US infrastructure with particular emphasis on transportation. But let's keep that aside for a moment. Even without President Trump's proposed plans, there are several catalysts for recovery in AECOM's end-markets. In late 2015, Obama administration passed a $305 billion, five-year highway funding bill. This was the first longer-term highway funding bill in almost a decade and helped kick start high-value, longer-term projects which require multi-year funding visibility. Another major boost came this November, when voters from four states voted in favor of ballot measures, which included increasing their property/sales tax to fund $200 billion in infrastructure spend. Over 70% of voters voted in favor of these ballot measures, which indicate overwhelming support by the US taxpayers to invest in infrastructure. While President Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure plan will further boost/add to this spend, even before Trump's plan is finalized and implemented, the money has already started flowing into infrastructure projects through these measures. Plus, the US transportation infrastructure is a higher-margin business for AECOM. So, recovery in the company's bottom line is expected to be faster than that of top line.

In addition to the US infrastructure business, AECOM's management services business is also set for a meaningful growth. The project pipeline remains robust with $25 billion of work currently in evaluation by AECOM's clients. Over the last couple of years, the company's win rate for the project in management services business has been closer to 50%. Management believes that it has been a bit conservative in terms of the number of projects it was bidding in management services business and intends to increase the bid activity meaningfully going forward. Further, post URS acquisition, the company's size and capability have expanded meaningfully, and it is now eligible to bid as primary contractor for various projects it otherwise had to work on as subcontractor. This will help the margins of AECOM's MS business.

The improvement in end-market is already visible in AECOM's backlog. The company ended September quarter with $43 bn in backlog, up 4% sequentially from the previous quarter. It won $6.3 bn in new projects, which is highest number of wins ever in the September quarter in the history of the company. The company had a 1.6x book-to-burn rate in the Americas in September quarter, which bodes well for its future revenue growth. This momentum continued in the months of October and November with AECOM registering $4 billion of wins in those two months.

Another positive for the company is cross-sell opportunities between AECOM and erstwhile URS clients going forward. The company's top 500 clients roughly make up 80% of its revenue. Among these top 500 clients, AECOM's penetration below two or more than two service lines is low. So, there is a meaningful cross-sell opportunity as the integration process between URS and AECOM is almost complete now. Further, since these clients are already getting served by a dedicated business development team, the incremental cost in sales and marketing is expected to be minimal. Thus, there is a good amount of SG&A (operating) leverage expected for AECOM's business going forward as revenue recovers.

So, the company has good revenue growth outlook going forward, and it is also expected that AECOM's net income growth can outpace top-line growth due to operating leverage, mix change towards high-margin US infrastructure projects and reduced interest expense. Its growth forecast for the next five years don't only look achievable, but also seems conservative.

Or, is it because the stock is too pricey?

Trading at ~12x PE, AECOM is one of the cheapest stock among its peer group exposed to infrastructure spending. Its peer Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is trading at ~20x. Another E&C company with US infrastructure exposure Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is trading at ~23x. Even Stantec (NYSE:STN), a Canadian design and consultancy firm, which is in a similar business as AECOM, is trading at ~16x.

Despite of this Deutsche Bank analyst Chad Dillard recently downgraded this stock to hold. So, what is that sell-side investors are missing. What is that they are getting wrong?

Short seller allegations

The primary reason why AECOM is available so cheap is a bearish report on the company circulated by a short seller Ben Axler of Spruce Point Capital Management. Ben Axler is a high-profile short seller who often gets covered by main stream media (CNBC, Barron's, Business Insider) and has a meaningful presence on social media. Media is full of praises about his impressive track record, and Ben Axler is himself not shy often talking about him cracking top 100 position on TipRanks in 2015 (slide 3 of his AECOM presentation).

Highlighting their past performance and getting positive media coverage is an important strategy deployed by short sellers these days. A good track record often gives credibility to their otherwise unsubstantiated allegations against the target companies. While I do not usually prefer commenting on a fellow author's track record in my articles, in this case, it is necessary as it is an important part of thesis here.

Since it is prudent to verify track record rather than relying on media reports, I decided to search Spruce Point Capital Management on TipRanks. I found it ranked #4,745 out of 5,790 Bloggers (#8,426 of 10,163 overall experts) with an average annual return of -9.1%. There is another profile by the name Ben Axler ranked #566 out of 5,778 Bloggers (#1,300 of 10,148 overall experts). However, both profiles didn't contain all his recommendations which often is the case with TipRanks as its algorithm is still evolving. So, instead of looking at his multiple accounts on TipRanks, I thought it will be helpful if I can simply check the performance of his recommendation from the last year manually.

Ben Axler has published seven reports in 2016. All were short-sell reports accusing target companies of committing frauds. Below is to-date performance of his short ideas from 2016:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM), published Jan. 14, 2016. Stock is up 89% since he recommended shorting.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), published March 9, 2016. Stock is up 73% since he recommended shorting.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), published April 13, 2016. Stock is down 13% since he recommended shorting.

AECOM , published Aug. 16, 2016. Stock is up 10% since he recommended shorting.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO), published Sept. 8, 2016. Stock is down 6% since he recommended shorting.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), published Nov. 3, 2016. Stock is up 20% since he recommended shorting.

Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI), published Dec. 13, 2016. Stock is flat since he recommended shorting.

In all cases, stocks initially declined (due to extensive media coverage), and then recovered meaningfully. Only two of his seven recommendations are profitable with an average loss of 24% till date on all seven picks combined.

Now, short-selling is a tough business, and Ben Axler is a smart guy. I don't want to comment on his intentions or explain what he is doing, but I will recommend investors to treat his allegations against target companies with a pinch of salt given his recent track record.

Many of his major allegations against AECOM have already been proven wrong by the company's recent performance. For example, Axler predicted rising interest expense for AECOM while it is actually declining. He also claimed that the company is passing/disguising regular expense in acquisition and integration line - a claim which makes little sense given AECOM's acquisition and integration expense is expected to reduce to just $30mn in FY17 versus $214 mn in FY16 (Ben Axler had argued that acquisition integration expense should not be adjusted while calculating non-GAAP EPS, suggesting that he believes all of it to be a regular expense, refer slide 40 of his presentation). Also, the gap between AECOM's GAAP and non-GAAP EPS is narrowing meaningfully, and going forward, the only major difference will be because of amortization of intangible, which further suggests that Spruce Point's allegation of financial fraud against the company is erroneous.

Errors which are now a part of sell-side reports, buy-side thesis

I can continue to highlight errors in Spruce Point's short thesis and refute his arguments point by point. But this will add little value as many errors are already apparent, and investors are aware of the flaws. Instead, I will focus on two erroneous arguments from Ben Axler's thesis, which were picked up by sell-side analysts and are still causing a meaningful headwind for the stock. Some buy-side investors are also factoring in these erroneous arguments in their thesis. Bears will eventually understand these errors and will be proven wrong, but for the time being, it has depressed AECOM's stock price, providing an alpha return opportunity.

The first big error of Ben Axler's thesis which found its way to sell-side notes was his suggestion that cash generated from sale of receivables should be excluded while calculating free cash flow. The company generated $109 mn and $120 mn in cash flows in FY2015 and FY2016 respectively from selling receivables. Excluding these will reduce FCF by 16% to 18%. Given Price/FCF and FCF yield are key metrics investors use while valuing AECOM, this would mean 16% to 18% downside in the stock price as well. Post Axler's bearish report, sell-side analysts like Deutsche Bank's Chad Dillard started calculating/publishing two FCFs for AECOM, one using the company's methodology and the other using Ben Axler's, which excluded sale of receivables. This provided some credibility to Axler's argument, and since it was getting published in sell-side reports, this argument also got traction in the buy-side thesis of institutional investors. However, this argument to exclude sale of receivables from FCF is fundamentally flawed. I will illustrate this with an example.

Consider a company which sells a part of its receivables to financial institutions while retaining remaining receivables to convert to cash in the normal course of business (say over the next one year). Assume it generated $20 mn out of a total $100 mn free cash flow from selling receivables every year. What will happen to its recurring free cash flow if it stops selling the receivables? The answer is its total free cash flow will remain almost the same at $100 mn levels. If a company is not selling a part of its receivables, its account receivables that will convert to cash in the normal course of business (over the next one year) will increase. This will lead to increased cash flow from conversion of receivables to cash, which will offset the reduction in cash flow due to lack of receivables factoring. This example doesn't consider financing fees (or discount on receivables), which is ~1% in AECOM's case, but the key argument remains the same in even in that case.

If AECOM wouldn't have generated $109 mn cash in FY2015 from sale of receivables to financial institutions, it would have generated additional $109 mn cash (plus financing fees saved) in FY2016 over the normal course of business. Similarly, if AECOM wouldn't have generated $120 mn from receivables factoring in FY2016, it would have generated additional $120 mn cash (plus financing fees saved) in FY2017 over the normal course of business and so on. Excluding these amounts from FCF calculations will mean significantly underestimating AECOM's recurring FCF potential, which unfortunately many sell-side and buy-side analysts are doing as of now.

AECOM's accounts receivable (A/R) factoring explained: The company's customer base includes US government and high investment grade utilities. The company incurs financing fees of ~1% for selling receivables from these high investment grade institutions while it can use the cash proceeds to pay its debt that bears ~4% interest. So, the company's A/R factoring makes economic sense. This explains AECOM's motivation to sell receivables. These sales do not indicate any negative signal or problem with collecting receivables, but just the fact that AECOM is able to find favorable rates in the market.

The second major error in Ben Axler's thesis was his argument that earnings from AECOM Capital should be excluded while valuing AECOM on P/E basis as it increases AECOM's target price. This is not correct. While I agree that AECOM Capital is different than rest of the company's E&C business, ignoring it completely for the purpose of valuation makes no sense. For example, even though in order to get earnings power of General Electric's (NYSE:GE) core industrial business analysts remove the impact of GE Capital, they have to separately value it and add back while doing valuation and arriving at a price target. If you are not including AECOM Capital's EPS in core earnings, you have to value this business separately and use the sum-of-the-parts methodology.

Excluding AECOM Capital's earnings while at the same time not valuing it independently and adding back the result in the sum-of-the-parts methodology will lead to an underestimation of AECOM's business value. Ben Axler never separately valued or added back AECOM Capital LLC's valuation. Further, using PE methodology doesn't overestimate AECOM Capital's valuation and increases AECOM's target price. It actually underestimate AECOM's valuation and gives a lower target price than what one would get if they value AECOM Capital separately. Below is the math to illustrate it.

P/E Method: The company is expected to generate $0.20 in EPS from AECOM Capital in FY2017. At 12x PE (valuation which AECOM is currently getting), this amounts to $2.4 contribution of AECOM Capital in the current stock price of $36.93 or ~6.5% of the valuation. Given AECOM has a current market capitalization of $5.60 bn, a PE valuation methodology will attribute ~$364 mn (6.5% of $5.6 bn) to AECOM Capital's valuation.

Independent valuation: AECOM started AECOM Capital in 2013 to invest in infrastructure and real estate development project. Its current portfolio includes multifamily, condo, hotel, office and mixed use assets. Since 2013, AECOM Capital along with its operating partners has invested in 14 projects, with a total development value in excess of $3 billion and total area of 7 million square feet. While initial fund was seeded by AECOM itself, the company is now getting a lot of interest from third-party investors like sovereign wealth funds which are interested in investing with AECOM Capital. Going forward, AECOM expects that mix shift in terms of AECOM's own money versus outside money in AECOM Capital will shift to 10:90; and the company intends to develop AECOM Capital as an investment management business earning an investment fees.

AECOM has previous experience with alternative delivery and project financing that includes its successful investment in Meridiam Infrastructure Fund, which works with public authorities to procure and manage infrastructure for local developments. While AECOM no longer own Meridiam, the assets under management of Meridiam have increased to over $5 billion. With AECOM actively involved there is no reason why AECOM Capital LLC cannot reach similar or bigger size as Meridiam.

AECOM seeded the first fund with $200 million. Given a significant rise in real estate market over the last few years, the value of this initial contribution has risen meaningfully, and AECOM has authorized to invest another $50 mn. $250 mn of AECOM's own capital plus value appreciation of the investment over the last four years plus investment company valuation from managing third-party assets will take AECOM Capital's valuation, while independently valuing, easily above $364 mn it is getting using the PE methodology.

Many investors (like Ben Axler) are now excluding AECOM Capital's earnings from core earnings, but not adding back AECOM Capital's valuation, which is not a correct approach.

Where can stock go?

Like other companies (e.g. Granite Construction, Tetra Tech) levered to US infrastructure spend AECOM is on the cusp of cyclical recovery after a tough decade of US government's under-investment in infrastructure. The company's EPS can reach the $4.5-5 range by 2021. Deleveraging and organic growth over the next few years will help it attain a higher PE multiple compared to where it is currently trading at. Short-seller Ben Axler's erroneous thesis has kept its price artificially low while its other peers have rallied. The company's growth and cash flow generation will prove bears wrong going forward.

Assuming a 15x multiple on $4.5-5.0 EPS (FY2021), the stock can reach $67.5-75 levels in the next four years, which means almost 100% upside from the current levels.

In the near term, I believe the stock can reach $45 plus (20-25% upside) levels as some of the overhang from short-sellers' thesis is removed and the company continues to achieve its targets.

