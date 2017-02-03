YIT's (YITYY) CEO Kari Kauniskangas on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

YIT OYJ ADR (OTCPK:YITYY) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Sanna Kaje - Head of Investor Relations

Kari Kauniskangas - President and Chief Executive Officer

Esa Neuvonen - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ari Jarvinen - Danske Bank

Johannes Grasberger - Nordea Markets

Anssi Kiviniemi - SEB

Robin Nyberg - Carnegie

Sanna Kaje

Good morning everybody. Welcome to YIT's Result 2016 information to Kapalua, our headquarters. I'd like to welcome all of you listening to this through the conference call line or watching this online through the webcast also.

First, our President and CEO, Kari Kauniskangas will present the results for 2016, and also the guidance for 2017. Thereafter, our CFO, Esa Neuvonen will present the financials. We also have the management team members, Tero Kiviniemi, Executive Vice President, Head of Business Premises and Infrastructure Segment; as well as Head of the Housing Finland and CEE, Antti Inkilä.

My name is Sanna Kaje, I am Head of IR. After the presentation, you have opportunity to ask questions.

But without further due, Kari, please. The stage is yours.

Kari Kauniskangas

Good morning on my behalf. As Sanna told in addition I will summarize the highlights of the year 2016 and introduce the dividend proposal of Board of Directors for Annual General Meeting.

We closed the year successful having almost 10% growth and over 5% improvement in our adjusted operating profit for the whole year. We had a good let’s say promising quarter and the profitability was 5.6 being already on an acceptable level, especially satisfied on development and profitability improvement which happened in all segment.

We had exceptionally strong consumer sales in housing Finland and CEE in both areas in Finland and CEE. In business premises and infrastructure are big projects has been proceeding and progressing quite well and the backlog of orders is still on a record level.

In Housing Russia, our operating profit was again positive to good sales and high completions of apartments - high commissioning number of completed apartments. Despite a good result in this areas, still there is some financial key raises are on unsatisfactory level.

Revenue growth continued on a strong level. It was 10% again. And I said operating profit improved clearly from the comparison period and also compared to previous quarters. Backlog of orders is very strong and already 60% of that is sold.

The good improvement came as it from all sources. They only negative impact, this area was well in housing Finland and CEE but also there the reason was positive because we had less capital release actions than earlier. The biggest impact came from the shift in the sales mix. We had more sales to consumers than we have had in the past.

Then if you go to segment results and operating environment. In Finland, the consumer confidence has been improving continuously already 13 or 14 months and it’s extremely high level. We saw it in extremely good sales in recently started projects. The investor demand has stayed on a good level. And sales prices on average have stayed quite stable and demand for market is slightly growing continuously.

In CEE area, the environment has stayed on a very good level practical in all countries. One negative sign from last year but at the same time the result there usually are chancing more than other countries their measurement.

The revenue declined slightly but I said the reason was less capital release actions in Finland. Also exceptionally high sale of unit sales for consumers has formed recently. Started projects meaning that the revenue and profit recognition of those projects was quite minor. The order backlog is still quite strong.

The profitability continued to improve. The operating profit grew clearly compared to Q4 2015. Within the year, the segment was able to improve the return on investment 2.5%. Maybe one observation also concerning this profitability improvement for this year, and so we had started utilize those external growth funds that the interests paid, those funds are above the EBIT level which slightly makes the improvement in profitability slower than it would be without of those external funds which have been improving the capital efficiency of us.

The consumer sales in Q4 was extremely strong. We almost doubled the sales compared to compassion period and over a double the sales compared to Q3. We’re able to make a shift from investor sales to consumer sales if 2015 from sold apartments around 40% was to consumers and 60% to investors last year because they are vice versa. The sales for consumers are around 60% and sales to investor around 40%.

Then if you look the startups, almost 70% of startups last year were directed to consumers indicating the outlook there during the coming quarters and years.

In general, the sales have continued on a good level. It’s maybe good to know this in our expectations, the sales in Q4 was exceptional not a normal of the new normal level.

Also in CEE, the sales were extremely strong. I think the sales for consumers 320 units was the record in quarter level. In addition, we sold three projects to investors, one project to cooperative in Prague, and two projects to recently established fund by CEE housing one, where YIT is also one of the investors. This fund is established to support the growth and make it possible to grow in capital efficient way in those CEE countries.

Due to good sales, the sales rate of the inventory increased quiet strongly. The number of unsold completed apartments is extremely low level and the production volumes continued to grow.

Then the Russia, the ruble has continued to strengthen during the last few quarters and months. The overall price level in our operating cities had stayed stable. The market subsidy program of the Russian government ended at the end of last year. And based on our experience, the interest rate of new mortgages has increased around 0.5% to 1% during the first weeks of this year.

It may have some impact to demand at least at the beginning of the year. But it may be so that it’s difficult to say the exact impact because there are also challenges in the registration at the moment then the holiday season in January in Russia.

The revenue grew clearly supported by good sales also strengthening exchange rates but also that the average completion rate of sold apartments was extremely high. Backlog of order stayed stable partly the growth was supported by change in foreign exchange rate.

The profitability again on the positive side around EUR3 million clear improvement. It’s still unsatisfactory. And as you remember we have a target to reduce invested capital in Russia with 6 billion rubles until the end of next year compared the situation at the end of June last year.

The phase in Russia continued on a strong or good level. It grew compared to previous year. Also then the number of start-ups was around on the same level than a year ago even the start-up figures in the last quarter went quite high. In January, the consumer sales was around 150 units which was less than a year ago.

In Russian legislation, there was a change concerning ownership and registration of new apartments, targeting to make ownership clear and process more transparent which is also from our point of view quite a good target. But that usually the practical orders where quiet weak and now we have serious challenges to register new apartment, new sold apartments in Yekaterinburg and Saint Petersburg. It may have impacted sales figures in Q1. But at the same time, we expect that the situation will be normalized within the year.

The production volumes declined clearly as expected we had around 2,400 commissioned apartments during the quarter not as many as we expected, there is one project which maybe is commissioned or maybe not, we don’t know that yet, at least approach technically as ready as it can be.

Then business premises and infra. The operating environment has stayed on a very good level and stable. Investor demand has continued on a good level. There are several tenants looking for new premises, it has increased. In constructing there are several big projects in tendering phase. And overall construction volumes are in high level.

The revenue increased 18% and overall growth in this segment was almost 30% compared to 2015. The backlog of orders is good and then the margins are very good. And what is the most important order backlog is on a very high level. There are slight improvement in profitability overall the profitability was last quarter in the range of our target. We almost succeeded to double the operating profit of this segment during the year. This year, we are not expecting as big leap rather to keep the good positions reach during last year.

In 2018, we expect the Tripla continues to increase again clearly the revenue and profit recognition from this year. The return on investment is already on a good level being almost 22% clearly up over the 15% target supported by improving operating profit but also good control of invested capital taking into account that we have invested quite a lot to Tripla within the last one and a half years.

During the quarter, we had several successes. From future point of view, one of the most important was, we signed a letter of intent on the implementation of Tripla hotel. In Tampere, we signed the execution contract of this light rail project increased our backlog of orders worth EUR110 million.

In Posiva tunnels we are making next stage developed gear project signed Metropolia’s Myllypuro campus signed construction ongoing do at the one sales developed project sold partly recognized also in revenue and profit. And I still remember, we established this joint venture, Regenero in the spring. We agreed that the first investment of that company at the end of the year and find it at the beginning of January.

Tripla [ph] project overall is proceeding very well, the occupancy rate in the mall of three places is almost 45 already.

Then our CFO, will give you some guidance on the financial position and key ratios.

Esa Neuvonen

Thank you, Kari, and good morning also from my behalf. Present to be here this morning. I will start with cash flow development. Of course the other part of the year especially the fourth quarter didn’t turn out as we aimed for. Our aim is to keep cash flows on the positive side. Behind these development there were very two main reasons. As mentioned already in the third quarter, we invested in new joint ventures meaning Tripla in cash inventory which also into cash flows and also in the last quarter, there were a few payment installment which were postponed to 2017.

When we looked the development year-on-year of course the difference looks drastic of 2015 was the peak year of our capital released program. Now we are more turning into the normal mode of operation and our aim is to beat the cash flows on the positive side.

Invested capital are more or less stable picture. It has been for the same level since the end of 2015. Return on the investment improved slightly. It’s good to notice that adjusted return on investment was 7% so already good signs.

Net debt up from last quarter and as we stated in CMD in Bratislava, we have a name to keep the net debt below EUR600 million and that is still valid stock. It's good to know this start in the third quarter, we booked a debt of EUR33.5 million related to a product position of Tripla parking lot and with the same packets, we also booked interest bearing receivable which is not calculated in and calculating net debt. With this taken into account, we are in the market level of EUR600 million.

Of course we are looking to situation through key ratios and how they develop the aim to improve the profitability, but also we look cash flow development and capital efficiency to keep them in good condition. Still we have the targets in Russia to release 6 billion rubles of capital, so that also is improving our figures going forward.

Key ratios, they are not - they should be, they did improve in IFRS but slightly, but I think that's a good indication of how the book indicators develop. They are showing that we are going to the right direction in this.

Then to summarize the financial situation, I'm very pleased that we were able to improve in all business segments and also that we were able to find new capital efficiency whereas to facilitate our growth and with this I mean creating the fund.

Ratios need to be improved. As I discussed, we are focusing primarily on the profitability side, but not forgetting the importance of cash flows and capital efficiency. Then a positive element which I want to point out is the financial expenses. We see that they are developing on a lower level around 15% lower than 2016. There are three main reasons behind this development.

First we have restructured our derivatives, being able to improve both maturity and cost level that influencing positively. In Russia, we have made several changes. We have changed the capital structure of our subsidiaries then that is lowering the needs to heads against ruble having positive effect. And also we have changed our working capital management to improve our position.

Third element was the restructuring of our credit facilities done in the later part of last year and also the size was lowered within those and then that also summing up to this development. All in all if I sum up the last quarter, I think it was a good quarter and giving promises going forward.

This was my part and then hand it back to Kari to continue with the presentation.

Kari Kauniskangas

Okay, if I summarize the year 2016, I think it was a turning point for YIT. The production - the bottom of the production well on the streets already bottom 2015 and the bottom of profitability was freeze at the beginning of last year.

After challenging starting, we succeeded to complete the capital release program successfully almost EUR400 million. We had reached record high back up of orders in Finland and CEE and adjusted our Russian operations or more challenging environment getting bigger stock on the positive side.

From Tripla point of view, we succeeded to sign the agreements concerning Mall of Tripla. In CEE, we started our operations in Poland and the growth overall is proceeding quite well. So I think we are on a track, right truck, especially when we look at the profitability of all segment has been now progressing to right direction.

The EBIT bridge that the in housing Finland I see the profitability is bringing us positive change in business premises both the revenue and operating profit or profitability as improved that the change negative change came from Russia to reasons told earlier.

Yesterday in Board of Director’s meeting was made a proposal of dividend being EUR0.02 per share to annual general meeting, in consideration of the right level. This right was made at the end of Q3 was eliminated for shareholders benefit. Also we have several good investment opportunities in the horizon. The outlook for the group is quite promising. Our concrete EBIT guidance is indicating also that.

And the last point we are believing that we are able to invest for new opportunities with the more efficient, capital efficient way than we have done in the previous years. For 2017, we are executing strongly the strategy key three areas improving profitability, intensifying growth, and still increasing capital efficiency.

The business mix is improving as we have shown in figures from Q4. The development program declining that the production course is proceeding. Several growth areas, Tripla big projects leaving at innovations services. We have also strengthened strongly the project development resources for early phase project development and outlook there is promising. The main impact to improve capital efficiencies are reducing the invested capital in Russia and utilize partnerships in investment.

If I so to summarize the market outlook in Finland, overall the situation is very good and we are expecting that the situation will stay on a good level. The speed of growth may slow down a little bit compared to 2016 but at the same time, it's good to remember that the growth last year may have been 6%-7%.

In Russia, the economic situation has stabilized and it has started slightly to improve step by step. But it still will take some time before we see the impact in consumers’ purchasing power and consumers’ confidence with the impact then positively to housing sales and sales prices.

Good market environment in CEE concrete is expected to continue. Based on our strong backlog of orders and bright market outlook in Finland and CEE especially, we have prepared full year guidance. The guidance is that group revenue is estimated to grow by 0% to 10% and adjusted operating profit is estimated to be in the range of EUR90 million to EUR105 million.

Q1 is expected to be the weakest quarter in terms of the adjusted operating profit, but to improve year-on-year from comparison period. I also remind you on the CFO’s comment concerning clearly declining financing costs. In bigger picture, our outlook is very positive. We have record high backlog of orders of with what big part is expected to be recognized as a revenue and profit 2018 and 2019.

We have also some bigger lump sums incomes which now have been estimated to be recognized or realized in 2018 and 2019. So positive outlook from backlog of orders, I think this will be very good year for us. This was what we plan to say. Now there is time for questions and if we start from there.

No questions here or so then online.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Ari Jarvinen from Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Ari Jarvinen

Yes. Good morning. It’s Ari from Danske. I have three questions actually, a couple of them are related to the guidance. So starting with the sales guidance 0% to 10% growth even though your order backlog is up by 20% and as I understand you should have a pretty good visibility. So what is the reason for bringing like zero growth range into the sales guidance? Why is it on what could impact on the sales?

Kari Kauniskangas

As you remember, the guidance for this year was around on the same kind from 0% to 10% and we are going to, then adjusted the guidance when we see at the start of the year. It’s good to know that in Russia the sales is on a lower level than last year and also there are changes in legislation and also the market subsidy program for this year as ended or there is no subsidy program anymore.

And as I said we have several bigger lump sums incomes which now have been estimated to be recognized in profit and revenue only 2018 and 2019. also that the growth in Q4 was maybe a bit higher than we initially expected ourselves.

Ari Jarvinen

Okay. That’s fine. And then if I continue to the EBIT levels in Q1, is it right that we are talking about the comparison number EUR12 million for last year into Q1 and now you say only slight improvement, I understand the seasonality but why would there be so big decline compared to the end of last year basically?

Kari Kauniskangas

Anyway it’s improving. That the message is that Q1 is expected to be clearly weaker, weakest quarter and the profit recognition is expected to be good in other three quarters. Few examples, the expectation for sales in Russia is lower than a year ago. For instance in the [indiscernible] project year ago that their production was in the stage where we had an opportunity to continue works through the winter. Now the progress there has been quiet good. The production volume will be clearly lower than a year ago. There are several similar examples.

Ari Jarvinen

Okay. And then finally from me, there has been like expectations that the housing starts this year in Finland would be down even though the consumer confidence is pretty good and rising. How would you describe the demand supply in the new housing market in housing region because the rent increases, the pace has mean slowing down and what’s your view on the demand supply new home sales in Finland?

Kari Kauniskangas

As the startup figure shows, we are expecting growth in sales for consumers. So we are making the shift from investor sales to consumers and that’s still proceeding. If you looked at the sales last year, we had exceptionally high sales in Q4 but at the same time quiet low level says in the first three quarters. So I’m expecting that the sales at least during the first three quarters could be higher than year ago.

Ari Jarvinen

Okay. Thanks. That’s all for me.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Johannes Grasberger from Nordea Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Johannes Grasberger

Yes. Good morning, gentlemen. I am thinking about the guidance for 2017 on EBIT level. Can you just run us to what the guidance is based on and what are the main elements for the EBIT range and what is or what are the drivers behind the range. What needs to kind of happen that you’re at the lower end of the range or what needs to happen that you are on the upper end of a range? That will be my first question.

Kari Kauniskangas

So first of all, profit improvement is expected according to the guidance be from 20% to 35%. So I’m expecting quite a strong improvement. Secondly, in Russia, we are continuing capital release which is let’s slowing profitability improvement opportunities there. And these capital release is extremely important for investment, all the investment opportunity that see in the horizon. In business premises and in from last year we succeeded to grow strongly and double our operating profit.

And as we saw in Capital Markets Day, the expectations are that for instance pre-planned with the revenue and profit recognition in last year was quite strong. Revenue and profit recognition for this year will be lower than a year ago. And the next step up is expected 2018.

In housing Finland and CEE, even we are expecting increasing in sales in units for consumers, it’s good to remember that based on IFRS reporting principles the revenue and profit recognize is happening later in investor sales project. Also in housing Finland and CEE during the last three years, we have taken into use those external plots funds we have plot worth more than EUR100 million in those funds meaning that the cost of having the control those plots is between EUR5 million to EUR10 million and that cost this above EBIT level.

Johannes Grasberger

And kind of continuing on that one, in terms of the capital tied currently up in the Russian market with the capital release program, do you think you might be forced to still write down some assets as was done in the third quarter or do you think that kind of asset values are now at the correct level? And sort of a follow-up on that one, how do you see the Russian housing prices developing at the moment?

Kari Kauniskangas

First of all, I’m not expecting any of any write-offs. Secondly, yes it means that we will sell some part of growth portfolio especially when we have plots where let’s plot stock is for coming 10 years to 15 years, we can cut some part of that. Current estimate is that we are able to sell plots at least with the current balance sheet value or even higher. But it’s difficult to estimate that volumes because the market development there is let’s say difficult to estimate.

Then taking into account that the price development, our estimation is that and then our forecast is based on the expectation that sales price will stay stable. And of course if prices start to improve based on the reporting principles, it will have a positive impact to our results there. But now the estimation is that sales of some assets will happen on a positive result but the profitability will be lower and that is slowing down the speed of profitability improvement in Russia.

Johannes Grasberger

And then, yeah.

Kari Kauniskangas

One addition to previous question, so during this year there are several big projects where we are - in tendering pace where we are taking part. And the cost of - those tendering costs are few millions. So we are taking those costs into account when preparing the outlook and guidance.

Johannes Grasberger

And just a couple of questions more on Russian. I’m thinking here that okay first of all you are doing still some capital release during 2017, what’s the outlook for 2018? Are you feeling like the capital base task to be on a sufficient level after the releases have been completed during this year which means that in 2018 there would be such effects coming through the P&L?

And then also in terms of the Russian residential market, I guess the expectation this rather stable market for this year, what would say is the sort of risk of the residential markets actually picking up this year instead of rather cautious for the entire year.

Kari Kauniskangas

You are absolutely right that the risk for improvement is I think bigger than the decline in that market. If you remember what is the structure of the backlog in Russia. So we still several let’s say old projects ongoing and at least we have apartments in projects started before the crisis. And the plan is to sell all those apartments started before the crisis meaning end of 2014 within this year. The profitability in those projects started earlier are clearly weaker than in new projects.

So the old projects are impacting that the profitability strongly during this year and the impact of newer project start it seems the beginning of 2015. The impact is increasing continuously but the full impact will be seen in 2018. And of course when we see improvement in profitability and secondly results positive results in capital release and both positive cash flow and improvement in market environment then we start slightly and a step by step to increase the production volumes. And the expectation for the operating or gross margin of new projects is clearly higher than what is the average gross margin of ongoing cost.

Johannes Grasberger

And the final question from me is that I know you don’t you know where you specifically guide profit for the divisions but maybe on verbal basis if I just listen to your answers that the increase in EBIT for 2017 is split roughly with kind of a flat expectation for Russia then I guess that say an improvement in Finland and infrastructure is well I would say, structure is lower in 2017 because a low volumes and then pick up again in 2018.

Kari Kauniskangas

That’s one good guess.

Johannes Grasberger

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the Anssi Kiviniemi from SEB. Please go ahead. The line is now open.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Yeah. Hi. It’s Anssi from SEB. I was cut off from the line for a moment there, so I apologies if Johannes has already asked the questions that I meant to ask. As a matter of fact I have only one question left and that is looking at Q4 and trying to figure out the operative result that you created, you did a lot of projects, you sold a lot of projects and made a lot of announcements during Q4. So how much did those announcements and the kind of lump sum sales affect positively to your Q4, is the figure above 5 million or below 5 million? Thanks.

Kari Kauniskangas

I don’t have the figure but if we considerate that the percentage to completion of projects started within Q4 it’s maybe 5% or 10% then you multiply that by whatever figure, it’s quite small figure.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Okay. That’s enough. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes in line of Robin Nyberg from Carnegie. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Robin Nyberg

Hello guys. How do you see the start-ups developing in different regions in 2017 and how do you see the backlog developing during the year? That’s the first question.

Kari Kauniskangas

If you look the outlook for instance in CEE it means that we continually increase the number of start-ups. In Finland for sure that sift towards the consumer sales continuous. The number of consumer sales and the consumer start-ups will be higher than start-ups for sales for investors. In Russia, as said we at least keep the current figures and if you see the positive improvement both in profitability and cash flow then we step by step start to increase that the number of start-ups.

Robin Nyberg

Alright. And could you still repeat what you said about the challenges in Russia in Q1?

Kari Kauniskangas

The end of this mortgage subsidy program, we don’t know exactly that the impact only that the increase in interest rate of mortgages is has increased by 0.5% to 1% so far. Secondly, based on that change in legislation, we have serious challenges to register sold apartments in Saint Petersburg and Yekaterinburg impacting negatively to number of sold. Sold unregistered apartments which our reported as sold apartments. But at the same time we believe that this registration challenge will be solved during this year and the impact for the whole year will be minor.

Robin Nyberg

Alright, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. As there appeared to be no further questions, I will return the conference to you speakers.

Kari Kauniskangas

Okay. If there are no more questions, I thank you all and I wish you a good winter and a spring. Thank you.

